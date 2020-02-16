Over 1,100 Former Justice Department Officials Call For Barr To Resign | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 16, 2020

 

Following the fallout from handling of Roger Stone's case, over 1,100 former Department of Justice officials have signed a letter calling for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr. One of those signees, Nelson Cunningham, joins Alex Witt to explain why the letter is condemning Barr's "interference in the fair administration of justice."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

81 Comments on "Over 1,100 Former Justice Department Officials Call For Barr To Resign | MSNBC"

  1. Slow Boat Sailing | February 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Barr is a crook covering for his mob boss Trump.

    • jays knight king titan | February 16, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Sovereign Butterfly do you wear Nike shoes. Everything you buy has a mark up some more then others. Its never gonna change. If you are that unhappy here and want socialism you do know there are places you can go live. You won’t be missed here

    • Sovereign Butterfly | February 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @jays knight king titan I don’t need to pay for “what” I don’t want. I wear what I want. I’m just like everone else in the country! We are all the same!

    • jays knight king titan | February 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Sovereign Butterfly it doesn’t matter what you wear. Just like if you have a cell phone the mark up on them. The reality is you pay a marked up price which pays for marketing and employees to sell them. You pay for the cost of shipping the items to the place you buy them. So you can cry over the markup of things it’s not gonna change. Like I said if you don’t want to live in a capitalist society there are other places you can go live. The beauty about the United states is you can start a buisness work hard and become rich. If you don’t want to you don’t have to. People like AOC want to eliminate the middle class. I will say this look at states that are straight blue and have been for a long time and look at the mess they are and you want to trust the dems. What are they doing to make your life better. They want to raise your taxes and make you have less money but what are they sacrificing for themselves. Absolutely nothing they won’t get robbed by taxes they don’t pay for there healthcare. They don’t pay to travel. Politicians are liars and crooks.

    • Sovereign Butterfly | February 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @jays knight king titan You gonna sit there and beleive the narrative?

      The narative is if you are afraid of God you will vote for Trump!

      I’m not afraid of turkey talk like that!

  2. Biggus Dickus | February 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Barr will walk Trump down the aisle and marry him before he resigns. Don’t hold your breath. The DOJ is no more.

    • wrnjpn qaz | February 16, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      Trump and his administration will go down in history as the most corrupt ever. DUMP trump 2020 !!!

    • George Swank | February 16, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Oct 5, 2017 During a photo-op with senior military staff and spouses, President Trump remarked that it represented “the calm before the storm.”
      Some non-binary reporter asks: “What Storm is That, Mr. President?”
      You’ll see.”
      Guess what Folks?

    • go figure wow | February 16, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      HE WILL BEND OVER AND REQUEST SOME D**K AND THEN MARRY HIM BEFORE HE RESIGNS !!!!!!!

    • oltedders | February 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Raptango_NA
      The audacity of hope.
      Avenatti could use someone like Barr to go shut down those court cases for him.

  3. elayne anderson | February 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Yeah, like who does Barr think he is, Trump’s wingman?

    • Cynthia Kohler | February 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      Like Eric Holder and Obama were joined at the hip, and didn’t Holder plead the 5th?

    • quietman356 123455 | February 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Carla Lopez Another Russian? Call 1 800 Spe Pros. Maybe Mueller or Weissmann will pick up. You can tell them you found the Russian they could nt.

    • quietman356 123455 | February 16, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      @Drake Fire C mon. Obama had Eric Holder, a political hack and self decribed Obama wingman running interference for him. You never bitched about that.

    • quietman356 123455 | February 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      How dare a President have a wingman? An outrage !

    • Drake Fire | February 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455 Once again, another Trump supporter who cries Obama when confronted with Trump’s wrongdoings.

  4. Norm alice | February 16, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    Man, that time Trump treated Barr to a weekend at Epstein Island is really taking it’s toll on him, eh?

  5. Larrin Larrin | February 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    Barr should be disbarred for betraying the oath of law

  6. Pamela Mattox | February 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    The people want him to resign.

  7. Van Iyke | February 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Pelosi and the Dems in one voice: “We told you so.”

    Susan Collins: Trump has learnt his lesson.

    VOTERS: In November we hope you, Collins will learn a lesson.

    • Y Not | February 16, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Yo Ten.bucks sucks lol

      Look up and all around and if ever you have any common sense thinkings then you will also agrees that most are against Trumpinnocchio treasonous facts, vs only a few left behind by fauxed fake news Scum caravans.lol

  8. Flavius Stilicho | February 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    *HERE’S A GOOD IDEA:* _Vote ALL republicans out of ALL federal and state political offices mercilessly and without remorse in 2020._

  9. Pyro OneExSeven | February 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    How exactly are Barr & Trump making America great again ? Is anybody still buying that load of steaming B.S. ?

  10. Elaine Mickley | February 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    He believes that a president is a king, and is subject to no law or man….

    • Y Not | February 16, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Great news America..
      COUNTLESS Multitudes of awakened Americans out numbers against his lowly senile and currupt Ginny pig’s whom feasts off his bs and still supports him afterwards.lol
      😏😳😊Sad🤗yep😁😂

    • JRG2733 | February 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Raptango_NA An impeached President can issue pardons. But the jerk better do it fast, before he’s out of office and being criminally charged himself.
      Moreover, the pardoned crooks can be then charged with additional crimes, federal and/or state. No way to hide from an aggrieved people.

    • Tiffany Powers | February 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      If the president is above the law then why did Clinton get impeached? Why do we have an impeachment process? Why do trump party think we’re all stupid?

  11. gratefuljr | February 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    The republicans at the state of the union looked like North Korean government officials when Kim gives a speech.

