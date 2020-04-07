NYC Warned Of Possible Shelter In Place Efforts To Fight Coronavirus Intensify | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 7, 2020

 

Dr. Zeke Emanuel discusses the impact of a possible shelter in place for mitigating the coronavirus. Aired on 03/17/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NYC Warned Of Possible Shelter In Place Efforts To Fight Coronavirus Intensify | MTP Daily | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "NYC Warned Of Possible Shelter In Place Efforts To Fight Coronavirus Intensify | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Sally Weaver | March 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Some people are saying this is a global take over

    • Edward C | March 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Some people are tabloid-swilling morons who need to disconnect from their snake-oil salesmen.

    • CShield | March 17, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      Those people are idiots.

    • Richard Milhous Nixon | March 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      The lockdown is a hoax, bank heist trying to blame it all on crook Nixon. Well, I’m not a crook. I can have you back to work within 72 hours deploying the National Guard with Tyvek coveralls for every man, woman and child in America. You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.

    • Bot vr37.2 | March 17, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Will be, seeing that many dictators and elites have the closest and best access to the printing presses and have the armies and men with guns. But don’t worry, they only want you to work harder for longer and save even less.

  2. Exxotic kween | March 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    They don’t care abt homeless be real it’s abt money

  3. Lure Addict | March 17, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    MSNBC is crap!!

  4. ХХХ AMATЕUR SЕХ VIDЕO - СLIСК НЕRЕ | March 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    🔥🔥🔥
    0:48 💝🔥🔥💃
    👇 👇 👇💗

  5. Ro G | March 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Please support your local small businesses and restaurants during this time. They will need it.

  6. Myke McCormick | March 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Republican Party no longer have the infrastructure. They cannibalized it years ago.
    They don’t have the money because Billionaire owned and operated state legislature wont make Billionaire pay and poor people can’t

  7. J Bigs | March 17, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    Is this the Christmas Gift North Korea gave us?

  8. She's my President | March 17, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Did You ChiCom bots know that Andrea ‘chainsaw Greenspan’s throne in the MSNBCannibal Queen’s chamber is made of chainsaws?

  9. Bot vr37.2 | March 17, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    (1) More gas/oil companies will shutter with current low oil prices
    (2) Ford is on the brink of collapse and will have to cut it’s dividends or layoff more workers unless it gets bailouts
    (3) record number of Auto-loans were already defaulting prior to this
    (4) tourism, hospitality, restaurant industries getting crushed,
    (5) 75% Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck and at least 40% w/o $400 saved,
    (6) highest property tax collections recorded nationwide,
    (7) smaller tax-refunds in Blue States due to SALT threshold passed previous year and reduced ACA federal contributions
    (8) minimum wage laws compelled many employers to reduce hours prior to this, and are still staggering upward to $15
    (8a) prevelance of Gig economy and “Independent Contractors” working the “disruptive technology”, i.e. disrupting local economy and vacuming profits straight to silicon valley,
    (9) Social Security COLAs have been virtually flat since 2008 and will be that way going forward bc of multiple deflationary factors (oil price are heavily weighted in their Index),
    (10) crushing Student loan debts,
    (11) higher threshold and burden of proof to refinance existing mortgages for gig workers or those operating in cash economy
    (12) credit card interest rates on late payments exceed 20%,
    (13) highest percentage of seniors ever with SS being their only source of income,
    (14) increased suicides from opioids and economic hardships,
    (15) more ppl will postpone retiring hoping their 401ks will rebound,
    (16) more ppl will save fearing protracted recession,
    (17) low birthrates, less marriages, less honeymoons
    (18) pension-saddled States like NJ, NY, CT, IL, CA – all can’t provide stimulus themselves because they are cash-strapped and already taxed to the hill, and will be pressured by public Unions to meet Pension obligations since fund returns will be low for next several years, leaving less money to extend UIB or supplementing SS for RSDI recipients
    (19) States that expanded ACA have even less money than a few years ago will have less revenue from Sales and Income taxes,
    (20) mortgage home defaults rising
    (21) Online companies still closing down many brick-and-mortar business
    (22) older workers deferring retirement until their 401ks replenish previous highs, or bc their spouse is now earning less,
    (23) households that can are saving even more now fearing credit tightening or market worsening

  10. Bot vr37.2 | March 17, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Temporarily suspended NYC tolls which are a burden @ $16 for low-income commuters, small businesses, college students, and seniors

  11. john logan | March 17, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    You tube shut the trolls down now!

  12. Bud Fudlacker | March 17, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Florida really hates communism! Bernie is feeling the burn!

  13. JahWill Provide | March 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    GOD WILL SAVE AMERICA GOD LOVES YOU GOD IS BLACK

  14. KarmicVibez | March 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    You might want to explain exactly what “shelter in place” means, complete with pictures, for the idiots. 😞

  15. Dave Schultz | March 17, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Chuck Todd is hanging on to Fake News like hes hanging on to the 5 strands of hair left on top of his head

  16. Scott W. | March 17, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    China Virus China Virus China Virus

  17. Hvalpikk | March 17, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Wow, how did these three goobers get on the air?

  18. Hot Sauce | March 17, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    We already have “shelter in place” here in Bay Area, CA.

  19. George Morris | March 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    1 of bernie Sanders house’s is a tax shelter, send some of the COVID 19 patients there.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.