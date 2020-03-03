Nurses turn surgical trash into sleeping bags | Humankind

March 3, 2020

 

On top of everything they do, these nurses are hand-making pieces of warmth and comfort for the homeless. 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️🏥
  1. TheComicalCanadian | March 3, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    lovely stuff

  2. manuela mauder | March 3, 2020 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    AMEN GOD BLESS INVENTERS,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

  3. Cerri Berry | March 3, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

    Well done all you nurses, so good of you to go the extra mile. You do enough anyway. I miss my job as a nurse…..

  4. Nancy Wood | March 3, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    This is awesome. We need to hear more about people like this. There are good people in this f uped world😇

  5. ThumbsUpMan | March 3, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    Cant keep this up forever. Need to farm out the labor to China.

  6. Celeste Phelps | March 3, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    I love the extended version of Teamwork! Kudos to all!

  7. David Robinson | March 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    I really like this idea! Keep it up

