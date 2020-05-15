Fmr. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, discusses down-ballot endorsements and how Joe Biden's campaign can innovate while campaigning from home. Aired on 05/14/2020.
Pete Buttigieg Stresses The Importance Of Supporting Down-Ballot Candidates | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Continue the great work Dr. Fauci.
-Science over Politics
-Saving lives over Politics
-Truth over Politics
Have you even looked at the facts or at Fauci.
@crumz o many he still better than this corrupt POS.
@Jennice Planche Actually we are in this mess because of the study of Coronavirus transfer to human performed at the Wuhan lab. Research literally funded by Fauci’s department. This virus escaped and now has invaded other countries attacking the weakened immune systems of the vulnerable. Resulting in a morbidity rate of
.02 percent which is terrible because any death is bad but is still low in comparison.
@John Ryan corrupt like biden bama hillery comey schiff ?? the W H is no place for a child predator
@George Stone You’ve clearly never been anywhere near scientific research. Most scientific advances came from educated people using critical thinking. What accident gave Einstein the insight into relativity? How many ignorant people, like you, were struck by a falling object without understanding that they were being acted upon by a force? Newton didn’t just realize that gravity was a force, he invented calculus to explain it. Read a scientific paper or two, and see how methodical an experiment must be. Scientific discovery requires intelligence, education and creativity, all qualities you lack.
For those who don’t wear a mask, not protecting their fellow man, hopefully suffer consequences of their disrespect and ignorance.
VOTE BLUE 2020 🌊💯💪
If you’re not wearing a mask around me I’m punching you in your face. Very simple.
Let me make sure I got this, you go by kare more but instead of promoting awareness and positivity you “HOPE” your fellow man will suffer. I think you should change your name and be honest with your fellow man and say my way or I couldn’t kare less
@FieryReign Would it not be better to just keep your mask on if you believe that having one is the right thing to do? You might should look into a no rules fight club, blow off some of that steam before going to the grocery store.
Shut up Karen.4 MORE YEARS🇺🇸
people are home and quarantined, they are for the first time in a long time channel surfing looking for information and the more exposure Trump has, the stupider he looks. The less exposure for Biden is a plus because you the media don’t have a chance to turn the voter off on elections by overamping every little thing
@Monroville Only a pedophile thinks hugging a child is groping them. Why are you such a sick pervert?
PEOPLE ARE HOME BECAUSE THEY ARE WEAK MINDED AND SO PATHETIC TO GIVE UP THEIR RIGHTS, LIKE YOU!!
Deborah Freedman only a pedophile would consider Biden’s behavior acceptable.
Is there something we need to know, Debby?
@Deborah Freedman Don’t feed the Russian agents.
M Murase Bots… we’re called Bots.
Pete needs to be a part of President Biden’s administration, and then eventually if we are lucky, he will eventually be President of the United States.
Wish he would have stayed in the race. He is very impressive so very glad he is staying involved.
Bernie was the correct choice. But you fools picked a dude with dementia who likes to creep on little girls.
Imagine voting AGAINST universal healthcare and prison reform. It’s why the US is the laughing stock of the world.
The 2 party system needs to be abolished. This isn’t a democracy anymore and never will be.
@FieryReign Don’t put words in my mouth please I never said I like Biden. But quiet frankly I would vote for anybody other than the murderer.
FieryReign Get over it the Democratic Party rejected Sanders. It wasn’t even close. You can support Biden and get some of what you want or you can stay home or support Trump and get nothing of what you want and probably lose some of what you already have.
Many conservative friends crossing over to vote Dem. Just feels like Dems are more compassionate. Liking the ‘Lincoln Project’ work going forward.
Other conservatives are looking to start a new party. The deficit hawks have been unhappy with the GOP for a while now. Others got upset when the Kurds were abandoned and basically pushed into the arms of Russia.
Those Republicans are the real nation loving group. The ‘Lincoln Project’ will save some of the Republicans, hopefully, those who love our nation and willing to serve the people..
Wow you couldn’t be more wrong
KEN, because they like those 11/21 roads. 🤣🤣
This election isn’t conservative vs liberal it is good vs evil. When decent conservatives get back control of the Republican Party then we can go back to elections of conservatives vs liberals.
