President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus outbreak (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump and CDC officials hold a press conference on Covid-19.
A federal health official warned Tuesday that the deadly coronavirus could cause "severe" disruptions in the USA as global experts struggled to fend off the outbreak and avoid a pandemic.
Trump speaks: @20:05
Two days ago news reported 20 plus returning from Italy, in Bristol Connecticut. Students and adults, no restrictions, no quarantine, no anything returned back to school and work. Should they be considered high risk, some kinda risk? coming in from a newly added, high coronavirus area. 😷😷😷 far to close to home town, and to think no precautions were taken. #wfsb #channelthreereported
When the regular flu kills, it is people who have preexisiting condtions and the eldery. If someone is on their death bed and they catch the flu, the cause of the is reported as flu. Context with these regular flu death tolls are important.
America needs to take measurement to ban travel internationally somehow , at least for 14 – 30 days , just like banning traveling from or to China , this is the only way to prevent further spreading of the virus . And domestically , focusing on identify , quarantine and treating ppl with or without the suspected symptoms, meanwhile , start from tracing down ppl who had travel history to Korean , Japan ,Italy , Spain, and Iran in the most recent 14 or 20 days . The virus is everywhere now in Europe , japan and Korean , very dangerous . Do not wait to become the next Japan or Italy . America needs to be proactive to protect its citizens with any costs. However, I doubt the economic is willing to take such big hit .
