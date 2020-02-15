As early voting begins in Nevada, Trump and the other 2020 candidates are looking ahead to delegate-rich states in the Deep South. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses making inroads with black voters with former senior White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Omarosa: Trump Has Failed To Affect Black Lives Since He’s Been President | MSNBC
Roy Cohn policies never apologies to the exonerated men. That’s who donald trump.
It’s called “Bread and Circuses.”
Amen
@MJB For Trump i don’t vote for corporate leech!
i thought the guy on the last part was an oompa loompa 🤣
He didn’t fail, that implies he’s interested in bettering their lives. He couldn’t care less for anyone other than White Nationalists and the wealthy.
@Folk Aart it’s All race based. Besides, it’s YOUR people who started the hatred towards brown people.
@Alex Hamilton it’s not about special treatment, it’s about the people who actually need it. Those who are not abusing it, those who are using it correctly. It’s not just brown people, it’s white people too that are on it. Tell the whole truth.
@Alex Hamilton Besides if this so called Government didn’t want people to use it, DON’T put it out.
Trump has also failed to make Mexico pay for the wall. And having it built for that matter.
@Annie Warbux A leaky boat is better than no boat. At least they can’t just simply walk across.
@Smiles He just spent a lot rebuilding the military, so naturally it makes sense to cut spending afterwards. He also removed the rules of engagement so our soldiers don’t have to be shot at or killed before they can shoot back.
She may lack credibility, but she’s not telling us anything we don’t already know. Trump’s track record shows us he cares only about himself.
@Folk Aart You are the one denying reality. Or perhaps you simply know so little of the life and the world that you hold such infantile views. I cannot wait until you become educated at the end of misery and shame.
@Folk Aart I like the fact that trump doesn’t want illegal immigrants in the USA.
Glennis Peterson very brilliant articulate and educated black woman. THAT is a proven fact!
@Folk Aart good luck when the market crashes.
America has become a sordid reality show and I want to cancel my cable subscription.
@Sebastian Thor america never lost greatness until so-called president trump, and his russian allies, came into the white house.
Ronald Richards Trump is a turd and will be flushed !! #nomatterwhovoteblue
Now you can take that for what it’s worth! Sincerely! Mic’20 ADOS get involved
Which way is the wind blowing!! ” oh, let me go that way” You have to have morals not just follow the money hoping you get rich. Getting rich has a moral cost when you ride the wind no matter where its headed.
Big L Williams … Thank you Big L. This is to the point and an honest comment on the morals of the 49% of Americans who condone Trump’s aberrant behaviour
Trump doesn’t put on a production. It’s plain and simple . He puts on A CON
Oh that is so stinging. Really it is.
Hmm.. African American unemployment is at it’s lowest rate ever recorded, “but he’s done nothing.” Lmfao, you brainwashed idiots.
Another insider reminding us how many of those Duhnold sign wavers were PAID for their performances. Some call it “Job Creation,” and use those numbers to skew their own election runs. Others make it a part of company policy, but without SAG union protections. Peace ☆Lv
how much did she get paid to be on here?
Pick up your check on the way out…
@4:34 she states Trump paid actors!!! Told u
tRump was always a democrat, just like he said back in the day, if he was to run he would run as a republican because they are stupid and he has proved his point LMAO!
What a snake she is!
Omarosa is a straight up grifter. It’s just convenient right now for her to “seem” legit but she will drop that for whatever the next thing comes along. She’s Candace Waters with a rejection slip, a total Aunt Tom with some hair straightener.
ACTUALLY, black unemployment is at the lowest rate EVER recorded. Good job for not reporting the facts MSNBC.
I don’t feel comfortable with Omarosa speaking for the black community.
Why omarosa?