Ontario offering some frontline workers $4 more an hour

TOPICS:

April 26, 2020

 

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's front-line workers will receive $4 more an hour for the next 16 weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

87 Comments on "Ontario offering some frontline workers $4 more an hour"

  1. What the Fox | April 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Where is all this staff coming from? There isn’t enough now for home care for seniors?

  2. Jenn Pigden | April 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    Too bad not everyone qualifies but I’m happy for those who do qualify.

    • seigeengine | April 26, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @dreamerfan They are. It’s their paycheck. They shouldn’t be given extra cash at everyone else’s dime. They aren’t a case of need.

    • R W | April 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

      @dreamerfan I can concur. My line of business — although not healthcare related — is deemed essential, and we are working. I’m paid relatively well (and, as such, I’m not jealous of the increase in pay) — but, as someone who works in an essential business, it would have been nice if we were also considered.

    • The Shady Brunch | April 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      What about frontline grocery workers???

    • Lexa Karlyn | April 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @MN Irwin He said because he has a leadership role. Very frustrating.

    • dreamerfan | April 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @R W They should have considered even a tier system where those on the front lines in healthcare and taking on the largest risk are are given the largest amount but others are given something for taking on less risk of exposure to the virus by continuing to work.

  3. sanaz amiri | April 25, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    When those who get funding from government as much as nurses while sitting at home. And a full time nurse getting paid almost the same putting their life and their families life at risk of course it’s not fair. I’m glad someone from the government finally realized that.

    • Bryan Morgan | April 26, 2020 at 3:37 AM | Reply

      do you really think nurses only make 2k a month? do you know how much a bag of milk costs?

    • IthinkthereforeIam OrsoIthought | April 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM | Reply

      The average nurse salary in Ontario is over 75k/yr. The average non-public service job pays 52k.

    • NGEMIN1 | April 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      @IthinkthereforeIam OrsoIthought This is so false, where’d you get that average? Maybe a nurse practitioner or manager (which requires a master’s degree) hits 75K but RPNs and RNs make nowhere near that.

  4. Planet Vegan | April 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    But not paramedics? The front line of the front line.

    • George Khoshaba | April 26, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      Don’t forget grocery store employees, and they only make minimum wage unlike other jobs.

    • kayonah | April 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Calisthenicsnoob there are nurses making $26/hr. Experienced registered nurses in hospitals who have been there for years are making $50/hr if so much

    • Nick G | April 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Steve Murray I would be wanting to see something along the lines of health workers paid over, I don’t know, let’s say $35/hr can do without the bonus? At that is how I am thinking through it but I’m probably wrong hahah

    • Mitch Adam | April 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @FeedMeSalt It’s a 3 year program, you need a minimum 80% average to pass, there is NO danger pay, you need a college diploma to enter not a GED. You don’t sign up for a pandemic and nurses are making quite a bit more with better benefits. Know your facts before you spout off ignorance. ALL essential workers deserve an increase in pay.

    • NoNam3_ XLeaderx | April 26, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      sharon wilt shut up Sharon Lmaoo you old bag

  5. Larris The Black Swan | April 26, 2020 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    lets play a drinking game, take a shot every time they use the word unprecedented

  6. Neutral Neutrality | April 26, 2020 at 3:41 AM | Reply

    Can never make everyone happy.

  7. SoSheOh | April 26, 2020 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    what about the couriers and truckers who are slammed and carrying the economy on their backs????

  8. TheShawnster | April 26, 2020 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    I thought someone was finally going to say something about the security in the country…

    • FeedMeSalt | April 26, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      what are you talking about? It only took our cops *12 hours* to stop the worse mass shooting in history here the other week.
      edit- after he ran outa fuel and got trapped. :)?

  9. BCBushcraftSurvival | April 26, 2020 at 4:00 AM | Reply

    Essential service workers that can’t work from home should get some sort of hazard pay

  10. Lucas | April 26, 2020 at 7:36 AM | Reply

    yikes the second I heard “some” that hit me but atleast they don’t hide it so they get bonus points

    • aquilesriffo | April 26, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      Some are already well paid and have protective equipment. PSW, for example, are not well paid and they do not have as part of their tools the use of masks and other protective gear

    • emcee equals DuB | April 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      @AJ at $40 per hour thats a 10 percent increase in wages at 18 and hour its almost a 25 percent increase in wages ….thats not too bad are we expecting them to give them a 200 percent increase or something?

