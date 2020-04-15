Ontario officials reporting 494 new cases, 52 deaths

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Trudeau you should have closed all the flights from Wuhan
and also from Iran, India and Pakistan> they are ALL hot spots so WHY are we allowing them to come in? How many Canadians have to die before these tools wake up? Probably not til one of thier family dies. COVIDIOTS!
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
nice video keep up the great content
awesome video keep it up
Stated in my wifes encyclopedia of medicine, coronaviruses = common cold.