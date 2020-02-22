The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Nevada Caucus Too Early To Call, Sanders Has Significant Lead In Voters' Initial Preference | MSNBC
Bernie 2020! Don’t be too bummed about it, mainstream media!
@Dave Schultz He seems to have pretty large support among voter groups that keeps on shrinking the whiter, older and more male the polled group is, so that means old white man understand life best? And here I always thought they were the most sheltered from reality.
At the very least, let the guy finish a sentence. What is wrong with you folks?
@Fake News CNN Lost to Nick Sandmann No but they can count their money and they know all those corporate bribes are gonna disappear when Sanders wins. It’s not democrats that are stupid, it’s the democratic POLITICIANS. The rest of us (Democrat, Republican, Independent) are all just trying to get by and have a sustainable lifestyle. Can’t do that if billionaires are bribing politicians.
They had to cut him off before he said how big Bernie’s lead is so when DNC changes vote Bernie will be in last place
Trump will label Bernie a communist. That’s his whole plan.
But trump is not trusted by any one not his base. So by his constantly lying he has cut his own throat Trumo is unbelievable.😘
Please employ a measure of competence when you edit.Christ! Didn’t you even watch this before you crapped it out onto the web? Fools.
“Too early to call”
The establishment’s denial is fast becoming a delusion.
Extremely short clip, nice editing..😂🤣
Despite MSM’s disdain, Bernie’s the one.
Bernie = Neo in the Matrix
First place – Bernie Sanders
Second place – everybody else
@Trumps IQ zero What? Trumps base does believe him – that’s why they’re his base!
The Super Delegates decide who’s in first little lemmings.
@Trumps IQ zero your problem isn’t who trust or doesn’t trust Trump. Your problem is how many of the Democrat Party will defect or not vote if Bernie
wins the nomination? Super Tuesday will tell a lot. I would really hold off any Bernie parties until that happens.
Total chaos is taking hold behind the scenes. I love it!
Their gaslighting gig is coming to an end!
as they stumble all over themselves to belittle Bernie’s win….how transparent could you be…shills
There is no stumbling…. MSNBC could care less. I don’t even know how many readers see this but , IM VOTING BLUE ! There is no anti-Bernie conspiracy. There is no MSNBC SPIN ! Like all media , MSNBC wants to employ as many as possible , pay as many as possible and leans left. TROLLS have no business here.TROLLS have no business ANYWHERE ! BLUE TSUNAMI COMIN , get your PFD on. …🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌍🌏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌏🌊🌊🌏❣
Yes and once again progressives will vote for the party that stole the nomination from Bernie
@Thomas Woods yes sir, you see through the Haze of CIA controlled Corporate media propaganda, Military intelligence says they’ve been lying to Americans since the 1950’s … Was a time in elementary school they told me Russia was going to invade the U.S Via south America… we’re still waiting
D J – deaf dum and blind are you? Your MSNBC darlings who pathetically try and claim no DNC bias were objectively caught out via Wikileaks conspiring. And last week equated Sanders supporters to Brownshirts who would carry out killings in Times Square. Get real.
You need to build a rubber room for Chris Matthews and James Carville. Put those idiotic hacks on suicide watch. #Bernie2020
Fully agree with George Barrett !!!!!! Lock Chris Matthews up with a straight jacket and tranquilizers, that man is completely delusional !!!!
If Bernie is the nominee — Bernie supporters should be put on suicide watch on election night, when he loses 40 states.
Bernie Sanders 48% and Biden 18%… a smashing!
I saw in univision that Bernie is up right now with 51% of voters in his favor
54% Bernie and 17% Biden as of right now.
Kind elder jewish grandfather figure wants to give Americans healthcare and education. The establishment’s response: “Run. Run. The Russians are coming! Hide under your desks! This is our end!”
Whoever edits these videos should be demoted and sent back to class!
The more ‘leftist’ media outlets trash and marginalize Bernie, the more credibility they lose as legitimate ‘news’ sources.
Bernie’s winning… CUT THE FEED!
For the people by the people. Go Bernie!
Fox has already called Nevada for Sanders.. MSNBC/CNN holding on for a miracle lol
Real news has the real story.
Or maybe DNC will get involved to “count” the remaining votes? 🤔
@chuindovu Fox news is just as big a joke, actually they’re worse in many ways. They just don’t have a dog in this fight, so they can be more objective.
But the guy have his jacket off in front of the big board like he’s crunching numbers and such🙄
To early to call = Bernie has a commanding lead!!!
*Bernie wins by an 86% margin*
Media: “Bernie Sanders won, on paper…but is it a win in reality?”
Bernie: *wins by a landslide*
Media: “Bernie won but we should really look at whoever’s on 2nd place.”
Corporate boot licking media for you 🙂
“Bernie collapses down to 1st place, in a stunning Nevada result”
It’s a blow out unless the democrats cheat him out
Bernie “wins” 40% to 19% and the Bernie cultists claim it’s 86% margin or a landslide victory in their alternate reality.
Back in the real world, Bernie falls short of 50+% (again) and will not have the needed votes to win the nomination on the first ballot. Super delegates will decide the real winner.