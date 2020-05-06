Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump and his allies in Congress are “balking” at the things that need to be done to support parts of the economy that need the most help, like small businesses, hospitals and local governments: “We are at risk of turning this into even worse than it has to be… the administration is refusing to acknowledge the depth of the problem and is trying to pursue an ideological agenda that is getting in the way of dealing with this.” Aired on 04/15/2020.

Paul Krugman: ‘We Really Are Talking About A Depression Level Event’ | The Last Word | MSNBC