Police pack entrance to hospital to cheer on staff | Humankind

TOPICS:
Police pack entrance to hospital to cheer on staff | Humankind 1

May 18, 2020

 

These doctors and nurses were totally caught off guard when they arrived at work to the sound of thunderous applause. 👩‍⚕️
RELATED: Teachers parade through student's neighborhoods:

The medical staff of Tampa General Hospital couldn't believe it when they got to work to find the Tampa Police Department waiting for them just to say thanks.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

7 Comments on "Police pack entrance to hospital to cheer on staff | Humankind"

  1. moontakeen whitaker | May 18, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    You ain’t got nothing better to doo…huh

  2. NENI | May 18, 2020 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    So nice

  3. PISCES NYCOG | May 18, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

    This is incredibly Awesome!! Thank U!!!!!!

  4. A M | May 18, 2020 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    Really nice but where are their masks!!!

  5. Betta Rose | May 18, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    a “p.r.” moment to offset the strong arm nazi tactics a LOT of law enforcement are carrying out across the country? NOPE. I hope most Americans never forget what ‘order followers’ in uniforms with guns have done.

  6. Goretor | May 18, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Social gathering?!??! Wrong time?!??

  7. Hawkman 1 | May 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Clapping the liars.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.