Especially with a useless federal government, with states largely left to fend for themselves, it IS all the more important to have functional state and local governments.
Pete Buttigieg Stresses The Importance Of Supporting Down-Ballot Candidates, of course, quir; Lectures us and America about Health and safety, perhaps Dummocrats should check their morals at the door, just as they did with the Me Too community and Joe feeling up his staff! Vote out all Dumocrats everywhere, and Dump MSNBC: Too!
Just sell some Shadow Inc. into a few more voting booths. That should help the down ballot. Right Pete?
“Pete won Iowa even though he didn’t get the most votes”
Talk about inside trading. Pete bought into Shadow Inc. knowing that there was money to be made.
Always love Pete. Intelligent, mature beyond his age, decent, and leadership qualities. My future president!
LOL. YOU DONT REALIZE YOU GUYS ALREADY LOST!!!
You must have some money Yuppy because about 40% of America is tiring into a 3rd world country because if horrible Neolibrals like Pete here.
@mike briganti You’re in for a big surprise. But what will be your response when, after losing the election, Trump refuses to vacate the White House?
Lol
Trust me, I’m voting for Biden. My whole family is, even my Republican-leaning aunt. We’re sick of Trump. In fact, we wish Trump would get sick… With Covid-19, and succumb to it. We would also REALLY love it if he took Pence down with him. That way we’ll have Madam Acting President Pelosi. WIN-WIN-WIN.
Biden doesn’t have a CHANCE, all this is FAKE news…… Creepy Joe is going to be stepping down for all his corruption and scandals…… Democrat party is going down….. Sounds like you and your family are blind sheep that follows a blind shepherd…… Justice is coming !!!!! Panic in D.C.!!!!!!! #TRUMP2020!!!!! #wwg1wga!!!!!
BIDEN WILL BE IN THE CELL NEXT TO PELOSI BY NOVEMBER. YOUR ONLY HOPE IS BIG MIKE OBAMA! LOL.
Curt Denson The country isn’t just rejecting Trump we are rejecting YOU!
mike briganti Are you a Russian troll or really this stupid?
@Matthew Huszarik a stupid troll
Will he run again? I hope so. We need more young candidates who have burned out like Trump. He is academically able and willing to apply himself to the job..
Mary Babineaux I hope he doesn’t but this scam artist would love to cheat you out of your vote
You’re right. No one really knows what the Mayor stands for. He has changed his position on policy several times. Who cares. He’s a cutie pie. He deserves everyone’s vote. It really doesn’t matter with most who govern this nation. How much damage can he cause with little or no experience? Who will he choose to work in his administration? A friend of a friend. Or maybe the DNC will end up choosing his cabinet.
Virus bad, Trump terrible, and Biden sleepy. One trick pony🐴🙉💩
When u are old u need a mask, especially 74 years old!!!
Remember if you leave even a small weed in the garden, before you know it the place is overrun with them.
Trump the Gardener ” I Love it!!!”…… Yes the SWAMP has a lot of WEEDS!!!!!! #TRUMP2020!!!!! #wwg1wga!!!!
@TJ Pav
Trump is a weed. He is the very definition of being part of the swamp. He has pulled the classic conman trick.
Sir, your Joe Biden will be the oppositions president who will lead obstruction of president Trump policies.
Not sure what he’s talking about. I’m in Indiana and NO ONE here is taking this seriously!! It’s business as usual no social distancing and almost no masks!!
mr Mayor you are the Best of the Best
Pete is a refreshing change, and easy on the eyes
richietwoshoes He tied healthcare to employment. 30% of Americans will lose their jobs. How is he a “change”?
No more wars l
He tied heath care to employment? What is he going to say to people who lost their jobs? If we had national health care everybody would be protected.
Define the Public Option.
And then, rethink your tweet and your biases.
Patricia DJE people don’t care about their insurance provider. They care about their doctors. I’m not leftist I’m independent capitalist.
Vote Shahid Buttar to replace Pelosi. And vote for anyone to replace McConnell.