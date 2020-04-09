Over a million jobs lost in Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pattie Lovett-Reid breaks down the new job numbers showing over a million jobs have been lost.
The number is way way higher than this! Why are you lying?? We Canadians can handle the truth!
Let’s just be clear; its not Covid that did this…it’s the hysterical REACTION to Covid that did it….we could have totally gone the path of Sweden, Taiwan, Singapore and others with avoiding a total economic lockdown while still flattening our curve….we did not. Every country without exception so far seems to be following a similar 8 to 12-week flattening of the curve regardless of specific approach.
It is time to revive industrial production in Canada. Innovative and high value products!
1 million jobs in Alberta sounds better I don’t even know the number in the rest of the country
Canada, and all countries significantly financially harmed by Covid 19, should consider pursuing financial restitution from China/CCP.
China is responsible for 3 costly viral epidemics in the last hundred years.
At some point, China should be held responsible for the negative impact on, and harm, they cause to the health and well-being of the global community.
Perhaps if China/CCP were held accountable, they might behave with a greater sense of responsibility and ethics.
Trudeau should loose his job ,he is not worth a dime
He seems okay with everybody else losing theirs.
Half aren’t coming back.
Hard to believe this. Canada has 15.4 million in the workforce. Only 1million jobs lost. It’s likely a lot more than that.
There’s a big difference between the virus coming from a Wuhan Wet Market and the Wuhan Biological Safety Level 4 Lab across the Street from the Wet Market. One means China is not responsible and the other means not only is China responsible, but indiscriminate mass murderers. Everyone needs to drop the wet market crap and focus exclusively on hitting that point home. Could be very, very profitable.
It’s alot more than that
To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, “The scariest words in the English language are ‘I’m from the Trudeau Liberal government, and I’m here to ‘help.'”
How many non-essential government agencies have been shut down?
China is guilty for the economic destruction of our Nation. They must pay. Not an option. They owe
a million jobs lost…and 100billion debt…hmmm…looks like a recipe for communism
that’s the whole idea in this plandemic….to crush the economy. Let’s get back to work!
so let’s think about this guys:
THE FLU kills WAY MORE than corona
yet we are told to stop working
go into BILLIONS in debt
SO WE ARE SLAVES FOREVER???!!!
sounds like a VERY well calculated plan by a specific minority. The super rich minority.