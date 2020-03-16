SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

82 Comments on "New image shows reality of nurses fighting virus"

  1. world wide | March 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Stay strong

  2. popbklyn1 | March 16, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Do I have corona because I couldn’t hear anything

  3. Colm Corbec | March 16, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Curious how the US is going to be hit without a public health care system in place.

    • Hios K | March 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Dan I’m from Germany. I would get paid money by our government (called Master Bafög) if i want to studying again 😉
      A strong and well educated society is good for the business.

    • Hawkzblade | March 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      You know its getting bad when Haiti are putting together food parcels to send to america.

    • El Jay | March 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      The coronavirus is going to be less of a big deal than H1N1, and OBAMA waited until 12,000 people were dead before he declared a national emergency

    • El Jay | March 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Stig Berge ជ្រាដដែល you people are dip shits

    • El Jay | March 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Thucydides Von Schlieffen actually, I think we’re going to see sometime around August just how stupid the media acted right now.
      Trump is handling this perfectly and you hate it

  4. Jester Avrgjoe | March 16, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    RIP everyone. 😢 Isolate or die.

  5. bhargav blaze | March 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    #MedicareForAll 😅😅 or die along with the uninsured or underinsured 😋🤫🤫
    greedy rich capitalists 🤑🤑

  6. Native Pride | March 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Me and my girlfriend are RNs, and yes its crazy, we’re doing a ton of OT

  7. Haris Bosnjak | March 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    We are arms with milions ton of toalet paper 😎 👍 🇺🇸 💪

  8. Evan Roth | March 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    My mom is a nurse with two people with Coronavirus at her hospital. God I’m scared for her

  9. J Shin | March 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck

  10. Emperor'sNewClothes | March 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    From Italy – I’m terrified for what the United States is doing right now; says Tematica strategist on COVID-19.

  11. Corrupt AF | March 16, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    Every Time Trump Opens His Mouth, Nine Lies Fly Out: Coronavirus Edition

  12. Mant1core | March 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Proof we need easier to get healthcare. Trump has only made it worse by causing confusion.

  13. Mr. painful Truth | March 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Anyone who called this a hoax, or Democrat-hyped, or accused us of trying to “hurt trump” should be ashamed, and when this is over…they should no longer be trusted with power

    • Time to get huge! | March 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Well I hate traitor Trump, but this is the dumbest hoax the NWO has pulled yet…Have just ONE NAME of these supposed “dead” people. Or just ONE COPY of some lab results for PROOF?? Hoaxalicious….

    • Richard C | March 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      Mr. painful Truth They shouldn’t have been trusted with power long ago.

    • Richard C | March 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      William H, is an idiot Trump troll who stalks the comments of all liberal media to piss off democrats. It’s literally all he does, every day. Just ignore him.

    • kelperdude | March 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      Mr. painful Truth
      – And in that one statement, you proved your hate for our President. So sad.

    • Carmen Radk | March 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @kelperdude any normal, intelligent and educated person would hate the corrupt, ignorant moron who is currently the USA President. Not sure what that makes you?

  14. DAILY BEAST | March 16, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Thank you to all of the brave nurses and doctors out there!

  15. Corn Pop | March 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    The real heros are the grocery store workers making sure america stays plump

  16. Xamine | March 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    North Korea coronavirus cases this morning

    08:05 / 01

    08:06 / 00

    08:10 / 01

    08:11 / 00

    08:20 / 01

    08:21 / 00

    😂😂😂😂

  17. Adrian Lui | March 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Yet nurses are still paid pretty poorly

  18. The Last Sane American | March 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    It won’t be the world’s politicians or militaries that help us survive Covid-19. It’ll be doctors and nurses, especially the nurses, who at the moment are working themselves to utter exhaustion in this country and around the world. I’ve seen several photos today of nurses literally catching brief naps in emergency rooms and treatment centers before going back to work for another twenty-four hours straight. So we better be damn nice to these angels of mercy and thank them profusely for their sacrifice and service. Because without them we’d be in a much bigger pile of shite than we already are.

    • Hai Coai | March 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Shttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA

    • bostonianful | March 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      damn right. not to mention that when this is all over, the politicians, at least in america, are going to be runned down like dogs for being so lazy. all the way to the point that they will be either dead or running for their lives. while the doctors and workers that saved lives are going to be hailed as patron saints of their communities.

    • Clorox | March 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      China must be held accountable for what they have done to the worlds people and economy. China Virus 🇨🇳🦠

    • bostonianful | March 16, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Clorox dude, shut it. the chinese didn’t invent this virus, and it wasn’t released intentionally. the chinese have the highest death toll in the world right now. they’ve been through enough. so stop with your conspiracy bullshit, and show some respect.

  19. ITMN2 Marketing Digital | March 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile in U.S: any available tests for anyone’s? no – checked!
    Meanwhile in U.S: free available treatment for those affected with the virus? No – checked!
    Meanwhile in U.S: lockdowns everywhere? It’s not needed! It will disappear miraculously until next week! Did you remember that Mr. Trump?

    Meanwhile in U.S: nothing it’s getting done by the man who got elected!

  20. oatisoats | March 16, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    Bless the nurses, hope they get all the protection they need. 🙏🙏

