Andrea Mitchell and Chris Matthews discuss new reporting on bad news in New Hampshire for Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren who will not earn any delegates from the New Hampshire primary. Aired on 02/11/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Pledged Delegates Out Of Reach For Biden, Warren In New Hampshire | MSNBC