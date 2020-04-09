Over a million jobs lost in Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic

TOPICS:

April 9, 2020

 

Pattie Lovett-Reid breaks down the new job numbers showing over a million jobs have been lost.

22 Comments on "Over a million jobs lost in Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic"

  1. Heather Kiki | April 9, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    The number is way way higher than this! Why are you lying?? We Canadians can handle the truth!

  2. Lexs Lounge | April 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    Let’s just be clear; its not Covid that did this…it’s the hysterical REACTION to Covid that did it….we could have totally gone the path of Sweden, Taiwan, Singapore and others with avoiding a total economic lockdown while still flattening our curve….we did not. Every country without exception so far seems to be following a similar 8 to 12-week flattening of the curve regardless of specific approach.

  3. Way toGo | April 9, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    It is time to revive industrial production in Canada. Innovative and high value products!

  4. Tom | April 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    great content my guy

  5. Tom | April 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    nice content bro

  6. Dave Gamble | April 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    1 million jobs in Alberta sounds better I don’t even know the number in the rest of the country

  7. Nicole Nicole | April 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Canada, and all countries significantly financially harmed by Covid 19, should consider pursuing financial restitution from China/CCP.
    China is responsible for 3 costly viral epidemics in the last hundred years.
    At some point, China should be held responsible for the negative impact on, and harm, they cause to the health and well-being of the global community.
    Perhaps if China/CCP were held accountable, they might behave with a greater sense of responsibility and ethics.

  8. Mr. Magoo | April 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Trudeau should loose his job ,he is not worth a dime

  9. Morimoto Musha | April 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Half aren’t coming back.

  10. Larry Campbell | April 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Hard to believe this. Canada has 15.4 million in the workforce. Only 1million jobs lost. It’s likely a lot more than that.

  11. The Flayed Man | April 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    There’s a big difference between the virus coming from a Wuhan Wet Market and the Wuhan Biological Safety Level 4 Lab across the Street from the Wet Market. One means China is not responsible and the other means not only is China responsible, but indiscriminate mass murderers. Everyone needs to drop the wet market crap and focus exclusively on hitting that point home. Could be very, very profitable.

  12. Cliff Simpson | April 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    It’s alot more than that

  13. Creepy Little Girl | April 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, “The scariest words in the English language are ‘I’m from the Trudeau Liberal government, and I’m here to ‘help.'”

  14. Creepy Little Girl | April 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    How many non-essential government agencies have been shut down?

  15. Canucks aboveanyother | April 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    China is guilty for the economic destruction of our Nation. They must pay. Not an option. They owe

  16. Rebecca P | April 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    a million jobs lost…and 100billion debt…hmmm…looks like a recipe for communism

  17. amber pullman | April 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    that’s the whole idea in this plandemic….to crush the economy. Let’s get back to work!

  18. lola brini | April 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    so let’s think about this guys:
    THE FLU kills WAY MORE than corona
    yet we are told to stop working
    go into BILLIONS in debt
    SO WE ARE SLAVES FOREVER???!!!
    sounds like a VERY well calculated plan by a specific minority. The super rich minority.

