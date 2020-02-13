Oakwood Baptist Church hid a pastor’s disturbing secret from its congregation | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 13, 2020

 

A small Pennsylvania church hid a secret from its congregation.
Oakwood Baptist Church hid Don Foose's disturbing actions from the congregation for years, as he became pastor and head of the day school.

9 Comments on "Oakwood Baptist Church hid a pastor’s disturbing secret from its congregation | USA TODAY"

  1. trail mark | February 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    with all this going on people still vote to put more money in their pockets.

  2. Victoria P | February 13, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    The devil runs many churches Jesus tells us to TEST the SPIRITS

  3. Electoral College Enslaved Alumni | February 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    Tax Exempt Evangelical Cults ! They are government enabled abusive scams. Thank all superstitious politicans and people who are afraid of the dark to keep them that way. Just have to love the ignorance in America

  4. Li Raven | February 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Because the church isnt honest..
    They dont even want you to have a direct relationship with god-
    Only thru them.

  5. Bob Carp | February 13, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    I was raised baptist. It is a horrible, horrible religion with horrible, horrible people.

  6. Free Vpn & Proxy | February 13, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    LOVELY ART
    THANKS

  7. Curtis Jones | February 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    RELIGION DOESN’T SAVE ANYBODY. ONLY JESUS SAVES. IT’S JESUS ONLY.

