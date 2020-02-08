Oscars 2020: Should we care about the Oscars?

TOPICS:

February 8, 2020

 

Who will win the Oscars 2020?
Newsfeed discusses the predictions, politics and diversity in the movie business.

#Oscars2020 #AcademyAwards #Parasite #Farewell #LittleWomen

Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Oscars 2020: Should we care about the Oscars?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.