New jobs report shows record 20.5 million American jobs lost in April

May 8, 2020

 

With much of the American economy in self-imposed shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, April's colossal surge in unemployment delivered a historic blow to workers.

90 Comments on "New jobs report shows record 20.5 million American jobs lost in April"

  1. Pappu Pelar | May 8, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Greedy bankers will never loose their job…..

    • bluestarsilver | May 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      @fake account trumps stimulus gave billion dollar company’s 10s of millions in stimulus, the la Lakers got 10 million in stimulus under trumps ” small business” stimulus.

    • bluestarsilver | May 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      @BooBoo Bear trump lied more than that in his first year, but who cares right, I mean CNN is making the laws and regulations that affect our lives not trump, idiot!

    • BooBoo Bear | May 8, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      @bluestarsilver funny most of the thing trump said to keep his promise on the other hand iv got more than 30 videos of CNN staging fake news the last 4 years was fake news would you like the list. ps get educated see the movie read the books instead of having CNN think for you
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPxpMpXSqE4&t=140s

    • BioFire | May 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      Neither do greedy DemocRAT politicians with their roots dyed, professional plastered makeup, bragging about gourmet $104/gal ice-cream stocked full in their $25,000 fridge, while getting full pay check for sitting home not doing their damn job.

    • bluestarsilver | May 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      @BooBoo Bear 1 question, what affects more lives, the lies a news channel which you and trump say, is failing and fake, or the lies told by the president of the United states? 1 more question, what ever happened to locking up the Clinton’s? That special prosecutor he was gonna appoint to investigate her? Why so long? All the ” evidence” you guys have on her, I mean murders , rapes, why hasn’t he done anything?

  2. sprinkleberry | May 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    I feel like america has gone too far down the hole to fight this virus.

    What’s frustrating to see is that this could have been prevented if taken the right precautions before it got worst.

    • fake account | May 8, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      Democrats should have started injecting Lysol and drinking bleach right away

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | May 8, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      @fake account that’s a Trumper thing.

    • John Doe | May 8, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      The virus isn’t that bad. If they opened up more death would happen but again most people overcome this virus. This a 5% mortality rate. The country must move forward and accept the casualties with.

    • fake account | May 8, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      @John Doe Joe Biden’s recommended doing push-ups 😂

    • Don Trump | May 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      What Precautions? Even right now the American people are not listening to doctors orders or guidelines, lets face it no matter what Trump would have done, the American people will just not listen.

  3. Masson H | May 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    TRUMP’s respondse to the virus was terrible.

    As a result, your economy is tanking WAY faster than other, well organized countries!

  4. Masson H | May 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    This TOTAL COLLAPSE of the economy is NOT happening in other wealthy countries!

    It is caused by your governments non-responds!

    • One two | May 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      Caused by covid you idiot

    • Pete Lind | May 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      @john magill In United States constitutional law, police power is the capacity of the states to regulate behavior and enforce order within their territory for the betterment of the health, safety, morals, and general welfare of their inhabitants.
      Spreading deadly illness has been also illegal for over 100 years in USA .
      Funny how republicans that act like they would be tough , crumble in few weeks if they need to stay home .

    • john magill | May 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Pete Lind In no court in the land, would going to work constitute intentionally spreading illness. I realize that you may be entirely comfortable sitting at home on welfare. But not everybody is in your situation and I’m not surprised that you don’t understand it. Now go read your constitution and continue to misinterpret it.

    • Pete Lind | May 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      @john magill Read about Typhoid Mary .

  5. Jemel Moore | May 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    2020 is the gift that keeps on giving

    • Ben Levine | May 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

      @blood stream James Clapper: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.” Very sad what Obama did, spying on the President. Obama should be in prison like Crooked Hillary.

    • blood stream | May 8, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      @Ben Levine Donald Chump : I wish Russia would find those emails for me …if you are listening….”

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | May 8, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      is it true that all democrats are serial rapists or is it just joe biden

    • blood stream | May 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      @Chuck Schumer is a true fascist is it true Donald Trump was accused of rape by not one woman but 16 ? Is it true he supported a known pedophile Roy Moore ? Is it true all Trump supporters are idiots who think he is god?

    • blood stream | May 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      Awwwe they deleted my pee pee comment, I guess somebody went and cried to their mommy 😆

  6. Word for Word Covfefe-19 | May 8, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    “They’ve never really had our interests at heart,” he said. “And now would be a weird time to start.”

    • Lynette Bailey | May 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

      still the one who makes fear Trump needs to go bring on Joe. Trump didn’t create jobs, do your homework. Those jobs came from Obama. Look at the job creation from Obama and look at Trumps. He lied about his creation now he’s wiped out 12
      years of jobs in three months.He lies about everything. Definitely not a leader.

  7. dlucas90 | May 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Poverty KILLS TOO!

  8. Galaxy Gymnastics Academy | May 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    When we recover from this, don’t forget, support small business! 😊👍🏻

  9. matt 4you | May 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    i’m growing a garden and learning canning….

    • Jack Labonte | May 8, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      That’s what I did also. I’m learning self sustaining skills. Hopefully not to late. Learning to make some snares, fish basket/traps, and animal skinning also. Hope I’m not learning to late.

    • BKK | May 8, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      Matt, you’re going to make a good wife someday

    • matt 4you | May 8, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @BKK if you think saving money and horticulture is only for females u a fool.

    • Ben Levine | May 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      Store canned goods. Obama ruined us.

