Dr. Zeke Emanuel discusses the impact of a possible shelter in place for mitigating the coronavirus. Aired on 03/17/2020.
NYC Warned Of Possible Shelter In Place Efforts To Fight Coronavirus Intensify | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Please support your local small businesses and restaurants during this time. They will need it.
(1) More gas/oil companies will shutter with current low oil prices
(2) Ford is on the brink of collapse and will have to cut it’s dividends or layoff more workers unless it gets bailouts
(3) record number of Auto-loans were already defaulting prior to this
(4) tourism, hospitality, restaurant industries getting crushed,
(5) 75% Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck and at least 40% w/o $400 saved,
(6) highest property tax collections recorded nationwide,
(7) smaller tax-refunds in Blue States due to SALT threshold passed previous year and reduced ACA federal contributions
(8) minimum wage laws compelled many employers to reduce hours prior to this, and are still staggering upward to $15
(8a) prevelance of Gig economy and “Independent Contractors” working the “disruptive technology”, i.e. disrupting local economy and vacuming profits straight to silicon valley,
(9) Social Security COLAs have been virtually flat since 2008 and will be that way going forward bc of multiple deflationary factors (oil price are heavily weighted in their Index),
(10) crushing Student loan debts,
(11) higher threshold and burden of proof to refinance existing mortgages for gig workers or those operating in cash economy
(12) credit card interest rates on late payments exceed 20%,
(13) highest percentage of seniors ever with SS being their only source of income,
(14) increased suicides from opioids and economic hardships,
(15) more ppl will postpone retiring hoping their 401ks will rebound,
(16) more ppl will save fearing protracted recession,
(17) low birthrates, less marriages, less honeymoons
(18) pension-saddled States like NJ, NY, CT, IL, CA – all can’t provide stimulus themselves because they are cash-strapped and already taxed to the hill, and will be pressured by public Unions to meet Pension obligations since fund returns will be low for next several years, leaving less money to extend UIB or supplementing SS for RSDI recipients
(19) States that expanded ACA have even less money than a few years ago will have less revenue from Sales and Income taxes,
(20) mortgage home defaults rising
(21) Online companies still closing down many brick-and-mortar business
(22) older workers deferring retirement until their 401ks replenish previous highs, or bc their spouse is now earning less,
(23) households that can are saving even more now fearing credit tightening or market worsening
Temporarily suspended NYC tolls which are a burden @ $16 for low-income commuters, small businesses, college students, and seniors
We already have “shelter in place” here in Bay Area, CA.
Wow. What’s it like
