Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on Parkinson’s diagnosis | USA TODAY

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease during a "Good Morning America" interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.

