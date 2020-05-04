Pelosi responds to Trump’s demand for payroll tax cut: No way

May 4, 2020

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to President Donald Trump's threat that he'll block the next coronavirus relief package unless Congress cuts payroll taxes.
91 Comments on "Pelosi responds to Trump’s demand for payroll tax cut: No way"

  1. Mike Ivey | May 4, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    We don’t need a tax break we need money so we can look for work

  2. d wilson | May 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE THE ECONOMY ….NOT THE CORPORATIONS…..

  3. Mdot | May 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Just break us off with that $2000 a month for the next six months. That’s all I wanna hear.

    • patriot 1776 nemesis | May 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Aiyisha mind yours ” maggot.

    • henry rudolph | May 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      😊👏👏👏👏👏👏👍

    • samuel gainey | May 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Is anybody unemployed and are you getting your 600 plus unemployment check every week? Cuz if you are, your making more than me and I’ve been working. My wife just went back to work after being laid off for 6 weeks. She made more than I did every week.

  4. Dale Jones | May 4, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    One in Five Americans are Unemployed, how does a ‘payroll tax’ help them out?

    • David Perez | May 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @InWilly WeTrust if “good ol’ sunlight” is the cure, why is it here in dallas tx where im from that the numbers we are seeinv are going up? It was hot as a oven today yet the numbers went up! Wake up to reality.

    • David Perez | May 4, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @InWilly WeTrust i didnt see anything about the numbers i supposedly “wasnt seeing” in your link but i did see a update about the virus spreading in meat plants sooo guess you forgot to mention that? Or maybe you are covering up too? Maybe youre the one that get your head out of that rock youve been hiding under…

    • InWilly WeTrust | May 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      David Perez because your listening to the wrong sources apparently!!

    • InWilly WeTrust | May 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      David Perez if you didn’t see the recovery numbers then your blind!! And if you knew what was really going on behind the curtain then you wouldn’t be saying anything to me trust me, shits deeper than you and your vaccine in which Bill Gates wants to put rfi chips in to track who’s been vaccinated or not!! So before you respond to me please do some research beyond cnn snowflake!!

    • Patrick Banks | May 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      It helps their employer from not letting them go. It helps them not wind up on unemployment, and having their job security for another month or two of a never ending shut down.
      That’s how. There are Many companies supporting their employees. But not all of them can support so many employees for so long, especially ones who can’t be so productive from home lockdown.

  5. Black Governor | May 4, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Too many old folk in office

  6. Dave Wurst | May 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    1200 dollars went in one day

  7. Ann Anderson | May 4, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    I favor getting money into the hands of the poor, the economy will suffer. The poor will spend the money and that will help boost the economy.

  8. Tuna Cat | May 4, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    All these politicians are corrupt. Get money out of politics now!

  9. Diana Collinson | May 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Talking ’bout another stimulus check when soooo many haven’t received the 1st one. 🥴

    • thom wessels | May 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Liberals always stand around waiting for that government handout. Why is that? Are they all losers?

    • Amber McAlister | May 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @thom wessels No they are NOT all losers! Many are truly misguided and have been taught that dependency on the government is okay! We have to get individuals to realize that it is NOT the governments job to take care of them and that they need to be SELF RELIANT AND SUFFICIENT!

    • thom wessels | May 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Amber McAlister I’ve seen so many losers who stand around like paralyzed, sightless zombies, waiting for that gummint cheese, I have to disagree with your very kind assessment that they may be able to be rehabbed. Sometimes, liberalism is just a sad, terminal condition.

    • Mike Barbas | May 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      thom wessels Interesting take you’ve got there, thom. Seems you’re unaware that the top 10 states that receive the most federal aid (welfare/ebt) are red states.

    • thom wessels | May 4, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Mike Barbas “You have lies, you have damn lies and then you have statistics” Mark Twain (Samuel Clemmons, since you seem confused). In other words, your statistics are valueless, Cletus.
      I could care less about what states are red and what states are blue. You however spend your life tilting at windmills. Carry on, Don Quixote. Trump will be reelected. Sad for you, and GREAT for America.

  10. Jay Pay | May 4, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Cutting payroll taxes is an illogical thing to do when unemployment is so high. It will only benefit people who are already employed and companies that haven’t fired people. However people without jobs or businesses that had to let go a lot of workers won’t benefit as much if at all from a payroll tax cut.

    Cutting payroll taxes isn’t a bad idea though when the economy is at full employment. Right now however with high unemployment there are better ways to use that money than to cut payroll taxes (I.e give the unemployed and small businesses more money).

    The stimulus packages have been good, just keep doing that.

    • JUDALATION gamestrodamous | May 4, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Good? Trash…

    • AZI THE MLG PRO | May 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Have been good….?

    • Rob | May 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      TheThunderSound. The payroll tax goes to social security and Medicare. But the whole idea is to cut these taxes in order to make it cheaper for businesses to hire more employees , therefore it’s an incentive to hire. With more people employed it means more people will contribute to the payroll tax just at a lower rate. Much much better than giving checks to individuals which give no additional incentive for businesses to hire.

    • Corey White | May 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Antigone stop lying

    • Nose Candie | May 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      CITRUS KNIGHT you seriously think we won’t be right back in this same situation by the end of the year? We have no vaccine and people are still being reckless. Covid19 numbers are not where they should be.

  11. ricky Tiki | May 4, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    TRUMP LOOKING FOR TAX CUTS FOR THE PREVILEGED?

  12. AZHOBBIEZ | May 4, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    How about Congress taking a pay cut!

  13. Pendragon | May 4, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    WHY doesn’t WALL STREET and the BILLIONAIRES GIVE BACK their TRILLION DOLLAR TAX CUT to FEED THE HUNGRY

    • Virtual Media | May 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Dale Anderson congratulations you just won the jackass of the day award!

    • Martin Lewis | May 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @miss Bizarro ..That heathen is a trumpstitute and he probably loves to be pimped by trump..Just ridiculous that these stupid followers are that trained!!

    • Virtual Media | May 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Noah Sanderson where in the hell are you getting those numbers, Fox news?

    • Kevin Falcao | May 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Pendragon, You must BELIEVE in the tooth fairy and santa claus and batman.

  14. Aoi | May 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    The stimulus check clickbait channels are going to have a field day with this one…

  15. Mexicanese American Revolutionary | May 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    No more taxpayers bailing out corporations that don’t pay taxes!

  16. John Webb | May 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Trump will continue to take money for testing and reroute it.

  17. Jay Unarmed | May 4, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    But the rich with millions and billions in the bank need more money.

  18. MEA PAS | May 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    he wont give the Americans the money the small company’s need he is a THUG and his crew

  19. Purple Rain | May 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Don’t listen to the baster he just want it for his corrupt kids

  20. Carl Cassidy | May 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Who needs a tax cut when you haven’t got a job

    • edgar neil | May 4, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Trump has spent money like it grows on trees and dumped the economy to a Great Depression

    • edgar neil | May 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Idiot republicans think they matter there’s 30mil in unemployment nimrods wake up

    • Sebastian Alzate | May 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @edgar neil 😂😂😂 what did ppl expect from someone whos ran multiple companies into bankruptcy

    • edgar neil | May 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Tired of these self absorbed trump retards defending that failure nazi 30mil unemployed were gonna have a Great Depression Dumb fucks

    • Keith Myers | May 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @edgar neil there are job’s out there, it may not be what you want to do, but there are job’s out there, especially if you live in a REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR STATE , RED STATE’S ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS

