NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies following brain cancer battle | USA TODAY

Chris Doleman had eight double-digit sack seasons and finished with 150.5 sacks in his career, fifth on the NFL's all-time list. He passed away at 58.
He was a great Minnesota Viking.
Yes he was.
May he rest in piece
Awe….rip.
R.I.P.
Rest in Paradise
Truly a heart breaker, was a viking when I was a 49er fan(lived there,Montana, enough said)always a fierce competitor with upright character heart breaker indeed!
He went to a local school, when I was young he and woody Bennett were royalty.
Sad🇺🇸🙏rest in peace🇺🇸
God bless the family🙏
Saddest days of sports news..we lost 2 good men..I remembered the first time loving my Minnesota Vikings back in 89 high school year in st Paul..Doleman was one of my favorite players..rip brothers!!😪
RIP buddy, horrible battle to have to fight. God bless you and your family/friends/fans.
As a vikings and lakers fan it’s been a tough few days. May all R.I.P.
💛💜💜💛Rest in peace Chris Doleman NFL Viking Hall of Famer very talented we love you and we will miss you💛💜💜💛
R.i.p 💐💐
RIP legend
Rip Doleman.. 💓
Condolences to his family and friends 🙁
looking for the one person to say or will say “everyone dying” comment
EVERYONE IS DYING IT SEEMS
Things are getting extremely weird
I remember him he was tough. RIP
RIP, from the heart, Chris.
He’s with Kobe now