Ottawa committing $1 billion to fight COVID-19

PM Trudeau explains how the $1B funding will be allocated and the measures they are taking to provide assistance to those in need.
Trudeau and the Libs put up 27 million a few days ago and said everything is fine. No closures, no restrictions, just wash your hands. Now they’re putting up a billion? Talk about planning by the seat of your pants. Pathetic word salad government.
He didnt answer a single question specifically
He couldn’t have seen the exponential growth chart. Busy watching “The Bachelor”.
Stopping imports and closing the borders would help if you really cared about your Citizen`s.
But he dosen’t care.
Logistically impossible, do you have any clue how many canadians cross the border daily? We dont produce enough goods to sustain ourselves without imports either… your idea would make things much worse, much faster!
Hope this loser is willing to kick in from his vacation budget at least.
martin perez “vacation budget” you mean our tax dollars right?
@Canadian Patriot yep!
His wife is eating fois gras and drinking Dom in their personal bunker right now.
$1 billion to fight COVID 19 on what country’s beside Canada???
The Nation of Quebec. Scraps and crumbs to the rest.
As usual, a dollar short and a day late. Mr Lispy, you and all your minions are a disgrace.
Canada was doomed the minute this flumper was elected Do the right thing and resign Your mom will take you back in
“With a strong balance sheet.. Canada is well positioned to deal with this challenge.”… Um what??
Liars and Deceivers! all of them!
It’s all about the money otherwise they would have shut the borders back in Dec.
forget the money…stop the travel and events… I don’t want to get sick, in the high risk group. No one to help here.
Did you hear Trudeau mention the words ”Helping Seniors” once?? Are they not, after all, the most susceptible??
With only 37 million Canadians, can we just take our cut in the form of a check I can deposit without a bank hold on the check? I promise I won’t go out much if I can just take my 1/37M cut of the billion.
On a side note, I have experienced homelessness in Canada and you will be unable to convince me that the government is here for me.
NN roxum road is still open to the world
Why is our SJW leader not restricting travel? This seems like a logical first step in reducing spread
Freeland is a lunatic
They ALL are
How about save your money rather our money and just cut off air travel to and from some of the world’s hot spots for the virus
Close those borders especially the illegal ones, it’s absolutely ridiculous that we are dealing with illegals at this point in time. We are spending a pile of money to combat this crisis as a taxpayer I say NO to funding illegals.
The question: what is the rate of infection?
The answer: *beat around the bush (instead of giving an honest number like R-4 or R-6)
Not closing the border based on experts’ recommendation. Who are these experts? Fire them already, clearly it is poor decisions.
At what point is a vote of non confidence going to work, now when it is obvious or later when it isn’t. Big C you have dropped the ball twice now.!
sounds like a millionaire lets throw money at the problem that will help
One in ten infected seniors over seventy will die while everyone else survives a case of a flu virus .
This guy should be in jail. Or at a minimum thrown disgraceful out of office for his many ethics violations. Him standing up there talking is a slap in the face to every Canadian in this country.
The reason they don’t want to freeze travel is that it’ll cost everyone so much money. Freezing air-traffic would ruin the economy. It’ll ruin every economy.