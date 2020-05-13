New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds daily coronavirus briefing | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
RELATED: Florida oranges wasting away during pandemic
There are now more than 82,000 deaths and 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the virus has killed roughly 292,000 people. More than 4.2 million people have been infected.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
So glad that I do not live in NYC – Blood on your Hands Sir!
Hey Andrew….I heard your instruction to your cronies is, “Cameras on, masks on. Cameras off, masks off.” Right?
Coronavirus: is a good day at new York, come and visit for “Tourism”
Look its the lying crypto Brew. Fake scamdemic. Fake numbers from fake tests. Fake news. Make sure you wear your mask watching these vids to cut back the smell of bs coming off your phone.
His eyes are blank. No sparkle, and emotionless.
In the future start these vids with “once upon a time”. Lends credibility.
Save palestin
No body forces anybody to go in public if they don’t feel safe but to force people to stop making a living the only way they qualify to is communism. 40% of those who applied for unemployment did not qualify, small business owners did not qualify, the only money they’ve seen so far was the only stimulus payment. Now that we know that 66% of those hospitalized are those who were staying at home, why can’t we just reopen now the old normal way? The reason is that the reason for closing was political agenda and it is still beeeing pursuied. I don’t see how a lot of businesses can survive with the “new normal” restrictions, hours will be cut at the very best.
@28:50 the DOL Commissioner should step down because instead of acknowledging that there was a problem, they said NY’ers are at fault because they are not certifying every week, which was a flat out lie!!! this is an IT issue, get an IT to explain the situation. Getting your UI payment is not a website issue if you already certified, website is only for input and viewing your data from the database. If you have not applied for UI, then website and phones are your issue. The system running it at the back of the website is the issue for thousands of pepple who are not getting their certified weekly benefits over a month ago till current. please do not treat us dumb!
0:48
free-dating-girls.com
BEST plan is to SHUTDOWN N.Y.C. for 2 years or 10 years.
MUST CUT ALL THE BRIDGES & TUNNELS.
He has a blank stare. Emotionless eyes. He has no sparkle in the eyes too. Eyes is window to soul.
The mans dealing with mass death..Your wrong with your take on Cuomo, the guy is the president perfect he has everything!!!! but he wont run for pres.. hes a national hero..
@The Voice Guys Channel Official yeah he knows , the poor have no chance. they get denied medicine because of the shortage. those that have money survive
@The Voice Guys Channel Official Okay, I respect your comment. What has made him a national hero?
@The Voice Guys Channel Official All im saying is his eyes look dead. No sparkle. Hero? Not really he wants to vaccinate us. I ain’t taking it!!!
@Jeremy Sennett yipppp
And yet he doesn’t wear a mask during his speech.
So the audio is clear. He wears a mask at other times.
@Wadud Khan I was waiting for somebody to say this. News reporters wear masks all the time and their audio is clear. LOL
@Jeremy Sennett you’re right, the reporters that are out on location wear masks the indoor reporters don’t. Masks are required for going outside. Everyone in that press room is well distanced
Whe are under attack from THE CCP AND THE WHO
Gov. Cuomo As a New York Registered Independent I Want to Extend My Heart-felt Appreciation for Treating your Constituents as you would your Own Family.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo for President! This man has respect for the people! Very Rare in a leader!
To Gov Cuomo: a nursing home in NYC has breached the safety standard. How? A friend of mine works there and few weeks ago his housemate was positive and died of Corona virus. My friend called the facility manager and informed of the matter, furthermore, asked the manager to self quarantine. The manager bluntly said there is no staff to replace the position AND the next SHOCKING STATEMENT was that the manager’s wife was also positive for Coronavirus and he kept working. NOW….how is PROTECTION, PREVENTION AND TREATMENT to the most vulnerable elderly and staff continue when the manager who is expected to implement BEST PRACTICE and SAFETY STANDARD bluntly BREACHED AND NEGLECTED HIS DUTY OF CARE?
China is launching a campaign to mobilize the entire intelligence network scattered throughout the United States and Chinese businesses and Chinese Americans to bribe and use evil hands to bring President Trump down. lost before the election. From an anonymous source.