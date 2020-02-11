Pledged Delegates Out Of Reach For Biden, Warren In New Hampshire | MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell and Chris Matthews discuss new reporting on bad news in New Hampshire for Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren who will not earn any delegates from the New Hampshire primary. Aired on 02/11/20.
  1. O Solorzano | February 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Haha. Nelson from Simpson’s voice

  2. Seminole Nation | February 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    After 130 days obsessed with impeachment, on day Trump presents budget proposal, House Dems say no budget for 2020 will be done (2-10-20)

    • Jay styles | February 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      Because he trying to cut programs, That people need too you left that out..Trump said he wouldn’t cut medicare right well that his proposal do just that……you tried but failed

  3. Stephens Dygert | February 11, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    President Sanders has a nice ring to it.

  4. Seminole Nation | February 11, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth Warren finishes in 5th place in Pocahontas County, Iowa (2-6-20)

  5. Seoul Man | February 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Anything to get Biden and warren in the subject line

  6. Tzvi Krasner | February 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Welp, guess it’s looking like America’s gonna feel the Bern. Done this four years ago, we might not have had to deal with Drumpf.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      I hope you have fully thought out the possibilities. 1) Bernie goes on to lose to Trump, 2) wins against Trump, goes on to a failed presidency as a socialist, giving Don Jr chants of “failed socialism”, for the win as POTUS. (Do you really want to prevent this? Do some research on the vulnerable GOP seat in the Senate in 2020…and vote them out, and pray it helps Bernie as POTUS).

  7. War is Peace | February 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Bernie is up by thousands of votes but the story is Biden losing? LOL

    Matthews is so bad at his job. MSM garbage coverage…

  8. Ben Lutz | February 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I want Uncle Joe to stick it out as long as possible, if only to give Trump agita and absorb some of the (very expensive) flak from the Right Wing Cheat Machine.

  9. Lorraine Roberts | February 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Chris Matthews will be sick when Bernie wins.

  10. Smokeman777 HouseStack77 | February 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    What a disappointment Democrats never stood a chance it all means nothing in the end.

  11. Lu Lu | February 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    I am extremely disappointed…. I DO NOT wat to vote for Sanders! I’m sorry 🤷🏽‍♀️ I was expecting Biden!

  12. David V | February 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    As I take this in, I am happy Klobuchar did well. Like most Dems my greatest concern is getting Trump out. At this early stage she seems fairly electable.

  13. C W | February 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Pete and Bernie cannot win against Trump. I guess the Dems don’t want to win.

  14. Friederike Rich | February 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Bernie is winning and it’s killing them hahahaha loving it.

  15. joe bard | February 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    I get off on the dissatisfaction of Chris Matthews

  16. Lisa Eischens | February 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Biden getting in to it late? He’s been talking about it forever! He’s out of touch with most Democrats. Sorry but his time is up. Nothing personal but he’s not the man for the times we find ourselves in.

  17. Michael Humphrey | February 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    I’m not surprised Bernie did well and from the look of vote tally so far it seems he’s going to take New Hampshire and quite easily too.

