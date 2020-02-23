Nevada caucus results aren’t the end-all be-all | USA TODAY

February 23, 2020

 

Nevada caucus results don't mean victory, or defeat, but may indicate lifespan
Nevada caucus results are not about numbers, but momentum, and making a case that a candidate can win the national Democratic base.

79 Comments on "Nevada caucus results aren’t the end-all be-all | USA TODAY"

  1. Justin Stein | February 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Wow, this is some philosophical shiz right here. This guy needs to start a cult; his talents are being misused and under-appreciated.

    • AmplifiedSilence | February 23, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      Just because you can not see or hear or feel our lord and savior doesn’t mean he’s not with you all the time… W>T>F>?

  2. David Madison | February 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Wow!!! That spin against Bernie is richer than Bloomberg.

  3. Sky Caststeel | February 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Imagine being such a shill that you consciously make underhanded videos like this. Sanders won by a wide margin but not even mentioned.

    • Adam Kir | February 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      Drace90 so you’d rather support somebody who accepts money from super pacs? Really? All of them? Now I see who you are, and the only thing I regret is wasting my time on you lol

    • Drace90 | February 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      @Adam Kir Oh, do I fit into your super convenient enemy-frame now? Does that give you a nice excuse to be a jerk and yet feel morally superior, even though my candidate doesn’t need the help of the Kremlin. My candidate also doesn’t need to make up a lie about Bloombergs heart attack he never had. My candidate doesn’t keep medical records secret and hasn’t actually suffered a heart attack. My candidate doesn’t need to attack mourning fathers. But sure, somehow everyine but Bernie is corrupt and evil. Totally not a personality cult.

      Do you really think you can allow yourself to wage war against everyone who’s even remotely critical of Bernie and still somehow hope to win against Trump? You will need our votes.

    • Dander Spat | February 23, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      The corrupt mainstream media don’t even attempt to hide their corruption

    • Adam Kir | February 23, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      Drace90 Bernie condemned Kremlin. I’ve never seen or heard him lying about Bloomberg’s health. Bernie released 3 medical records from 3 separate doctors which is more than any other candidate. If you refer to my comments as “waging war”, then idk what else to say. Everything you stated is just mainstream smear we watch everyday on CNN and MSNBC, so nothing’s new here

  4. TheDarkerKnight | February 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Bernie won. And this is how the media reacts. Pathetic.

    • 1985cjjeeper | February 23, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

      @Drace90
      Bernie did his job in 2016 and he’s doing it again now. His job is to be a pied piper for the actual candidate. He gathers support from daydreamers who lack real world knowledge and then later attempts to put that support on the DNC’s handpicked/person who pays their bills candidate. Don’t you even remember how quickly he sold out on 2016, and got a free house on the deal?

    • Melissa Gaynor | February 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      @Drace90 wow, you sure are bitter. Who hurt you sweetheart?

    • Melissa Gaynor | February 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      @Drace90 Once again you are the antagonist here.

  5. Greyson Plaisance | February 23, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    “It’s not about the numbers, it’s about how you do in Nevada” ……. what..?

  6. Marco Castillo | February 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    low key: “Sanders scares rich people but i cant admit it publicly cause im a slave to my corporate masters”…. bro…”here its not about the numbers”…. its ALWAYS about the numbers no matter where you are.

  7. Michael Fawcett | February 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Just wait until a month from now they say: “Just because a candidate has come in first in a majority of all 50 states, does NOT mean they’re necessarily the people’s choice.”

  8. Ryan Spires | February 23, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Never, in the history of our country, has a candidate won the popular vote of the first 3 contests until last night.

    • Seth | February 23, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      @Sara D Well, I don’t think that Michelle jumped in mainly because she most likely doesn’t want to be president especially after spending eight years in the White House plus having to deal with the media all the time. The other big reason is that the establishment thought that Kamala Harris was going to be their next big superstar and then Tulsi completely destroyed her. But, with the establishment candidates floundering I could see Barack Obama and/or the DNC trying to convince her to run. And even then she may say no because she might have her eyes on something else like being on the Supreme Court one day.

