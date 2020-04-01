Outrage stirs after migrant workers sprayed with bleach disinfectant

April 1, 2020

 

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy after migrant workers, returning home during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, were doused in bleach disinfectant used to sanitize buses. #CNN #News

92 Comments on "Outrage stirs after migrant workers sprayed with bleach disinfectant"

  1. Krishna Tiwari | April 1, 2020 at 4:47 AM | Reply

    Poor people have no life in India.

  2. Kevin Yang | April 1, 2020 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    When you spend so much money launching satellites that you have forgotten the majority of your population is still living in poverty…

    • constellation 4 | April 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @StanChinedu USA 100%

    • Elkslayer | April 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      @Gabriel Yes

    • Rudra Productions | April 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Yang and What About The Yoga your Whole country has been doing – It Came from India … Without Yoga you all will be MAd cripples

    • wajihullah khan | April 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Yang, no brother, It is said that Modi hy tou mumkin hy means everything is possible due to modi and it is also said that sub ka saath sub ka vekaas means everyone will be prosperous and wealth one day.. So every India believes that Modi is just like a supernatural thing and it has ability to do better for people but it will happen one…..one day……day is still not confirmed maybe somewhere before end of time but it will happen…

    • Praveen Kumar Gupta | April 1, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Tasneem Alam Nasim Ha….Ha….Ha……

  3. lyco46 | April 1, 2020 at 4:51 AM | Reply

    Do they do this with politicians ???

    • Thomas Traveling | April 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      @Troll Destroyer keep fighting the trolls
      The spelling usually gives it away
      Makes one try to figure out why they support tRumpitita

    • Troll Destroyer | April 1, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Traveling Yes sir, I shall. The Trump campaign is paying media trolls to lie while people are dying to make him “look good.” It’s disgusting. I will continue to call these filthy humans out whenever I can. Thanks, and stay safe. I wish you the best.

    • Barry Midikiner | April 1, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      @Bernett Dews Where are you?

    • Cool Hand Mark | April 1, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      In that case that should use acid.

  4. m Pierson | April 1, 2020 at 4:52 AM | Reply

    Wow! India, geez. So bleach on people?

  5. booshaw24 | April 1, 2020 at 4:53 AM | Reply

    It’s 2020 and most of the world is still just trash. Sigh 😔

    • P- Squash | April 1, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @starchild sunlove The devil is a metaphor for a general force or phenomena of evil/malevolence.
      It is working through you, as if you are a puppet, spreading your racist lies, and your Nazi hatred.

    • Huckle Berries | April 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      NO NEED TO GO BACK AND FORTH OVER WHAT YOU REALLY DO NOT KNOW. The History books will not tell this right. If YOU ain’t in the loop…you gets no truth. Probably couldn’t handle it anyway😳😔.

    • Vannic Wolf | April 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @Ronnie Allen How STUPID! You may not be shown to be racist yet, but your IGNORANCE will quickly lead you there. You have NO idea what it is like to live in China and have no clue what their parliament was discussing. In fact, i bet you didn’t even know they HAD a parliament. China sent us a mass of supplies just the other day quier!

    • Alan Tse | April 1, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @TEMPORARILY ANTI SOCIAL No one hates you, we just have a strong dislike for the hypocrisy shown by your government and part of your people who likes to point fingers and judge others while you do the exact same damn thing you judge us for.

  6. Invoke the 25th Amendment. | April 1, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

    WTF!!! That stuff is so toxic the users are gowned up for Armageddon.

    • Darklord1201 | April 1, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      Savedby Grace dude it’s not a good response at all. You can’t make a claim then when someone asks for proof say “enjoy your mainstream news”. When they make a claim you need to back it with evidence.

    • Savedby Grace | April 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Darklord1201 The Last American Vagabond channel. Mr E Archives channel. Enter the Stars channel. Gematria Effect News channel. White Board Gematria channel. Mike Morales channel. neverlosetruth channel. If you research these channels, you won’t need mainstream media anymore. Better screen shot them in case they delete this comment. Peace

    • Savedby Grace | April 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      @Darklord1201 Truthful Spirit-Blue Heron channel. Leeland Jones channel. Logic before Authority channel. Ed H channel.

    • Savedby Grace | April 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Darklord1201 Gregory Mannorino channel. The Money GPS channel.

    • Darklord1201 | April 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Savedby Grace I appreciate your effort but a YouTube channel isn’t a source. A news organization could be a decent source if the information was discovered by the news organization, but still they would have to show evidence of where they found it. I mean it’s just a fact that the US has used chemical warfare. An infamous example would be Agent Orange in Vietnam.

  7. Gnome Party | April 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM | Reply

    Crazy. What a backward sight.

