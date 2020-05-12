New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

May 12, 2020

 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
RELATED: What is R-0 and why is it so important in the fight against coronavirus?

There were more than 73,400 deaths and 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. early Thursday, according to the John Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the virus has killed over 264,000 people and infected more than 3.7 million.

26 Comments on "New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing | USA TODAY"

  1. Meena Kini | May 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    International flights???

  2. m r | May 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Reopening New York when the first wave of corona is not yet over is genocidal

    • D Brown | May 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      Yes , cases are floating around the 400 – 350 range in NYC. A little longer will finally get the number to zero. Here is where you zap it out!

    • YoMama JR | May 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      He’s not opening up NYC if you actually watched for the past week

  3. Dennis Martens | May 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Drama queen

  4. Vera Wallace | May 12, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    See Drumpf, that’s how you do A Press conference, you can’t do and knows everything, and try to be polite and answer the question, even if you don’t like them

  5. Mark Howard | May 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    This clown has no clue or logic behind any of this. Open up and the numbers will sky rocket and he will stay open.

    • YoMama JR | May 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      You do realize that other states opened up too fast, and NYC is not opening up, only certain regions that qualify. So again, not all areas of NYS, just areas that can based on numbers. Also, once cases are seen to go up, they will hold back again to be safe

    • Rip Steele | May 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      @YoMama JR Wait ….you can’t just go making sense. Stop ….Stop…

    • Michael Roopnarine | May 12, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @Rip Steele your comment make no sense

  6. Mark Howard | May 12, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    When you dont know what you are talking about, you change facts to circuit breakers. Are you kidding me?

    • YoMama JR | May 12, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      Its to show to people who may not understand medical or other terms used and relate it to something a lot of people understand. Not that complicated to see that, literally think about it and you’ll get it

  7. Tyler Montana | May 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Cuomo is basically our President now.

    • real real sports blog | May 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Lmao he is begging our real president for money cause him and disgrace of a mayor weren’t prepared for this too busy investing our tax dollars into freebies nyc deserves everything they get spend spend spend now we will be laying off cops doctors and nurses cause these morons ran a budget that was horrific you get what you put in and cuomo will get what he deserves zero fed money

    • real real sports blog | May 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Bankrupt

    • Michael Roopnarine | May 12, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @real real sports blog lol but ny still better than practically the rest of America

  9. sun kim | May 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    so true… wearing mask means, “I respect you”.

  10. Story Gordon | May 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Reassuring to have an adult reporting every day.

  11. Jason Cousins | May 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo for President!

  12. Jason Cousins | May 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    He speaks the truth and he uses personal speak, which is refreshing!

  13. Jason Cousins | May 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    If i had the money to help him become President, i would!

  14. Jason Cousins | May 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    We ALWAYS see the slides!

  15. Jason Cousins | May 12, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    That’s the first time, that when a briefing finished, tha reporters didn’t shout questions! Wow……Don’t they have anymore questions?

  16. Alexander AVH | May 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Cuomo should be our Mr President

  17. Cristian Lopez | May 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Blessings….

