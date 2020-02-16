Following the fallout from handling of Roger Stone's case, over 1,100 former Department of Justice officials have signed a letter calling for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr. One of those signees, Nelson Cunningham, joins Alex Witt to explain why the letter is condemning Barr's "interference in the fair administration of justice."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Over 1,100 Former Justice Department Officials Call For Barr To Resign | MSNBC