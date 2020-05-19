Pres. Trump responds to Mike Pompeo investigation for potential misuse of resources | USA TODAY

May 19, 2020

 

President Trump responded to a question about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources.
President Donald Trump said Monday he preferred for government employees to wash Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's dishes if his wife or child weren't present, to allow him to do his work.

The president was responding to a question about Pompeo recommending that Trump fire a State Department inspector general who was investigating Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources.

29 Comments on "Pres. Trump responds to Mike Pompeo investigation for potential misuse of resources | USA TODAY"

  1. Nicole Linaker | May 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    OMG EARLY

  2. Davida Krappenschitz | May 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    I’m beyond tired of this gaslighting narcissist. I won’t be a bit surprised if his easily manipulated base and sycophants in the electoral college hand him a second term. Ugh.

  3. Gospel & Bible Truth | May 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    The government is corrupt. All politicians are corrupt including Trump. Jesus will bring you life eternal. Don’t waste your time in politicians.

    • Diego Corales | May 19, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Well yeah they corrupt, but I aint wating for god to save the country, people have the power to vote, make the right desitions next elections people!

  4. Sharon Neitzelt | May 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    If democrats done this and I’m sure they have but the republicans didnt investigate every fart the democrats did . Cause Hillary didn’t win the election the country divided to a point that it will never come together again. And if your honest this all started in the Obama s administration but I know democrats will never believe that but just be ho est with ure self . All the political correctness if Americans did something to offend the Muslims we had to stop it . They came to our country they bedded to heed our laws not the other way around
    And if they didn’t like what we do or our laws than go back to your own country

    • Mauricio Morro | May 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      OMG trump lover now try in proper English

    • Matthew Phillip Prater | May 19, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      Omg just admit the fact that he’s a crook you think all of this is just some conspiracy by a political party? He’s a thug and a criminal

  5. Phillipa Scott | May 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Delusional 👎🏻👎🏻

  6. wills chen | May 19, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020!!

  7. MAHAL KITA MEDIA | May 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    This is only beating around the bush, Triumph will evade this trap

  8. Johnson Tian | May 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Holy Christ he cracks me up so HARD!!!

  9. Jon Howard | May 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Maybe Pompeo could use undocumented workers like tRUMP did at his golf courses. That way he could pay them next to nothing like tRUMP did. If he is using highly trained and paid employees of the United States government to walk his god damn dog or wash his dishes, I for one think that should be investigated. North Korea’s top diplomat has called Mike Pompeo, “the diehard toxin of US diplomacy” so I doubt that Pompeo is negotiating with North Korea about anything.
    Our illegitimate president, better known as Cadet Bone Spurs just attempted to justify having a secret service member walk Pompeo’s dog if his wife or kids aren’t there so yes I do know how stupid that must sound to the rest of the world. Everything that comes out of this orange turds mouth sounds stupid to the rest of the world.

  10. J R | May 19, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    Thank you Mr. President 🇺🇸

  11. Shishka Baby | May 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Bahahahah 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  12. Craig Anderson | May 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    The Dem/Commies like to throw taxpayer’s money around for nothing, as long as it’s to another Dem~!

  13. Avni Beqiri | May 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Bravo president ! Je vizioni i te ardhmes planetit . 👍👍👍👍👍

  14. Gustav Kuriga | May 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    This cuts out the comment by a reporter that the main issue is the SAUDI ARMS DEAL, not the walking dogs…

  15. Jerry M | May 19, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Haha After he said his wife wasn’t there to wash the dishes he realized that he forgot to do the act and quickly added the children part after that but you see how he really thinks but the brainwashed Trump supporters that are women not even that will bother them

  16. LowDoze | May 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    You wash his dishes and let him negotiate with other countries.

  17. John Adams | May 19, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Lol, Biden demands millions in payments for taxpayer Ukraine bailout. But Trump’s staff dares to walk a dog on government dime….

    BWAHAHAHA

  18. thisguy | May 19, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Ok why is he really being investigated? Clearly this isn’t the full story.

