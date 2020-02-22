The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Nevada Caucus Too Early To Call, Sanders Has Significant Lead In Voters' Initial Preference | MSNBC