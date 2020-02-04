Pete Buttigieg on the Iowa Caucuses: ‘This November the verdict will be up to us’ | USA TODAY

February 4, 2020

 

Listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks as the nation awaits the Democratic caucus results from the Iowa caucuses.
45 Comments on "Pete Buttigieg on the Iowa Caucuses: ‘This November the verdict will be up to us’ | USA TODAY"

  1. xd_p0pped | February 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Pete is so lovable

  2. Trap Town | February 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    USA TODAY

  3. DK3n70 | February 4, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    USA! USA! USA!

  4. Zed is Dead Baby | February 4, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    By November, absolutely no one will remember who Buttigieg was.

  5. Dirk Tillaard | February 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    You did not win yesterday Pete.

  6. john doe | February 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Pete BootyPlug has zero chance.

    • dlc435 | February 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      john doe Pete “Male Anus Sucker” Bootygig

    • Валерий Заподовников | February 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      @dlc435 he won, though.. hahahahahahahahaha

    • Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      @Валерий Заподовников
      Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.

      If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.

  7. Tray Day 216 | February 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Well look who it is it’s Pete Buttisplug 🤭

  8. jim rodgers | February 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Butt Head for first lady!

  9. thegrandfinale2 | February 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Boot Edge Edge

    What a joke.

  10. Oscar Gabriel | February 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    LOL! You gotta love the brass balls of this guy. There’s a glitch in the system. The votes can’t be counted. Nobody knows who won the caucus, but Pete says f@ck it, and takes a victory lap anyway. I love it…Pete 2020!

    • Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.

      If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.

    • Oscar Gabriel | February 4, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Henderson Be strong and of good courage, Pete. Here comes the trolls!

    • Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @Oscar Gabriel Your call. Look at how well corruption looked on $hillery in 16. I wasnt quite willing to vote for a republican just to burn the dems at that point. I am now and so are thousands more.

      If you like trump, support pete.

    • Oscar Gabriel | February 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Henderson America will not fall to socialism/Bernie. Sorry.

    • Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      @Oscar Gabriel no its going to fall to fascism, thanks to clowns like you supporting corruption.

  11. Jesuis Charlie | February 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Pete can _____________like a champ.

  12. Cilvar Frey | February 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Never take it in the Buttigieg.

  13. Fer Yea | February 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    We will always remember this guy as the guy nobody knows who tried to rig the elections via app

    • Валерий Заподовников | February 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      He did won though… Ahahaha

    • Fer Yea | February 4, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @Валерий Заподовников I dont believe it. He paid for the app that failed and they’re still trying to fix because of the inconsistencies. This guy is corrupt and is now with the DNC to keep rigging the election

  14. Angel Salazar | February 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t matter who you vote for, but please go out and vote!! YOU COUNT!

  15. John Lamee | February 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Look it’s mayor Cheat!

    • Sierra Dearns | February 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      John Lamee he didn’t cheat though he’s in the lead so far with 26% of the votes for the democrat party

    • Валерий Заподовников | February 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Sierra Dearns he won… Right?

    • Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      Cheating Pete “won” after giving $42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be married to.

      If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.

  16. Moshe Heletz | February 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    PETE BUTTIGIEG IS TRYING TO STEAL THE PRIMARY BY CLAIMING VICTORY!!! DON’T LET HIM AND THE DNC GET AWAY WITH THIS!!!

  17. Larry Easton | February 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Listen to this smoooth talking, jive M.F. Sounds like the last smooth talking fool who spent 8 tears in the W.H. and all he accomplished was moving our republic closer to a communist “utopia.”

  18. Benjamin Henderson | February 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Cheating Pete “wins” after giving 42,500 to the secret app developer his campaign chair just happens to be merried to.

    If this human slime is the democratic candidate im voting for the trumpster fire in MI where it will be close.

  20. Sir Keith Richards | February 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    STINKY PETE

