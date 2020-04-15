Speaker Pelosi commends Dr. Fauci's science and evidence based approach to dealing with the coronavirus response, while criticizing Trump's suggestions that the "cure could do more harm than the problem," telling Andrea Mitchell that the cost to the economy of lifting restrictions would be greater than what's already happening. Aired on 3/24/2020.

Pelosi: Fauci A ‘Truth Teller,’ Lifting Restrictions Brings ‘Uncertainty’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC