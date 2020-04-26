Ontario offering some frontline workers $4 more an hour

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario's front-line workers will receive $4 more an hour for the next 16 weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where is all this staff coming from? There isn’t enough now for home care for seniors?
$4 more is nothing. You should be ashamed.
this is how poeple should be paid anyway not to suffer financially all the time
@Emily M they should be paid more anywY evwn before this
@The Radioactive Rock Stars for like zero schooling. 18 an hour? first-world problems i guess.
4$ extra per hr. Very nice. More then some full time hourly jobs in the USA.
Too bad not everyone qualifies but I’m happy for those who do qualify.
@dreamerfan They are. It’s their paycheck. They shouldn’t be given extra cash at everyone else’s dime. They aren’t a case of need.
@dreamerfan I can concur. My line of business — although not healthcare related — is deemed essential, and we are working. I’m paid relatively well (and, as such, I’m not jealous of the increase in pay) — but, as someone who works in an essential business, it would have been nice if we were also considered.
What about frontline grocery workers???
@MN Irwin He said because he has a leadership role. Very frustrating.
@R W They should have considered even a tier system where those on the front lines in healthcare and taking on the largest risk are are given the largest amount but others are given something for taking on less risk of exposure to the virus by continuing to work.
When those who get funding from government as much as nurses while sitting at home. And a full time nurse getting paid almost the same putting their life and their families life at risk of course it’s not fair. I’m glad someone from the government finally realized that.
do you really think nurses only make 2k a month? do you know how much a bag of milk costs?
The average nurse salary in Ontario is over 75k/yr. The average non-public service job pays 52k.
@IthinkthereforeIam OrsoIthought This is so false, where’d you get that average? Maybe a nurse practitioner or manager (which requires a master’s degree) hits 75K but RPNs and RNs make nowhere near that.
But not paramedics? The front line of the front line.
Don’t forget grocery store employees, and they only make minimum wage unlike other jobs.
@Calisthenicsnoob there are nurses making $26/hr. Experienced registered nurses in hospitals who have been there for years are making $50/hr if so much
@Steve Murray I would be wanting to see something along the lines of health workers paid over, I don’t know, let’s say $35/hr can do without the bonus? At that is how I am thinking through it but I’m probably wrong hahah
@FeedMeSalt It’s a 3 year program, you need a minimum 80% average to pass, there is NO danger pay, you need a college diploma to enter not a GED. You don’t sign up for a pandemic and nurses are making quite a bit more with better benefits. Know your facts before you spout off ignorance. ALL essential workers deserve an increase in pay.
sharon wilt shut up Sharon Lmaoo you old bag
lets play a drinking game, take a shot every time they use the word unprecedented
sharon wilt Ok boomer
Damned I think I am going to die if I try doing that.
Something tells me all you drunks don’t need a drinking game to take a shot or four!
clap and drink double when they use the world ‘ challenge’
There isn’t enough liquor at the local LCBO outlet to accommodate that kind of game.
Can never make everyone happy.
because idiots like you support what ever comes out of a politicians mouth
Doesn’t stop them from trying by spending your money though!
Can Conservative so what you don’t qualify get over it
yes you can. End the lockdown !
@mulonzee877 YASSS
what about the couriers and truckers who are slammed and carrying the economy on their backs????
@8BitGamer4life I am a courier driver and I transport the virus from seniors home to the lab. We hardly make 2000 a month
@Eric Cartman getting CERB isn’t voluntary. You can’t qualify if you voluntarily quit.
We forgot about them in the 80s.
@8BitGamer4life & @UCPamDB6pUB1EdGcg_1hSRZQ How about we stop delivering goods, then?
I thought someone was finally going to say something about the security in the country…
what are you talking about? It only took our cops *12 hours* to stop the worse mass shooting in history here the other week.
edit- after he ran outa fuel and got trapped. :)?
Essential service workers that can’t work from home should get some sort of hazard pay
seigeengine So right! Haha. I am a wastewater operator, and we can catch hepatitis or dozens of other horrible things even on a normal day. You ought to know what you’ve signed up for.
uh…
@Person Hi did u get any help from goverment?I am working in grocery store too.
