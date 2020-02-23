Nevada caucus results aren’t the end-all be-all | USA TODAY

Nevada caucus results don't mean victory, or defeat, but may indicate lifespan
Nevada caucus results are not about numbers, but momentum, and making a case that a candidate can win the national Democratic base.
Wow, this is some philosophical shiz right here. This guy needs to start a cult; his talents are being misused and under-appreciated.
Just because you can not see or hear or feel our lord and savior doesn’t mean he’s not with you all the time… W>T>F>?
Wow!!! That spin against Bernie is richer than Bloomberg.
TDS IS FINALLY STARTING TO WEAR OFF OF THE MEDIA, NOW THAT REALITY IS SINKING IN…THEY DID THIS WITH THEIR CONSTANT LIES AND ATTACKS LEVIED AGAINST THE GREAT PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP!.
Nice 👍 one!
Imagine being such a shill that you consciously make underhanded videos like this. Sanders won by a wide margin but not even mentioned.
Drace90 so you’d rather support somebody who accepts money from super pacs? Really? All of them? Now I see who you are, and the only thing I regret is wasting my time on you lol
@Adam Kir Oh, do I fit into your super convenient enemy-frame now? Does that give you a nice excuse to be a jerk and yet feel morally superior, even though my candidate doesn’t need the help of the Kremlin. My candidate also doesn’t need to make up a lie about Bloombergs heart attack he never had. My candidate doesn’t keep medical records secret and hasn’t actually suffered a heart attack. My candidate doesn’t need to attack mourning fathers. But sure, somehow everyine but Bernie is corrupt and evil. Totally not a personality cult.
Do you really think you can allow yourself to wage war against everyone who’s even remotely critical of Bernie and still somehow hope to win against Trump? You will need our votes.
The corrupt mainstream media don’t even attempt to hide their corruption
Drace90 Bernie condemned Kremlin. I’ve never seen or heard him lying about Bloomberg’s health. Bernie released 3 medical records from 3 separate doctors which is more than any other candidate. If you refer to my comments as “waging war”, then idk what else to say. Everything you stated is just mainstream smear we watch everyday on CNN and MSNBC, so nothing’s new here
Bernie won. And this is how the media reacts. Pathetic.
@Drace90
Bernie did his job in 2016 and he’s doing it again now. His job is to be a pied piper for the actual candidate. He gathers support from daydreamers who lack real world knowledge and then later attempts to put that support on the DNC’s handpicked/person who pays their bills candidate. Don’t you even remember how quickly he sold out on 2016, and got a free house on the deal?
@Drace90 wow, you sure are bitter. Who hurt you sweetheart?
@Drace90 Once again you are the antagonist here.
“It’s not about the numbers, it’s about how you do in Nevada” ……. what..?
they are desperate to discredit bernies movement in any way possible
Greyson Plaisance What’s funny is that Bernie actually did better than he was projected to, so by this guy’s reasoning, Bernie’s Nevada performance actually says *more* about his strength than just the voting numbers themselves. It shows he has stronger than projected support.
@Adam Kir Yes.
THEY ARE TRYING
Just listening to this BS makes me want to scream. Idiots, all.
low key: “Sanders scares rich people but i cant admit it publicly cause im a slave to my corporate masters”…. bro…”here its not about the numbers”…. its ALWAYS about the numbers no matter where you are.
@Kristopher Thompson As evidenced by the US economy as other countries continue to be dependent on the success of the US economy.
@Dharri the rest of the world only depends on our economy because of how much we import. Which, spoiler, raising taxes a bit isn’t going to change.
@Dharri We’re gonna tax you we’re gonna tax you . Hide your wallet . we bringing guillotines
@Dharri Bernie’s got a plan for that 😁
@vin 950 really is FDR that scary to you? Speaking of history.
Just wait until a month from now they say: “Just because a candidate has come in first in a majority of all 50 states, does NOT mean they’re necessarily the people’s choice.”
jb76489 what??
@non binary npc#1121563 Yeah, because he lost the popular vote by millions.
AmplifiedSilence please learn to read, I said electoral votes, which he did get the majority of
@AmplifiedSilence Elected by the people of the USA, yes. Elected by the people of CA and NY, no. I’m perfectly happy not living under the ideals of two of the biggest failures of liberal rule.
time to grab our pitchforks and prepare for marches
Never, in the history of our country, has a candidate won the popular vote of the first 3 contests until last night.
@Sara D Well, I don’t think that Michelle jumped in mainly because she most likely doesn’t want to be president especially after spending eight years in the White House plus having to deal with the media all the time. The other big reason is that the establishment thought that Kamala Harris was going to be their next big superstar and then Tulsi completely destroyed her. But, with the establishment candidates floundering I could see Barack Obama and/or the DNC trying to convince her to run. And even then she may say no because she might have her eyes on something else like being on the Supreme Court one day.
