Pelosi: Fauci A ‘Truth Teller,’ Lifting Restrictions Brings ‘Uncertainty’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 15, 2020

 

Speaker Pelosi commends Dr. Fauci's science and evidence based approach to dealing with the coronavirus response, while criticizing Trump's suggestions that the "cure could do more harm than the problem," telling Andrea Mitchell that the cost to the economy of lifting restrictions would be greater than what's already happening. Aired on 3/24/2020.
Pelosi: Fauci A ‘Truth Teller,’ Lifting Restrictions Brings ‘Uncertainty’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

99 Comments on "Pelosi: Fauci A ‘Truth Teller,’ Lifting Restrictions Brings ‘Uncertainty’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

  1. El Marko | March 24, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    If you drop the restrictions, one industry will certainly come back strong…the casket industry!!!

    • Marlowe Earl | March 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      Snicker, Snicker, Snicker!!!

    • Kia E | March 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      @ATL Braves only reason the flu kills more people now is because it’s way more widespread. Last season the flu killed ~34,200 in the US (CDC #s). If covid19 infected the same # of people as the flu, with a death rate of 3.4% that would be over a million deaths. That is what makes this a bigger threat than the flu.

    • Flqire | March 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      Ha yeah, but people should be cremated instead (as long as it doesn’t conflict with your beliefs) It’s much more eco friendly 😊

    • Kia E | March 24, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @ATL Braves please refer to the comment I already posted under that video. The professor is extrapolating numbers but fails to consider the fact that we cannot care 4 that many seriously ill people when u scale up the number of infected across the entire population.

  2. Andrea Peters | March 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Can’t spend any money if your dead. Economy is 2nd problem.

  3. Miguel De Adeje | March 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Every disaster movie starts with a politician refusing to listen to a scientist .

  4. Antoinette Mosley | March 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Im not going NO where until they can tell me they can handle and cure this virus

  5. Doodies Duties | March 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Dr. Fauci is the only person word I’m rolling with right now

    • 100% Honky | March 26, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      African Intelligence Report so what? Most people feel the same way.

    • 100% Honky | March 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Anne Marie you can start with drinking some poison.

    • d. nuzzio | March 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      @pelissey I think he’s mistaken fauci for that worthless corrupted POS tedros of the WHO. fauci is a credible honest guy.

    • Airik Luna | March 26, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      That is unfortunate because he literally said go to the CDC website for information. Our leader is still shaping the message to a degree. The CDC website said masks were effective up to 80% publicly he said different.
      Maybe go to the site and compare messages before such an assertion. He is being directed publicly by a national security agenda.

    • Tommy Bain | March 26, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

      Ron Wuerch not as a truth teller. That sets him squarely at odds with the presitard.

  6. Michael Knapp | March 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Fauci is probably gonna get fired. Donny doesn’t like getting undercut.

    • Roger Davis | March 25, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      Or listening to truth.

    • Isa | March 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      If you don’t praise him, you will be censored. Donny said the Governors ought to thank him, and, of course, the implication is States will not receive any aid from the Federal Government if they fail to praise the Dear Leader. How’s that for a Commander-in-Chief? What a disgrace!

    • Roger Davis | March 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      @Isa yea and people go crazy if someone mentions socialism.

    • Wolfie Wolf | March 26, 2020 at 4:06 AM | Reply

      Well if he gets em fired, he’ll get backlashed. It’s happenin right now with his nonsense talk.

    • 8alot4t | March 26, 2020 at 6:57 AM | Reply

      The claim it all, know absolutely NOTHING president needs a psychiatric assessment.

  7. Tiffany A | March 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    We must protect Nancy 😊…frankly anyone who speaks the truth. Dr. Fauci included 😩

  8. Michael Szombathy | March 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    Rescind the tax cuts. If we’re at war, then we have to fight it like it’s a war. That means the tax cuts need to go. Stock buy backs won’t help stop the virus. Money for health care will.

    • Isa | March 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      YES! I agree %100.

    • American Pie | March 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      Rescind Polititions paychecks and benefits. Theyre all millionaires and billionaires making kickback money on the side. They dont do their jobs so doc their pay

    • Isa | March 25, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @American Pie ALL OF THEM! YES! Do the same for every CEO, and for all those Media pundits who continue to lie so that they can protect their paychecks!

    • UnoriginalAsshole | March 25, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      What happens then when this is over and half the country is completely broke and without jobs? Seems like ignoring the economy is just as ignorant as letting the virus run rampant.