@Da Luiz nope 🙁
@A D Did u get any help from goverment? I didnt and I am working in grocery store too.
yikes the second I heard “some” that hit me but atleast they don’t hide it so they get bonus points
Some are already well paid and have protective equipment. PSW, for example, are not well paid and they do not have as part of their tools the use of masks and other protective gear
@AJ at $40 per hour thats a 10 percent increase in wages at 18 and hour its almost a 25 percent increase in wages ….thats not too bad are we expecting them to give them a 200 percent increase or something?
@Pokarot You don’t get to ask for hazard pay for things that are part of your everyday job. At least not hazard pay that already hasn’t been calculated with your wage, which is part of the reason they make $40/h.
What i’m wondering is why the hell haven’t they mentioned grocery store employees. They’re in a high risk position too and unlike these other jobs they only get minimum wage mostly.
AJ RNs are included! They make more than Paramedics right?
You government officials should consider taking a cut in pay the way NewZealand’s PM & officials did. During a pandemic/economic crisis, no one should expect to maintain their lifestyle or get privileges.
And yet the feds found time to vote in their salary increases earlier this month.
You’d think that some government workers would avoid doing this to avoid a backlash, especially when it doesn’t matter if your wage is going up, most places to spend money are shut down.
However Trudeau raised MP’s salaries by 2% and carbon tax by 50% a few weeks ago..
@Big Wewe 2% on paper. The kickbacks they get from their business connections are where the real money’s at. Funny how these guys always end up with 1000$/h consulting gigs in large corporations, banks and firms.
Even before now, HAWKESBURY NURSES 12-20 hours shifts for years THANK YOU.
so why should you get extra pay? healthcare signed up to deal with illness…this is an illness…the state of our healthcare has been unchanged for awhile now…”lacking PPE” then you shouldn’t have signed up to be a health care worker in a broken system, that’s on you…not the tax payer
If the nurses had acted responsibly long ago and said NO to the army of pencil pushers ordering terrible working conditions, we would have a better system. Instead, the nurses generally revenged themselves on the caregivers.
@Granma Bern that’s what happens with women in the workplace
this is why men only is the way to go in our society…notice all the jobs “complaining” are generally female dominated
Where are the calls for “hazard pay” for soldiers/iron workers/roofers? oh wait…99% dominated by men…so of course not.
ryan norris yup can’t fix stupid.
@TracyLynn44 that’s not an argument, that’s just using mockery tactics to discredit a viewpoint you don’t agree with but can’t offer an actual argument against…try again.
We o those ppl way more than that 🇨🇦👏 way more
Telecom tech here. Still working way keeping everything connected. It’s honestly keeping me sane through all this. The only way other then walk/run/drive to get out of the house and do something.
EndlessFunctionality are you installing 5G? If so you should quit
Late move but not too late. Thanks for this move to those heros.
Many long term care and retirement homes are highly profitable businesses. They should be paying their staff properly, rather than relying on taxpayers to supplement their labour costs. They are also not losing customers during the pandemic, unlike most other businesses. Implement a minimum wage for care home staff and make the owners pay it – permanently.
Many long term care homes prices are tied to what the resident is able to pay. Some more, some less. When you have a lot of the “less” your revenue drops. The system is busted.
So true. Our government is out of touch, and it is showing.
NorthWest Firefighter so these nurses only makes $5.50/hr??
Al Mohr usually home care nurses are paid per visit so whether you are there 20 minutes or 2 hours you receive the same pay.
Amen… A relative of mine was paying $1800 per MONTH to live at a basic long-term care home… The service and the place were nothing special; it’s a wonder why she had to pay so much (and clearly most of it was not going to staff)…
auto service! were getting in these guys cars everyday
Private companies not public sector
home depot has raised the wage for all staff… we get $150 extra every paycheck
Cashiers and grocery clerks must be included !!!
Yeah the grocery clerks should be getting $40/hr not these yahoos
Hahahaha stfu
@Freshhmeatz I don’t see Grocery store workers making TikTok videos for the world to see; unlike Nurses.
No
@Christopher nothing wrong with makin tiktoks u wasteman
news nowadays is like following a script. Doug is just reading from a teleprompter. He has no reaction.
I’m a small-c conservative and I think Ford is a dummy.
Makes me sick how they put the nurses on a high pedestal. I praise nurses, but they are simply doing there jobs. Hospitals are safer than grocery stores. ANYONE that is expected to work should have extra pay or no one should.