Nevada Caucus Too Early To Call, Sanders Has Significant Lead In Voters’ Initial Preference | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 22, 2020

 

The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

74 Comments on "Nevada Caucus Too Early To Call, Sanders Has Significant Lead In Voters’ Initial Preference | MSNBC"

  1. Savannah May | February 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020! Don’t be too bummed about it, mainstream media!

  2. Frank Winkhorst | February 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    At the very least, let the guy finish a sentence. What is wrong with you folks?

    • Imp Slayer | February 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @Mister Hat
      Bernie is just a flabby demon rat controlled by pedophile serpents

    • Unreal BOT | February 22, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Imp Slayer ok boomer

    • Pabloottawa P | February 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @Fake News CNN Lost to Nick Sandmann No but they can count their money and they know all those corporate bribes are gonna disappear when Sanders wins. It’s not democrats that are stupid, it’s the democratic POLITICIANS. The rest of us (Democrat, Republican, Independent) are all just trying to get by and have a sustainable lifestyle. Can’t do that if billionaires are bribing politicians.

  3. Esa Tiusanen | February 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Nice editing, dudes..

  4. I. M. | February 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Please employ a measure of competence when you edit.Christ! Didn’t you even watch this before you crapped it out onto the web? Fools.

  5. iHost | February 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    “Too early to call”

    The establishment’s denial is fast becoming a delusion.

  6. Dittzx | February 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Extremely short clip, nice editing..😂🤣

  7. Bete Noire | February 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Despite MSM’s disdain, Bernie’s the one.

  8. Owen Daniels | February 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    First place – Bernie Sanders
    Second place – everybody else

    • Hoshi Sato | February 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Stephen Sanford first place, anyone but Bernie

    • FuckILoveYouTubby | February 22, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      @Trumps IQ zero What? Trumps base does believe him – that’s why they’re his base!

    • Dave Schultz | February 22, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      The Super Delegates decide who’s in first little lemmings.

    • Alex Hamilton | February 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      @Trumps IQ zero your problem isn’t who trust or doesn’t trust Trump. Your problem is how many of the Democrat Party will defect or not vote if Bernie
      wins the nomination? Super Tuesday will tell a lot. I would really hold off any Bernie parties until that happens.

  9. First Last | February 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Total chaos is taking hold behind the scenes. I love it!

  10. The Summerland | February 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    as they stumble all over themselves to belittle Bernie’s win….how transparent could you be…shills

    • D J | February 22, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      There is no stumbling…. MSNBC could care less. I don’t even know how many readers see this but , IM VOTING BLUE ! There is no anti-Bernie conspiracy. There is no MSNBC SPIN ! Like all media , MSNBC wants to employ as many as possible , pay as many as possible and leans left. TROLLS have no business here.TROLLS have no business ANYWHERE ! BLUE TSUNAMI COMIN , get your PFD on. …🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌍🌏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌏🌊🌊🌏❣

    • Von Dutch | February 22, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      Yes and once again progressives will vote for the party that stole the nomination from Bernie

    • Thomas Woods | February 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      It is what fake news dies

    • Von Dutch | February 22, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Woods yes sir, you see through the Haze of CIA controlled Corporate media propaganda, Military intelligence says they’ve been lying to Americans since the 1950’s … Was a time in elementary school they told me Russia was going to invade the U.S Via south America… we’re still waiting
      ——–>Well no Julian Assange says Russians weren’t involved https://youtu.be/0eB-xjDMGdQ
      https://youtu.be/Kc0AKGJwX9o
      Bill Binney wrote the governments mass Surveillance spyware program and he can’t find even 1 data Packet proving that the Russians hacked our elections, The FBI did illegally enter his home and point assault weapons at him…——– > https://youtu.be/vA0HK_I-Hps
      Oh there’s more much More !
      THEY’RE HIDING THE TRUTH ABOUT 9/11 AND THE MIDDLE EAST WAR WHICH THEY HATCHED WITH THE SAUDI KINGDOM

    • JJSC | February 22, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      D J – deaf dum and blind are you? Your MSNBC darlings who pathetically try and claim no DNC bias were objectively caught out via Wikileaks conspiring. And last week equated Sanders supporters to Brownshirts who would carry out killings in Times Square. Get real.

  11. George Barrett | February 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    You need to build a rubber room for Chris Matthews and James Carville. Put those idiotic hacks on suicide watch. #Bernie2020

  12. Marcus Ryder | February 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders 48% and Biden 18%… a smashing!

  13. Kim Ashley | February 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Kind elder jewish grandfather figure wants to give Americans healthcare and education. The establishment’s response: “Run. Run. The Russians are coming! Hide under your desks! This is our end!”

  14. Dana Lee | February 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Whoever edits these videos should be demoted and sent back to class!

  15. Antenna Wilde | February 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    The more ‘leftist’ media outlets trash and marginalize Bernie, the more credibility they lose as legitimate ‘news’ sources.

  16. Alexandro Rocca | February 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Bernie’s winning… CUT THE FEED!

  17. HouseDiva33 | February 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    For the people by the people. Go Bernie!

  18. Michael Puuohau | February 22, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Fox has already called Nevada for Sanders.. MSNBC/CNN holding on for a miracle lol

  19. Antonio Montana | February 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    To early to call = Bernie has a commanding lead!!!

  20. Tom Price | February 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    *Bernie wins by an 86% margin*

    Media: “Bernie Sanders won, on paper…but is it a win in reality?”

    • leonardo h | February 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      Bernie: *wins by a landslide*

      Media: “Bernie won but we should really look at whoever’s on 2nd place.”

    • Unreal BOT | February 22, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      Corporate boot licking media for you 🙂

    • Chris Ducat | February 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      “Bernie collapses down to 1st place, in a stunning Nevada result”

    • nikesback | February 22, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      It’s a blow out unless the democrats cheat him out

    • Suomy Nona | February 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      Bernie “wins” 40% to 19% and the Bernie cultists claim it’s 86% margin or a landslide victory in their alternate reality.
      Back in the real world, Bernie falls short of 50+% (again) and will not have the needed votes to win the nomination on the first ballot. Super delegates will decide the real winner.

