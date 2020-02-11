Andrea Mitchell and Chris Matthews discuss new reporting on bad news in New Hampshire for Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren who will not earn any delegates from the New Hampshire primary. Aired on 02/11/20.
Pledged Delegates Out Of Reach For Biden, Warren In New Hampshire | MSNBC
Haha. Nelson from Simpson’s voice
After 130 days obsessed with impeachment, on day Trump presents budget proposal, House Dems say no budget for 2020 will be done (2-10-20)
Because he trying to cut programs, That people need too you left that out..Trump said he wouldn’t cut medicare right well that his proposal do just that……you tried but failed
President Sanders has a nice ring to it.
Yes. Yes it does.
Elizabeth Warren finishes in 5th place in Pocahontas County, Iowa (2-6-20)
Anything to get Biden and warren in the subject line
Welp, guess it’s looking like America’s gonna feel the Bern. Done this four years ago, we might not have had to deal with Drumpf.
I hope you have fully thought out the possibilities. 1) Bernie goes on to lose to Trump, 2) wins against Trump, goes on to a failed presidency as a socialist, giving Don Jr chants of “failed socialism”, for the win as POTUS. (Do you really want to prevent this? Do some research on the vulnerable GOP seat in the Senate in 2020…and vote them out, and pray it helps Bernie as POTUS).
Bernie is up by thousands of votes but the story is Biden losing? LOL
Matthews is so bad at his job. MSM garbage coverage…
I want Uncle Joe to stick it out as long as possible, if only to give Trump agita and absorb some of the (very expensive) flak from the Right Wing Cheat Machine.
Chris Matthews will be sick when Bernie wins.
What a disappointment Democrats never stood a chance it all means nothing in the end.
I am extremely disappointed…. I DO NOT wat to vote for Sanders! I’m sorry 🤷🏽♀️ I was expecting Biden!
Vote Blue, no matter who.
#AnyoneButTrump2020
No need to be sad, Bernie is the best candidate and will do more for you that Bidden ever would have.
As I take this in, I am happy Klobuchar did well. Like most Dems my greatest concern is getting Trump out. At this early stage she seems fairly electable.
Pete and Bernie cannot win against Trump. I guess the Dems don’t want to win.
Bernie is winning and it’s killing them hahahaha loving it.
I get off on the dissatisfaction of Chris Matthews
Biden getting in to it late? He’s been talking about it forever! He’s out of touch with most Democrats. Sorry but his time is up. Nothing personal but he’s not the man for the times we find ourselves in.
I’m not surprised Bernie did well and from the look of vote tally so far it seems he’s going to take New Hampshire and quite easily too.