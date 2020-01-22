Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on Parkinson’s diagnosis | USA TODAY

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall.
RELATED: Evelyn Yang on surviving sexual assault
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease during a "Good Morning America" interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#ozzyosbourne #parkinsonsdisease
iligy Ozzy Osbourne
How
Dear USA Today
Thank you for posting.
Oh dear.
Poor Ozzy. 😕
If it helps.
*True Story*
I have lower back pain on a daily basis.
Mainly from the abuse given from others, and neglect.
Doctors and psychiatrists have pilled me up beyond *all* human recognition.
🔬💊💉
They even tried electrodes, which severed some nerves.
⛈
I threw every drug away that they gave me back in February 2018.
I’m 47 years old but some days feel like 110.
I refuse *any* doctor now.
“Drugs are bad.. mm kay”
Quote from the cartoon:
📽🎬
“South Park”
I live with the pain
Sometimes, I cry too.
*Always* question those big Pharma drugs.
I recieved help online from kind folks online in Switzerland whom know chemicals are *very* bad.
They saved my life when nobody in person would.
If it isn’t natural.
It isn’t right in the head.
Much love 💕
From:
“Under the Graveyard”
And from
Under a
“Flat Rock”
In
Michigan
USA 🇺🇸
Peace 🌿🕊
Think we all guessed that long time ago
god bless you john Ozzy Osbourne.. And thank you Sharon for standing by him..
I hope Satan will be with Ozzy and his family.
He’s had it 4 years wow
so sade to know that she is not feeling good..
WE LOVE YOU OZZY….STAY STRONG BRO
I watched that GMA interview and wanted to see what this network had to say. I think Ozzy feels an obligation to his fans to keep making music and performing but, on the other hand, it’s his passion. This fan wants him to focus on what’s best for him, not what we want. I hope a cure for Parkinson’s is discovered soon. Here’s an article on Parkinson’s, if you’re interested:https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/parkinsons-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20376055
Love you ozzy 🖤