    • J S | May 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Did you know that you can recycle and repurpose democrats? Yep they make great roses. Just ask a Kennedy during Karma week.

  10. Shlisa Shell | May 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    I’m mostly concerned about the long haul.

  11. Eduardo Esconde jr. | May 8, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Wait for the second wave now that social distancing is lax it will get more worse.

    • john magill | May 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      I don’t think so, Eduardo. It’s pretty much run it’s course.

    • Glock Coley | May 8, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Sean Steo take the reported death #’s cut them by 2/3 then that might be about right…Leftards you have been played like a fiddle for your ignorance and your willingness to conform ….

    • Sean Steo | May 8, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @Mr. NaturalI would like any possible shred of evidence to suggest that the virus will spread to an exact number regardless of mitigation measures.

    • Mr. Natural | May 8, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      Sean Steo how about every credible model of the infection rate? The area under the curve doesn’t change. Calculus will tell you that area under the curve when graphing a rate of change = total number who will be infected.

      Nobody is really disputing this either. No credible scientist is saying less people overall will be infected if we stay locked down. Just that the rate of infection will be lower and more prolonged.

    • Sean Steo | May 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Natural Okay, I understand, what you’re arguing is a completely mute point. The infection and hospitalization rate is what people WANT to keep down

  12. TalesofStories | May 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    I’m officially tired of all this ‘winning’

    • guj19 | May 8, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

      @TalesofStories I’m not going off right wing sites or stories. Am I to assume your sources are not left-wing if you are blanket assuming mine are on the right?
      Do I think the administration has the brightest minds as part of the team? No — Not even close.
      Do I think Trump’s constant sparring with everyone opposing him even the slightest helps in the slightest? No. Any talk of holding up resources to Blue states is hugely unhelpful. To my knowledge, that has been talk only.
      Do I think the entire situation is absolutely unprecedented and that resource production and distribution is absolutely critical, unlike anything we’ve seen before, apart from active war? Yes.
      My biggest beef is the promise of widespread testing that hasn’t happened after weeks and weeks. I understand this is a massive job, given the numbers of people we’re talking about, but they really shouldn’t tout that it’s going to happen if the logistics just aren’t there yet.

    • TalesofStories | May 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @guj19 I appreciate you’re respectful tone and language in your replies. Unlike a lot of Pro-Trump responses who immediately jump into derisive talk and slander.
      In any case, I won’t direct you to any specific articles, but please Google search Coronavirus Federal Government Stealing PPE and find a source you trust from there. The government is literally taking supplies from local governments. Cuomo even talked about how they have to bid against other cities and then FEMA for their supplies. It’s a mess.
      This is an unprecedented situation for sure, but every Presidency has been challenged by an event that tests the leadership of the Commander in Chief. I can’t think of any other President that has failed so miserably on all fronts as this President has on this issue. We are nearing 80k dead. If this was a Clinton Presidency, what do you think the Right would be saying and doing now?

    • Megadog | May 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      Well the Democrat leaders in New York screwed the whole country.https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/07/us/new-york-city-coronavirus-outbreak.html

    • Ron Kek | May 8, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      Stop whining moron.

    • Charles Mckinney | May 8, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @TalesofStories because we know everything on the net is real. I saw a horse talk on tv once so it must be true. What a fucktard.

  13. Rob Ceriani | May 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    Easy for government to keep things closed when their checks are always on time

  14. The Manager | May 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    *Still waiting for the Virus to “just disappear”*

  15. Inter Pol | May 8, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    This is permanent job losses mean they’re not coming back

    • Inter Pol | May 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      @Jay Biggs during Republican president American lose jobs

    • Seymour Asses | May 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      That’s crazy, David Icke was right

    • Inter Pol | May 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Seymour Asses David Icke knows Republicans and Trump are globalist sob who’s going to put chip inside every American citizen

    • Seymour Asses | May 8, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @Inter Pol They’ll never put a chip inside me but I’m scared they’ll put one in my mom and then she’ll try to get me to get it or that I won’t be able to work without a chip

    • Inter Pol | May 8, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      @Seymour Asses Thats kushner and trump plan to put chip inside every American citizen

  16. this algorithm sucks | May 8, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    What would happen to the economy if we all stopped spending money? Let’s find out.

    • Julie Elfrink | May 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      Are you kidding the post office is processing more packages than at christmas time. Its insane. By the looks no one’s going broke. Everyone in the restraint business is making more money on unemployment than if they were working. That moves gonna backfire. Can’t blame them for taking a raise.

    • Julie Elfrink | May 8, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @pr0xZen the poor people are always the hardest hit. They were struggling before the virus. The rich are shopping like it’s Christmas on steroids

    • Julie Elfrink | May 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Newton Arock that’s just stupid. We are already in this mess cause not enough people vote

    • Newton Arock | May 8, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Julie Elfrink We are in this mess cause too many ppl vote for corporate controlled shills who then steal our money and give it to corporations. STOP voting for them. They are called Democrats and Republicans.

  17. blood stream | May 8, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Trump: best economy ever! 😇
    Covid 19 : naw

  18. Perry | May 8, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Unemployment is skyrocketing, and yet the stock market is gaining ground. It’s clear who the economy is set up for.

  19. Sean Steo | May 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    Ughh no. Y’all wish I would go out and spend all my money in the middle of the worst economic crisis in centuries

  20. Eric Burton | May 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    America needs a reset, needs to hit rock bottom and covid-19 is doing just that