@Seth Those are really good points. I agree it really doesn’t seem like she’s interested, at least for now. Who knows what will happen in 2024 or beyond… I’ve heard her say in interviews that the the Presidency caused some strain on their marriage (understandably), so I completely understand if she decides that 8 years was enough for them.
I am curious about your opinion. If my theory is wrong and there is no surprise candidate, who do you think will get the nomination out of the current candidates? Any thoughts on VP?
@Sara D There really isn’t a solid choice for the establishment because they all have really bad baggage. So, what I think they should do is just let the people vote and then give the nomination to the one with the most delegates and leave super delegates out of it. That will most likely be Bernie Sanders. If he beats Trump then undermine his presidency and if he doesn’t then they can run Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsome against AOC in 2024. Bernie wants a strong progressive as his VP so it will most likely be Nina Turner. And if they go with an establishment candidate then VP will most likely be Stacy Abrams.
@Seth They really are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. The DNC doesn’t think Bernie can win a general election against Trump, but if they don’t give him the nomination AGAIN, then it will be 2016 all over again. Lots of Bernie Bros voted for Trump to spite the DNC for what they did to him. I can understand the DNC’s panic, to be honest. I agree that giving it to Bernie would be best long-term for the future of the party. Maybe they potentially sacrifice this election, but it gives them a better shot in 2024 with a fresh start.
@Krampus that could be interesting considering Bloomberg is Trump on steroids.
If Biden won the title would be “Future president Biden wins Nevada
“Biden wins BIG in Nevada! When will Sanders drop out?”
@Cosmic Dissonance
he told us how evil Hillary was and then let the tramp steal his nomination and got down on all fours and got a big face full of Hillary Scat, then told us that she was the best thing since sliced bread.
It doesn’t get any more corrupt than that.
@Johnny SilverFoot well, I mean, raping children and stealing trillions is pretty corrupt, right?
@Johnny SilverFoot Yes, he campaigned for hillary. When the other option ended up being one of the worst presidents in our nations history.
“Who voters actually like most doesn’t matter to us here at USA Today.”
Alternate title: “THE SOC DEM MIGHT WIN! DAMAGE CONTROL DAMAGE CONTROL!”
You mean socialist
Aaron Sondag no he means social democrat
@Aaron Sondag you are an idiot. i just wanted to tell if anyone ask at a later time if you are one.
I swear if Americans look at European politics, they’d be like “WHY ARE THERE SO MANY COMMIES?!?!?!??!”
@Dissapointing Person They can’t afford to look let alone visit . and they think this is just fine .
Translation: “Here’s how we downplay the fact that Bernie is doing well so far”.
No one is downplaying anything but your uneducated mind.
@HBB ironic you calling a person uneducated. . .
@HBB … nice that made a lot of sense, good one dude, you really got him there.
video: gets 80% dislikes
USA Today: “The like/dislike results aren’t the end-all be-all.”
OneManPizzaParty LMAO, these people are an absolute joke.
Dang! I just noticed that. A large percentage of democrats hate Bernie. And 100% of conservatives do too. Gona be tough sledding.
November 4, 2020
USA Today:
“Just because a candidate wins
the general election…”
So by this logic, Bernie is the absolute best candidate by a landslide.
Pretty much by any logic.
You people really think a Communist has a chance?..
Pseudo intellectuals brainwashed into being so damn stupid..
Sea shadowbanned N.Christopher you are human waste. go back to the swamps
@Sea shadowbanned N.Christopher hes not a communist, youre just braindead and refuse to acknowledge the truth that surrounds you.
I’ve never learned how so many things weren’t important until Bernie started winning. Thanks MSM
“Winning overwhelmingly doesn’t mean you are wining”….
Holy cow MSM isn’t even trying to hide their contempt for Sanders anymore.
We’re they ever hiding it?
@Catalin Gannett Company owns them…..msm
People complain about the rigged system well here is the opportunity for Americans to break the status quo and get behind Sanders. People need to vote. All those people that protested about Trump but didn’t vote had only themselves to blame.
Thank you Hisoka
Neither is the majority of Americans as every single poll proves. Bernie is an albatross around the democrat party’s neck.
This time 4 years ago: “Time to Pack It Up Bernie. Hillary’s the Nominee.” Now: “Nevada caucus results aren’t the end-all be-all”
MSM Math be like: 0 delegates is greater than 13.
DNC Math gonna be like: 0 elections won = 4,765 delegates for Bloomberg.
Media: “Bernie can’t win the centrist vote”
Maybe if they started taking him seriously and stopped bashing him as a crazy communist he would have a lot more centrist support..
@#MarkAnthonyGiven Given reported bot . off topic
yeah i never understood it, and communist china and communist russia, it;s all technically extreme right-wing. NOT LEFT
they are preparing to turn against in him the general. The billionaire owners of these media corperations would rather have trump than bernie.
Taylor West
You better believe it.Bloomberg will be heading back to NY, and Bernie to Vermont.
Everybody knows that Democrats are the crazy left commies ……..
I would not worry about labeling