    • Shawn Pitman | April 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @Pokarot You don’t get to ask for hazard pay for things that are part of your everyday job. At least not hazard pay that already hasn’t been calculated with your wage, which is part of the reason they make $40/h.

    • George Khoshaba | April 26, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      What i’m wondering is why the hell haven’t they mentioned grocery store employees. They’re in a high risk position too and unlike these other jobs they only get minimum wage mostly.

    • Mark Beaulieu | April 26, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      AJ RNs are included! They make more than Paramedics right?

  11. m. taylor | April 26, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    You government officials should consider taking a cut in pay the way NewZealand’s PM & officials did. During a pandemic/economic crisis, no one should expect to maintain their lifestyle or get privileges.

    • IthinkthereforeIam OrsoIthought | April 26, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

      And yet the feds found time to vote in their salary increases earlier this month.

    • dra6o0n | April 26, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      You’d think that some government workers would avoid doing this to avoid a backlash, especially when it doesn’t matter if your wage is going up, most places to spend money are shut down.

    • Big Wewe | April 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      However Trudeau raised MP’s salaries by 2% and carbon tax by 50% a few weeks ago..

    • Af | April 26, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Big Wewe 2% on paper. The kickbacks they get from their business connections are where the real money’s at. Funny how these guys always end up with 1000$/h consulting gigs in large corporations, banks and firms.

  12. Niko Gagnon | April 26, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Even before now, HAWKESBURY NURSES 12-20 hours shifts for years THANK YOU.

    • ryan norris | April 26, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

      so why should you get extra pay? healthcare signed up to deal with illness…this is an illness…the state of our healthcare has been unchanged for awhile now…”lacking PPE” then you shouldn’t have signed up to be a health care worker in a broken system, that’s on you…not the tax payer

    • Granma Bern | April 26, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      If the nurses had acted responsibly long ago and said NO to the army of pencil pushers ordering terrible working conditions, we would have a better system. Instead, the nurses generally revenged themselves on the caregivers.

    • ryan norris | April 26, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      @Granma Bern that’s what happens with women in the workplace

      this is why men only is the way to go in our society…notice all the jobs “complaining” are generally female dominated

      Where are the calls for “hazard pay” for soldiers/iron workers/roofers? oh wait…99% dominated by men…so of course not.

    • TracyLynn44 | April 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      ryan norris yup can’t fix stupid.

    • ryan norris | April 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @TracyLynn44 that’s not an argument, that’s just using mockery tactics to discredit a viewpoint you don’t agree with but can’t offer an actual argument against…try again.

  13. Steve Baraniuk | April 26, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    We o those ppl way more than that 🇨🇦👏 way more

  14. EndlessFunctionality | April 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Telecom tech here. Still working way keeping everything connected. It’s honestly keeping me sane through all this. The only way other then walk/run/drive to get out of the house and do something.

  15. Bryan Halwai | April 26, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Late move but not too late. Thanks for this move to those heros.

  16. Tracy Taylor | April 26, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Many long term care and retirement homes are highly profitable businesses. They should be paying their staff properly, rather than relying on taxpayers to supplement their labour costs. They are also not losing customers during the pandemic, unlike most other businesses. Implement a minimum wage for care home staff and make the owners pay it – permanently.

    • Fillmore Hillmore | April 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      Many long term care homes prices are tied to what the resident is able to pay. Some more, some less. When you have a lot of the “less” your revenue drops. The system is busted.

    • moviemoll.com | April 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      So true. Our government is out of touch, and it is showing.

    • Al Mohr | April 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      NorthWest Firefighter so these nurses only makes $5.50/hr??

    • TracyLynn44 | April 26, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Al Mohr usually home care nurses are paid per visit so whether you are there 20 minutes or 2 hours you receive the same pay.

    • WhutsWhat | April 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Amen… A relative of mine was paying $1800 per MONTH to live at a basic long-term care home… The service and the place were nothing special; it’s a wonder why she had to pay so much (and clearly most of it was not going to staff)…

  17. Volt 51 | April 26, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    auto service! were getting in these guys cars everyday

  18. Dr Why | April 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Cashiers and grocery clerks must be included !!!

  19. Vita Blender Juicer | April 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    news nowadays is like following a script. Doug is just reading from a teleprompter. He has no reaction.

  20. sean Saville | April 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Makes me sick how they put the nurses on a high pedestal. I praise nurses, but they are simply doing there jobs. Hospitals are safer than grocery stores. ANYONE that is expected to work should have extra pay or no one should.

