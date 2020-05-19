Pres. Trump responds to Mike Pompeo investigation for potential misuse of resources | USA TODAY

President Trump responded to a question about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources.

President Donald Trump said Monday he preferred for government employees to wash Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's dishes if his wife or child weren't present, to allow him to do his work.

The president was responding to a question about Pompeo recommending that Trump fire a State Department inspector general who was investigating Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources.

