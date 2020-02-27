Police give update on deadly Molson Coors shooting (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Police give an update on the Molson Coors shooting that killed five and the gunman Wednesday.
The man who opened fire at the Molson Coors plant Wednesday, killing five co-workers and himself, had been involved in a long-running dispute with a co-worker that boiled over before he started shooting, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and brewery sources.
Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, had worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, about 17 of them at Molson Coors, according to multiple sources and online employment records.
Apparently the shooter was a paranoid schizophrenic and had accused his bosses of breaking into his house and bugging his home, his bosses knew he was a ticking time bomb and did nothing.
They did do something, they fired him and then he killed them.
