Pete Buttigieg on the Iowa Caucuses: ‘This November the verdict will be up to us’ | USA TODAY

Listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks as the nation awaits the Democratic caucus results from the Iowa caucuses.
RELATED: Elizabeth Warren's speech at 2020 Iowa caucus
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#iowacaucus #petebuttigieg #politics
Pete is so lovable
No he’s not
Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.
If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.
If you like an American Physco
USA TODAY
USA! USA! USA!
http://usapoliticspro.com/2019/11/13/for-drug-addicts-one-brain-surgery-can-help-you-get-rid-of-drugs/3/
By November, absolutely no one will remember who Buttigieg was.
@Oscar Gabriel Jesus, man. You think this flamer has a prayer in hell of winning?! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHA!
@Cilvar Frey pete did won thought. Results are there… Ahahaha
@Cilvar Frey your homophobia is showing again, and it’s not very becoming, especially coming from an adult! Sad…
http://usapoliticspro.com/2019/11/13/for-drug-addicts-one-brain-surgery-can-help-you-get-rid-of-drugs/3/
@Marilyn Reallon http://usapoliticspro.com/2019/11/13/for-drug-addicts-one-brain-surgery-can-help-you-get-rid-of-drugs/3/
You did not win yesterday Pete.
Pete BootyPlug has zero chance.
john doe Pete “Male Anus Sucker” Bootygig
@dlc435 he won, though.. hahahahahahahahaha
@Валерий Заподовников
Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.
If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.
Well look who it is it’s Pete Buttisplug 🤭
Butt Head for first lady!
Boot Edge Edge
What a joke.
LOL! You gotta love the brass balls of this guy. There’s a glitch in the system. The votes can’t be counted. Nobody knows who won the caucus, but Pete says f@ck it, and takes a victory lap anyway. I love it…Pete 2020!
Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.
If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.
@Benjamin Henderson Be strong and of good courage, Pete. Here comes the trolls!
@Oscar Gabriel Your call. Look at how well corruption looked on $hillery in 16. I wasnt quite willing to vote for a republican just to burn the dems at that point. I am now and so are thousands more.
If you like trump, support pete.
@Benjamin Henderson America will not fall to socialism/Bernie. Sorry.
@Oscar Gabriel no its going to fall to fascism, thanks to clowns like you supporting corruption.
Pete can _____________like a champ.
Bend over?
Cilvar Frey 🤣👍😝
Never take it in the Buttigieg.
We will always remember this guy as the guy nobody knows who tried to rig the elections via app
He did won though… Ahahaha
@Валерий Заподовников I dont believe it. He paid for the app that failed and they’re still trying to fix because of the inconsistencies. This guy is corrupt and is now with the DNC to keep rigging the election
Doesn’t matter who you vote for, but please go out and vote!! YOU COUNT!
You clearly werent paying attention last night.
Look it’s mayor Cheat!
John Lamee he didn’t cheat though he’s in the lead so far with 26% of the votes for the democrat party
@Sierra Dearns he won… Right?
Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.
If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.
PETE BUTTIGIEG IS TRYING TO STEAL THE PRIMARY BY CLAIMING VICTORY!!! DON’T LET HIM AND THE DNC GET AWAY WITH THIS!!!
Listen to this smoooth talking, jive M.F. Sounds like the last smooth talking fool who spent 8 tears in the W.H. and all he accomplished was moving our republic closer to a communist “utopia.”
Cheating Pete “wins” after giving 42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be merried to.
If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.
http://usapoliticspro.com/2019/11/13/for-drug-addicts-one-brain-surgery-can-help-you-get-rid-of-drugs/3/
STINKY PETE