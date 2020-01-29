NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies following brain cancer battle | USA TODAY

Chris Doleman had eight double-digit sack seasons and finished with 150.5 sacks in his career, fifth on the NFL's all-time list. He passed away at 58.
22 Comments on "NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies following brain cancer battle | USA TODAY"

  1. Paul Mcguire | January 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    He was a great Minnesota Viking.

  2. Diego Zavala Xed | January 29, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    May he rest in piece

  3. Jeannie Michaels | January 29, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    Awe….rip.

  4. Walter Miner | January 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    R.I.P.

  5. Biasly Unbiased | January 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Rest in Paradise

  6. Richard Stella | January 29, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    Truly a heart breaker, was a viking when I was a 49er fan(lived there,Montana, enough said)always a fierce competitor with upright character heart breaker indeed!

  7. onehothand68 | January 29, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    He went to a local school, when I was young he and woody Bennett were royalty.

  8. W Washington | January 29, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Sad🇺🇸🙏rest in peace🇺🇸
    God bless the family🙏

  9. Danny Yang | January 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Saddest days of sports news..we lost 2 good men..I remembered the first time loving my Minnesota Vikings back in 89 high school year in st Paul..Doleman was one of my favorite players..rip brothers!!😪

  10. Wm. D. Nelson | January 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    RIP buddy, horrible battle to have to fight. God bless you and your family/friends/fans.

  11. Mr. POPO | January 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    As a vikings and lakers fan it’s been a tough few days. May all R.I.P.

  12. Buenrostro 2020 | January 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    💛💜💜💛Rest in peace Chris Doleman NFL Viking Hall of Famer very talented we love you and we will miss you💛💜💜💛

  13. Mr BOOM | January 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    R.i.p 💐💐

  14. Zion Izlegend | January 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    RIP legend

  15. Spiritual Goofball | January 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Rip Doleman.. 💓
    Condolences to his family and friends 🙁

  16. Peter Griffin | January 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    looking for the one person to say or will say “everyone dying” comment

  17. Intellectual Generation | January 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Things are getting extremely weird

  18. George Washington | January 29, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    I remember him he was tough. RIP

  19. Captain Galaxy | January 29, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    RIP, from the heart, Chris.

  20. You Tube | January 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    He’s with Kobe now

