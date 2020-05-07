For the first time ever, U.S. oil prices have plunged into negative territory, meaning people would pay you to take their oil. Why did this happen? And what happens next? Dan Dicker, expert on independent oil traders and energy markets, explains. Aired on 4/20.2020.

Oil Futures Go Negative For The First Time Ever Amid Pandemic | All In | MSNBC