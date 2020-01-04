Ben Rhodes tells Ali Velshi that he wonders whether President Trump understands that the killing of Qasam Soleimani is an "act of war." He says that, to date, there's no clarity where the Trump administration will take the U.S. beyond this killing. Aired on 01/03/20.

Obama Nat Sec Official: No Reason To Believe Trump Admin Has Plan With Iran | The Last Word | MSNBC