    • Y Not | February 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Quiet 256 lol 54321😊🤫🤣

      Your backwoods shiet tests fails to answers your own blindfolded questions about today’s Republicons are those same partygoers whom switched from Democrats to today’s Republicons “Axis of evildoers and darknesses.partyings.lol

    • Leo | February 16, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455 Oh please , You are mixing & mashing political party time periods over 100’s of years to make some kind of Info Wars style kind of point & Honestly it sounds silly .

    • Leo | February 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455 Why not slam modern day Italy for crimes committed in 35ad by the Roman empire ? Come on Brother , times change & in 2020 The GOP party ( which you are supporting )
      Are the party of Oligarchy .

    • Tiffany Powers | February 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      They were acting like rally-goers. So pathetic!

    • VSY | February 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      screaming four more years…not sure i ever saw that in any democratic country from elected members..

  12. Michael Humphrey | February 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Barr should resign. It’s clear he’s not executing his office with the impartiality that is required

    • Christina Kinne | February 16, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      REALLY MICHAEL SINCE YOU ARE SO WELL EDUCATED IN THE LAW WHY DON’T YOU CLEARLY TELL US WHAT HE IS AND IS NOT DOING RIGHT. LOL! YOU SHOULD READ THE CONSTITUTION AND MUCH MORE BECAUSE YOU ARE HAVE BEEN SOCIALLY ENGINEERED JUS THEY WAY THEY WANT YOU. — BILL OF GOODS DUDE——

    • Raptango_NA | February 16, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Christina Kinne The DOJ should review these cases, the prosecution was clearly too aggressive with the sentencing guidelines

    • Yolanda Denny | February 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @Yo-yos Tenbucks You can disagree without your name-calling rhetoric. Capitalizing your remarks is not getting anyone to listen or hear what you have to say, much less respect your opinion.

  13. James Dyer | February 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    The Barr gets lower and lower

  14. frisco Prez | February 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Someone in the WH has some major dirt on Barr… how else can his behavior be explained

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 | February 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      HE’S JUST AN ASSLICKER THAT’S ALL, AFTERALL HE DID WRITE TRUMP A 19 PAGE LETTER BEGGING HIM FOR THAT JOB!!🆗✌😂😂😂

    • Cort | February 16, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Barr takes his orders from the federalist society. This is a group of conservatives, that are the richest people in the world. They think they are above the law, and think they are far superior to all other humans. They pushed citizens united and unlimited campaign contributions, so they could buy the government of the USA, and the group consists mainly of republicans.

    • Maija Liepa | February 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Cort They r all backed by money coming in from russian sources. All. Tons of research done on this for proof – tons of people researching.

    • Maga 4Eva3 | February 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      mslsd brainwashing you to the core, creating more soldiers for Lucifer

  15. Brian Lawson | February 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    I don’t want to hear any whining or crying from the sleaze bags who made excuses for Trump in his first two years! You knew exactly what you were signing up for, and you got it in spades. You wanted an untouchable, unaccountable, unanswerable emporer to roll out your plans, but you forgot that Trump only thinks of his own interests. Congratulations, dipshits, you sold out the integrity of the United States for nothing!

    • Y Not | February 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @wldride lol

      You’ve lost your mindless asshat and rediscovered anew question to asks yourself however much does it takes sell your lost soul for honors, integrity and common sense thinkings to takes a wild ride down at the new trumped swamp afterwards lmfaoo

    • Barbara Roberts | February 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Boring And also their “The economy is great so what’s the big deal”? Would they be saying that living under Hitler rule if the economy was “good”? It’s okay whatever Hitler does??? That is basically what trump administration, GOP talking heads and republicans keep saying…how sick is that?

  16. Michael Kasal | February 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Attorney General Barr; We the Americans of the United States request your resignation… Hit the likes.

  17. Karen Moore | February 16, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    AG Barr should Resign or be impeached for his interfering with DOJ and Justice Department! Barr acts like Trump’s personal attorney!

    • Bruce Boring | February 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455 what aboutism is a very weak argument

    • Y Not | February 16, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @I.Pee pee. on yourself Daily
      @Nancy Harding’ @Quiet storms
      @Maga 4 bs practices are upholding incompetent fact checks lol

      Lol.Should all come back from DONny’s reality televisions episodes and look up and all around to witness that most Americans agress that he’s over stepped his powers, and are fit to be forgotten and only reminded in history books forever as one trespassing currupt bankruptcy champion after 2020 elections results.lol

    • Bruce Boring | February 16, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @I.P. DAILY why dont you enlighten all of us on how the judge lied

    • I.P. DAILY | February 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Boring When Judge Amy Bergman Jackson took an oath she put a hand on the bible and swore to blind justice(this is why lady liberty has s blindfold on).Before the trial all jurors and the judge swore to be unbiased in their decision makkng.The defendants lawyer even posed the question during pre-trial.The same judge that gave Paul Manafort solitary confinement was completely biased in her sentencing.After she accepted the prosecutions sentence they looked at her and the lead jurors social media accounts.Not only did they find numerous anti-Trump statements on there,they found that they were biased against the person they were sending to jail.The same judge is overseeing the peter Stzrock case and when that goes in his favor you will see that she ruled maliciously against trump associates Stone and Manafort and in favor of a known anti-Trumper peter Stzrock.

  18. Penny Parks | February 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    I really hope Barr and others are feeling the heat. They unleashed the evil known as trump

  19. Joyce Smith | February 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    There would be no limits if he got in again, NO LIMITS.

  20. Manuela Costa Lima | February 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Barr heads the department of injustice and Trump leads the administration of fools. What a country!

