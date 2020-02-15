Omarosa: Trump Has Failed To Affect Black Lives Since He’s Been President | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 15, 2020

 

As early voting begins in Nevada, Trump and the other 2020 candidates are looking ahead to delegate-rich states in the Deep South. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses making inroads with black voters with former senior White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

38 Comments on "Omarosa: Trump Has Failed To Affect Black Lives Since He’s Been President | MSNBC"

  1. flashLight 56 | February 15, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    Roy Cohn policies never apologies to the exonerated men. That’s who donald trump.

  2. Gary Williams | February 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    It’s called “Bread and Circuses.”

  3. Cinna Float | February 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    i thought the guy on the last part was an oompa loompa 🤣

  4. rwhunt99 | February 15, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    He didn’t fail, that implies he’s interested in bettering their lives. He couldn’t care less for anyone other than White Nationalists and the wealthy.

    • Victoria Taylor | February 15, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Folk Aart it’s All race based. Besides, it’s YOUR people who started the hatred towards brown people.

    • Victoria Taylor | February 15, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Alex Hamilton it’s not about special treatment, it’s about the people who actually need it. Those who are not abusing it, those who are using it correctly. It’s not just brown people, it’s white people too that are on it. Tell the whole truth.

    • Victoria Taylor | February 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @Alex Hamilton Besides if this so called Government didn’t want people to use it, DON’T put it out.

  5. Shin | February 15, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Trump has also failed to make Mexico pay for the wall. And having it built for that matter.

    • Josephus S | February 15, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Annie Warbux A leaky boat is better than no boat. At least they can’t just simply walk across.

    • Josephus S | February 15, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @Smiles He just spent a lot rebuilding the military, so naturally it makes sense to cut spending afterwards. He also removed the rules of engagement so our soldiers don’t have to be shot at or killed before they can shoot back.

  6. Glennis Peterson | February 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    She may lack credibility, but she’s not telling us anything we don’t already know. Trump’s track record shows us he cares only about himself.

  7. T N | February 15, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    America has become a sordid reality show and I want to cancel my cable subscription.

  8. Michael Robinson | February 15, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Now you can take that for what it’s worth! Sincerely! Mic’20 ADOS get involved

  9. Big L Williams | February 15, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Which way is the wind blowing!! ” oh, let me go that way” You have to have morals not just follow the money hoping you get rich. Getting rich has a moral cost when you ride the wind no matter where its headed.

    • Denyze | February 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      Big L Williams … Thank you Big L. This is to the point and an honest comment on the morals of the 49% of Americans who condone Trump’s aberrant behaviour

  10. Let’s grow | February 15, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t put on a production. It’s plain and simple . He puts on A CON

  11. Lisa Velasquez | February 15, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Another insider reminding us how many of those Duhnold sign wavers were PAID for their performances. Some call it “Job Creation,” and use those numbers to skew their own election runs. Others make it a part of company policy, but without SAG union protections. Peace ☆Lv

  12. Ronald Richards | February 15, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    how much did she get paid to be on here?

  13. Steve G | February 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Pick up your check on the way out…

  14. MSPUKIMOLIELIE | February 15, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    @4:34 she states Trump paid actors!!! Told u

  15. selfLove2020 | February 15, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    tRump was always a democrat, just like he said back in the day, if he was to run he would run as a republican because they are stupid and he has proved his point LMAO!

  16. Pepois Septien | February 15, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    What a snake she is!

  17. Tessa Rossa | February 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Omarosa is a straight up grifter. It’s just convenient right now for her to “seem” legit but she will drop that for whatever the next thing comes along. She’s Candace Waters with a rejection slip, a total Aunt Tom with some hair straightener.

  18. Josephus S | February 15, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    ACTUALLY, black unemployment is at the lowest rate EVER recorded. Good job for not reporting the facts MSNBC.

  19. princeoftidds | February 15, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    I don’t feel comfortable with Omarosa speaking for the black community.

  20. Jarian Hasibuan | February 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Why omarosa?

