Speaker Pelosi commends Dr. Fauci's science and evidence based approach to dealing with the coronavirus response, while criticizing Trump's suggestions that the "cure could do more harm than the problem," telling Andrea Mitchell that the cost to the economy of lifting restrictions would be greater than what's already happening. Aired on 3/24/2020.
Pelosi: Fauci A ‘Truth Teller,’ Lifting Restrictions Brings ‘Uncertainty’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
If you drop the restrictions, one industry will certainly come back strong…the casket industry!!!
@ATL Braves only reason the flu kills more people now is because it’s way more widespread. Last season the flu killed ~34,200 in the US (CDC #s). If covid19 infected the same # of people as the flu, with a death rate of 3.4% that would be over a million deaths. That is what makes this a bigger threat than the flu.
Ha yeah, but people should be cremated instead (as long as it doesn’t conflict with your beliefs) It’s much more eco friendly 😊
Kia E Wrong. http://youtu.be/H56UsO1Jyqk
@ATL Braves please refer to the comment I already posted under that video. The professor is extrapolating numbers but fails to consider the fact that we cannot care 4 that many seriously ill people when u scale up the number of infected across the entire population.
Can’t spend any money if your dead. Economy is 2nd problem.
MyOpinion IsMine Nope, watch as Stanford professor shows that you are wrong http://youtu.be/H56UsO1Jyqk
Patricia roe Wrong http://youtu.be/H56UsO1Jyqk
Pamela Wiles ok 👌 99.9 percent of people who are 80 are not anyway they can stay home till it’s safe others can go back to work
Americans all have a hearst witha luggage rack ready to take it with them when they run out of toilet paper
Every disaster movie starts with a politician refusing to listen to a scientist .
@Bobbie Angel And what would they do? Every top Dr in the world is working on this fuckwit.
grow forit Your brains are as small as Trumps they stopped the Ebola threat in Africa ,the great minds of the world are being handcuffed by the orange baboon.
@grow forit they would have helped
A little less TV/Movies would improve your sad life!
@cbsctomh you make an assumption about my like on one comment with nothing more than observational analysis … yep , i’m sad , i’m sad for you .
Im not going NO where until they can tell me they can handle and cure this virus
Dr. Fauci is the only person word I’m rolling with right now
African Intelligence Report so what? Most people feel the same way.
Anne Marie you can start with drinking some poison.
@pelissey I think he’s mistaken fauci for that worthless corrupted POS tedros of the WHO. fauci is a credible honest guy.
That is unfortunate because he literally said go to the CDC website for information. Our leader is still shaping the message to a degree. The CDC website said masks were effective up to 80% publicly he said different.
Maybe go to the site and compare messages before such an assertion. He is being directed publicly by a national security agenda.
Ron Wuerch not as a truth teller. That sets him squarely at odds with the presitard.
Fauci is probably gonna get fired. Donny doesn’t like getting undercut.
Or listening to truth.
If you don’t praise him, you will be censored. Donny said the Governors ought to thank him, and, of course, the implication is States will not receive any aid from the Federal Government if they fail to praise the Dear Leader. How’s that for a Commander-in-Chief? What a disgrace!
@Isa yea and people go crazy if someone mentions socialism.
Well if he gets em fired, he’ll get backlashed. It’s happenin right now with his nonsense talk.
The claim it all, know absolutely NOTHING president needs a psychiatric assessment.
We must protect Nancy 😊…frankly anyone who speaks the truth. Dr. Fauci included 😩
Tiffany A why MUST you protect Nancy? What does she need protection from?
Rescind the tax cuts. If we’re at war, then we have to fight it like it’s a war. That means the tax cuts need to go. Stock buy backs won’t help stop the virus. Money for health care will.
YES! I agree %100.
Rescind Polititions paychecks and benefits. Theyre all millionaires and billionaires making kickback money on the side. They dont do their jobs so doc their pay
@American Pie ALL OF THEM! YES! Do the same for every CEO, and for all those Media pundits who continue to lie so that they can protect their paychecks!
What happens then when this is over and half the country is completely broke and without jobs? Seems like ignoring the economy is just as ignorant as letting the virus run rampant.
I demand Donald J Trumps resignation! Vice Prisoner Pence too.
Jeff Zabelski so you are saying Nancy should be president is that what your saying
You’re smarter than Sarah Palin!
Jeff Zabelski your just a taker that’s why you like here trump says stop being lazy but u love crazy Nancy u should. Move to here state Nd live in a tent 👍
Look at Hong Kong. They had everything under control, but let their guard down. We still have idiots roaming around like we aren’t in a pandemic!
FAKE NEWS…They NEVER Had It Under Control…Where Have You Been.
