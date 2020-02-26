President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus outbreak (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump and CDC officials hold a press conference on Covid-19.

A federal health official warned Tuesday that the deadly coronavirus could cause "severe" disruptions in the USA as global experts struggled to fend off the outbreak and avoid a pandemic.

