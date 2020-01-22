Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on Parkinson’s diagnosis | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 22, 2020

 

Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall.
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease during a "Good Morning America" interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.

#ozzyosbourne #parkinsonsdisease

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on Parkinson’s diagnosis | USA TODAY"

  1. Molnár Krisztián Fanclub TV | January 22, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    iligy Ozzy Osbourne

  3. Female Ranger of Norrath | January 22, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Dear USA Today
    Thank you for posting.
    Oh dear.
    Poor Ozzy. 😕
    If it helps.
    *True Story*
    I have lower back pain on a daily basis.
    Mainly from the abuse given from others, and neglect.
    Doctors and psychiatrists have pilled me up beyond *all* human recognition.
    🔬💊💉
    They even tried electrodes, which severed some nerves.

    I threw every drug away that they gave me back in February 2018.
    I’m 47 years old but some days feel like 110.
    I refuse *any* doctor now.
    “Drugs are bad.. mm kay”
    Quote from the cartoon:
    📽🎬
    “South Park”
    I live with the pain
    Sometimes, I cry too.
    *Always* question those big Pharma drugs.
    I recieved help online from kind folks online in Switzerland whom know chemicals are *very* bad.
    They saved my life when nobody in person would.
    If it isn’t natural.
    It isn’t right in the head.
    Much love 💕
    From:
    “Under the Graveyard”
    And from
    Under a
    “Flat Rock”
    In
    Michigan
    USA 🇺🇸
    Peace 🌿🕊

  4. steven Cooper | January 22, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Think we all guessed that long time ago

  5. Mondo Gecko | January 22, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    god bless you john Ozzy Osbourne.. And thank you Sharon for standing by him..

  6. Chell Lewis | January 22, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    He’s had it 4 years wow

  7. Science News | January 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    so sade to know that she is not feeling good..

  8. maddog76 | January 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    WE LOVE YOU OZZY….STAY STRONG BRO

  9. Dandy Chiggins | January 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I watched that GMA interview and wanted to see what this network had to say. I think Ozzy feels an obligation to his fans to keep making music and performing but, on the other hand, it’s his passion. This fan wants him to focus on what’s best for him, not what we want. I hope a cure for Parkinson’s is discovered soon. Here’s an article on Parkinson’s, if you’re interested:https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/parkinsons-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20376055

  10. Mike Mirch | January 22, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Love you ozzy 🖤