HK was provided with the proper testing & PPE protective gears. HK also has been having a very strict policy. However all that changed when overseas Hongkongers all rushed back to HK all over the world in their attempt to escape the complacency, lack of testing/policy to deal with the pandemic everywhere. All the new confirmed positive cases were fr oversea returnees.
yep they are on the second wave. We haven’t hit the first one yet. They let out to soon.
And how did you get past the great firewall of China? 😂
So they’re saying the old, the infirmed doesn’t matter?!
Barbara Hawkins exactly ! You don’t matter you greedy old boomer
@Jon Jones stfu.
Jon Jones – You’re the kinda guy that gives your generation a bad name. That’s why you’re not taken seriously. You guys have some fresh ideas which I welcome with open arms but that kinda talk is immature and hateful beyond words.
Barbara Hawkins that’s exactly what they are saying. When they have to start deciding who lives or dies because they are short on equipment…sadly it will be people of the older population
When he says “Our people want to return to work” he means “My businesses are losing even more money than usual”.
@Rodney Mills What do you think these ” ” mean? Try to answer without looking it up.
Chris Parker If Biden would have been President, the death rate would have been higher. A President Biden would not have a wall being built to protect the Southern border and he would not have banned airlines coming in from China, seeing that the moron called Trump racist for doing that. You left wingnuts progressive Trump haters have your own reading comprehension problem. ‘Our people’ is a reference to Americans, you moron.
@joskemom If Biden had been President the US would still have had a pandemic team. None of your ‘what ifs’ can counter that. Fewer people would have died. There will be thousands and that’s firmly down to Trump*.
Trumps, not getting any money for his businesses.Parker.
Please American people ,don’t believe what he says ,stay home,when can ,get rid of both for your sakes
@Jelly Belly How’s is Joes dementia doing today? Bahahahahahahahahahah TRUMP2020
@shkspr78 s – what does joe have to do with Donny diapers being a dilhole?
@Richard Rosenbaum – what does joe have to do with donny boy being a dilhole.
@Jelly Belly Oh Trump hurts your feelings. Got it. We got a snowflake over here!
Get back in your safe space if you don’t like him and cry us a river. Pansy
@Richard Rosenbaum – I dont think that actually answered the question. English not your first language?
No one should be surprised that Dr. FAUCI is suddenly MIA!!!
He was there today at the press conference. The media is ridiculous
@Scottie Turner (You mean correct Trump?)
@Tim No, Dr. Fauci’s primary point is to inform and correct misinformation. There is a big difference between correcting and
undermining the president.
Just like those 2 reporters who went MIA in China when they tried to inform people early on…
Where would some of these states be without their Governor’s ? Thank you for your leadership
Kent Andrews it is truly these governors who are acting correctly.
Too bad they all aren’t :o(
Ditto in Michigan with Gov Gretchen Whitmer
Well, 46 of the 50 States are doing pretty good – Dah
People with no symptoms can infect hundreds, please stay ten feet away from each other to save a life, Thank you.
Do you want the super market people to stay home? How about the gas station guys, the firemen, the police, the truck drivers, the postal workers, and all the people who service the internet? At sometime, we are going to have to do some work.
I’m a nurse 30 yrs and no way can we just risk all of our lives being exposed and exposing others Dr Fucci is correct
Thank u for your service…from Texas. May God bless your footsteps.
thank you so much for your hard work……stay healthy……
And – you nurses MUST be able to work in safety. God bless you all
i am a vet and we were exposed to death every day.
We need the economy to improve but not at the price of lives.
Beau Peterson It’s about not overloading our already overloaded healthcare system. Reducing the rate of people getting infected, not just simply the number of people who do.
If the economy crashes millions will die of starvation so what choice would you make
CadillacJak if this isn’t contained, 2 million people will die. That number is also on the low side of estimations.
they should look at Italy for any proof that this is serious!!
Aaron Fahr how are innocent people going to be infected if they stay home? You do realize many of us are still working, anyway.
TRUMP: My hotels are unoccupied ,,,I must do something or declare bankruptcy
for 10th time.
For sure! That is how he runs the country too. All Debt, and no fiscal responsibility. Now the Republicans are considering rejecting the Stimulus Bill because they think “unemployment benefits” do not incentivize workers to stay working. Can you imagine how twisted that is?
Russian billionaires are gonna save someone again during bankruptcy!
@Khamenei Is Terrorist Oh yes, Deutsche Bank! xoxo
I was let go and am about to be homeless. That has nothing to do with trump.
“one of his other tributes to science”, Nancy, you crack me up. May the levelheadedness of you and your party, the wisdom of the scientists and of the common sense of the majority populace prevail. We’re rooting for you. 🇨🇦