    • S Jones | March 25, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Koszonom

  9. Jeff Zabelski | March 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    I demand Donald J Trumps resignation! Vice Prisoner Pence too.

  10. Drake Fire | March 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Look at Hong Kong. They had everything under control, but let their guard down. We still have idiots roaming around like we aren’t in a pandemic!

    • Ron Wuerch | March 24, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      FAKE NEWS…They NEVER Had It Under Control…Where Have You Been.

    • Lynn Long | March 25, 2020 at 12:49 AM | Reply

      Sigh
      HK was provided with the proper testing & PPE protective gears. HK also has been having a very strict policy. However all that changed when overseas Hongkongers all rushed back to HK all over the world in their attempt to escape the complacency, lack of testing/policy to deal with the pandemic everywhere. All the new confirmed positive cases were fr oversea returnees.

    • Roger Davis | March 25, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      yep they are on the second wave. We haven’t hit the first one yet. They let out to soon.

    • pantsy cat | March 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      And how did you get past the great firewall of China? 😂

  11. Barbara Hawkins | March 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    So they’re saying the old, the infirmed doesn’t matter?!

    • Jon Jones | March 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Barbara Hawkins exactly ! You don’t matter you greedy old boomer

    • richard chris | March 24, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      @Jon Jones stfu.

    • PJE | March 26, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      Jon Jones – You’re the kinda guy that gives your generation a bad name. That’s why you’re not taken seriously. You guys have some fresh ideas which I welcome with open arms but that kinda talk is immature and hateful beyond words.

    • Gwen Lusane | March 27, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      Barbara Hawkins that’s exactly what they are saying. When they have to start deciding who lives or dies because they are short on equipment…sadly it will be people of the older population

  12. Chris Parker | March 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    When he says “Our people want to return to work” he means “My businesses are losing even more money than usual”.

    • Chris Parker | March 26, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      @Rodney Mills What do you think these ” ” mean? Try to answer without looking it up.

    • joskemom | March 26, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      Chris Parker If Biden would have been President, the death rate would have been higher. A President Biden would not have a wall being built to protect the Southern border and he would not have banned airlines coming in from China, seeing that the moron called Trump racist for doing that. You left wingnuts progressive Trump haters have your own reading comprehension problem. ‘Our people’ is a reference to Americans, you moron.

    • Chris Parker | March 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      @joskemom If Biden had been President the US would still have had a pandemic team. None of your ‘what ifs’ can counter that. Fewer people would have died. There will be thousands and that’s firmly down to Trump*.

    • Rodney Mills | March 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Tetsujin q

    • Rodney Mills | March 28, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      Trumps, not getting any money for his businesses.Parker.

  13. Liesa Manneh | March 24, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Please American people ,don’t believe what he says ,stay home,when can ,get rid of both for your sakes

  14. MsCupcake39 | March 24, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    No one should be surprised that Dr. FAUCI is suddenly MIA!!!

  15. Kent Andrews | March 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Where would some of these states be without their Governor’s ? Thank you for your leadership

  16. Josh Gates | March 24, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    People with no symptoms can infect hundreds, please stay ten feet away from each other to save a life, Thank you.

    • joskemom | March 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      Do you want the super market people to stay home? How about the gas station guys, the firemen, the police, the truck drivers, the postal workers, and all the people who service the internet? At sometime, we are going to have to do some work.

  17. alice schram | March 24, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    I’m a nurse 30 yrs and no way can we just risk all of our lives being exposed and exposing others Dr Fucci is correct

  18. Angelica Rodriguez | March 24, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    We need the economy to improve but not at the price of lives.

    • Suzanne Syers | March 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

      Beau Peterson It’s about not overloading our already overloaded healthcare system. Reducing the rate of people getting infected, not just simply the number of people who do.

    • CadillacJak | March 26, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      If the economy crashes millions will die of starvation so what choice would you make

    • ACEGaming | March 26, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      CadillacJak if this isn’t contained, 2 million people will die. That number is also on the low side of estimations.

    • barbara broadbent | March 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      they should look at Italy for any proof that this is serious!!

    • Beau Peterson | March 26, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      Aaron Fahr how are innocent people going to be infected if they stay home? You do realize many of us are still working, anyway.

  19. Hub Giles | March 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    TRUMP: My hotels are unoccupied ,,,I must do something or declare bankruptcy
    for 10th time.

  20. Linda Jackson | March 25, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    “one of his other tributes to science”, Nancy, you crack me up. May the levelheadedness of you and your party, the wisdom of the scientists and of the common sense of the majority populace prevail. We’re rooting for you. 🇨🇦

