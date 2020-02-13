Oakwood Baptist Church hid a pastor’s disturbing secret from its congregation | USA TODAY

A small Pennsylvania church hid a secret from its congregation.
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak documented by American teacher
Oakwood Baptist Church hid Don Foose's disturbing actions from the congregation for years, as he became pastor and head of the day school.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#oakwoodbaptistchurch
with all this going on people still vote to put more money in their pockets.
It’s called climate change now.
The devil runs many churches Jesus tells us to TEST the SPIRITS
Tax Exempt Evangelical Cults ! They are government enabled abusive scams. Thank all superstitious politicans and people who are afraid of the dark to keep them that way. Just have to love the ignorance in America
Because the church isnt honest..
They dont even want you to have a direct relationship with god-
Only thru them.
I was raised baptist. It is a horrible, horrible religion with horrible, horrible people.
WHICH RELIGION PLEASE
LOVELY ART
THANKS
RELIGION DOESN’T SAVE ANYBODY. ONLY JESUS SAVES. IT’S JESUS ONLY.