    • Sara D | February 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

      @Seth Those are really good points. I agree it really doesn’t seem like she’s interested, at least for now. Who knows what will happen in 2024 or beyond… I’ve heard her say in interviews that the the Presidency caused some strain on their marriage (understandably), so I completely understand if she decides that 8 years was enough for them.
      I am curious about your opinion. If my theory is wrong and there is no surprise candidate, who do you think will get the nomination out of the current candidates? Any thoughts on VP?

    • Seth | February 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      @Sara D There really isn’t a solid choice for the establishment because they all have really bad baggage. So, what I think they should do is just let the people vote and then give the nomination to the one with the most delegates and leave super delegates out of it. That will most likely be Bernie Sanders. If he beats Trump then undermine his presidency and if he doesn’t then they can run Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsome against AOC in 2024. Bernie wants a strong progressive as his VP so it will most likely be Nina Turner. And if they go with an establishment candidate then VP will most likely be Stacy Abrams.

    • Sara D | February 23, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Seth They really are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. The DNC doesn’t think Bernie can win a general election against Trump, but if they don’t give him the nomination AGAIN, then it will be 2016 all over again. Lots of Bernie Bros voted for Trump to spite the DNC for what they did to him. I can understand the DNC’s panic, to be honest. I agree that giving it to Bernie would be best long-term for the future of the party. Maybe they potentially sacrifice this election, but it gives them a better shot in 2024 with a fresh start.

    • Melissa Gaynor | February 23, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      @Krampus that could be interesting considering Bloomberg is Trump on steroids.

  9. T Lujan | February 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    If Biden won the title would be “Future president Biden wins Nevada

    • Seth | February 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      “Biden wins BIG in Nevada! When will Sanders drop out?”

    • Johnny SilverFoot | February 23, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

      @Cosmic Dissonance
      he told us how evil Hillary was and then let the tramp steal his nomination and got down on all fours and got a big face full of Hillary Scat, then told us that she was the best thing since sliced bread.
      It doesn’t get any more corrupt than that.

    • Cosmic Dissonance | February 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      @Johnny SilverFoot well, I mean, raping children and stealing trillions is pretty corrupt, right?

    • Kristopher Thompson | February 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      @Johnny SilverFoot Yes, he campaigned for hillary. When the other option ended up being one of the worst presidents in our nations history.

  10. For The Legend | February 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    “Who voters actually like most doesn’t matter to us here at USA Today.”

  11. Joshua Grahm | February 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    Alternate title: “THE SOC DEM MIGHT WIN! DAMAGE CONTROL DAMAGE CONTROL!”

  12. John Smith | February 23, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Translation: “Here’s how we downplay the fact that Bernie is doing well so far”.

  13. OneManPizzaParty | February 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    video: gets 80% dislikes
    USA Today: “The like/dislike results aren’t the end-all be-all.”

  14. Jason Lefler | February 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    November 4, 2020
    USA Today:
    “Just because a candidate wins
    the general election…”

  15. Alex Louther | February 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    So by this logic, Bernie is the absolute best candidate by a landslide.

  16. John P. | February 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    I’ve never learned how so many things weren’t important until Bernie started winning. Thanks MSM

  17. Brandon B | February 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    “Winning overwhelmingly doesn’t mean you are wining”….

  18. Hisoka Morou | February 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Holy cow MSM isn’t even trying to hide their contempt for Sanders anymore.

  19. hannaford111 | February 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    This time 4 years ago: “Time to Pack It Up Bernie. Hillary’s the Nominee.” Now: “Nevada caucus results aren’t the end-all be-all”

    • The Dynast Queen | February 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      MSM Math be like: 0 delegates is greater than 13.
      DNC Math gonna be like: 0 elections won = 4,765 delegates for Bloomberg.

  20. Nicole El | February 23, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Media: “Bernie can’t win the centrist vote”
    Maybe if they started taking him seriously and stopped bashing him as a crazy communist he would have a lot more centrist support..