  8. Consider This | April 1, 2020 at 5:15 AM | Reply

    I’m not sure it was done out of fear or ignorance — I’m pretty sure it was just good old fashion tribal bigotry.

  9. Maurice Lucious | April 1, 2020 at 5:15 AM | Reply

    God knows human beings are hypocrites by the way we treat the poor and the sick.

    • Gabriel | April 1, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Gage Sherwood you know some people have daebilitating diseases as well as their last name not being a white last name like you sir so therefore being subject to racism

    • Gabriel | April 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      @Conky Bubbles can I ask why you hate socialism?it seems to be working for everyone except for close minded idiots

    • J. J. | April 1, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      Whites are hypocrites for ignoring their laws and such when it comes to black people.

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Gabriel so you can’t find just 1 socialist country that works?
      You’re PATHETIC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕

  10. Holly Kurmis | April 1, 2020 at 5:20 AM | Reply

    This is inhumane and I’m devastated to witness this. These poor people

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      @Ruler Reigns bolsorikkae

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      @Ruler Reigns when your’e a SCAMBAITER you learn the language of this Scamming SCUM so that when you’ve tapped into there system you can understand what they’re talking about to each other in private. And you can curse them out in their own language. We tapped their phones, cameras and delete their files!
      IT A GOOD THING👍 NEITHER of the governments are doing anything about SCAMS, so American citizens have formed our own ARMY so to speak and are dealing with the problem ourselves.

    • Gurinder Singh | April 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Alla Veles in China each citizen has equal rights unlike India wherein 10% bahman banias own every property and jobs. Why all cheaters who loot hindu bharat mata are high caste Hindus from Gujrat? Stop destroying India and begging all over the world. Make India a equal rights country.

    • дим вадим | April 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Почему? только потому что вы глупы и безграмотны? отбеливатель содержит хлор и прекрасно дезинфицирует он не вреден и очень эффективен вы невежда и глупец!!!

  11. gerard collier | April 1, 2020 at 5:24 AM | Reply

    If they took a step back and thought about what they were doing. They would have realized that did nothing but hurt people.

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      @gerard collier 👈BHENCHODE 🤣🖕

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      @gerard collier 👈 has a little limp LUND 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕

    • gerard collier | April 1, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Conky Bubbles do those words translate to to English. I’m curious what words do you think would upset me.

    • Conky Bubbles | April 1, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @gerard collier im just wondering if you have any kind of EDUCATION. You seem to be completely illiterate and ignorant. I don’t care if “I” upset you, you’re already quite DISTURBED 🤣🖕
      I hope you get some HELP🤣

    • gerard collier | April 1, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Conky Bubbles Nope you should really go to that mental health web site. You really need it. Teenage brains aren’t fully developed some times. Or you may have been dropped on you’re head as a baby. I don’t know who’s to say that’s what the pro’s are for.

  12. rigme sherpa | April 1, 2020 at 6:27 AM | Reply

    😂😂😂 do this to your politicians and corrupted people of higher power 😅

  13. Greg Wills | April 1, 2020 at 7:50 AM | Reply

    Could be worse, could be stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

    • TisEYEthe1 | April 1, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      What are those idiots doing on a cruise ship at a time like this anyway? Keep them out there. Our hospitals are full right now. You play, you pay.

    • Teaisfantastic 1965 | April 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Modi should be shamed,India World is watching you getting nude front of all world. 🙃🙃😉😉🙊🙊🙈

    • Jimmy MacKinnon | April 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      @TisEYEthe1 Exactly, they make a big deal to help them when they were the ones who made the dumb decision to board the ship in the first place. It’s the liberals that keep on blaming other people for their own mistakes. It’s hideous

    • Billy Cole II | April 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      @TisEYEthe1 Most cruise lines aren’t registered in the U.S. to begin with…most employees are from abroad…

    • Greg Wills | April 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @TisEYEthe1 There are Floridians and Americans on board. If we are no longer United let me know and I will stop paying taxes… and suggest all major cities be blockaded.

      Feudalism making a come back.

  14. Raitis Freimanis | April 1, 2020 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    I see that the caste system is alive and well in India.

  15. Teddy Kariuki | April 1, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Caste system alive and well in Modi’s hyper nationalism.

  16. Phil Watts | April 1, 2020 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    This was very hard to watch. Praying for everyone in these troubling times. 🙏🏾

  17. Frank Maddock | April 1, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when you lose control of your democracy……shameful!

  18. Cod4 Wii | April 1, 2020 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    This is so…uh I don’t even have words…

  19. Jamtommy1 | April 1, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    *Oh no dear Lord , I’m so selectively outraged right now* !!!

  20. T Cox | April 1, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    No shade…but the ones spraying in their “protective gear” are probably the ones with it. Ridiculous and unnecessary!!

