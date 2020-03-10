North American markets rebound slightly after massive oil crash

TOPICS:

March 10, 2020

 

The price of WTI crude rebounded slightly Tuesday after oil prices collapsed a day earlier. Mark Villani reports.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

8 Comments on "North American markets rebound slightly after massive oil crash"

  1. TrapStar | March 10, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    great video

  2. TrapStar | March 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    cool video my guy

  3. M H | March 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    A recession is a certainty

  4. Witek Michno | March 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    More blockades, more strikes, more disagreements. There you go. We hant for meat and grow vegetables. Back to 1800 or more. But we will be green! Hurray Canada.

  5. Earth Angel | March 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    bubble burst

  6. s s | March 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Kill the Fairytale economic system, it only works for the 1%

  7. Sinister Minister | March 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Ya we all have to tighten our belts and do with less while Corrupt Kenny flys to Ottawa on the tax payers dime instead of a conference call which is a lot cheaper.

  8. Terance Wapasuce | March 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    what this is about really is bankrupting the fracking industry in the west because it was a cash grab made on borrowing from the banks. the banks screwed up again going for fast money.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.