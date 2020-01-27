Neglected senior dogs get second chance for a happy home | Animalkind

January 27, 2020

 

"My heart was just so open, and he just looked so broken." Kerrie Anne had no idea that adopting a senior dog with a heartbreaking past would change her life forever.

Bear spent the first 15 years of his life chained up outside but he had no idea how much love was in store for him.

6 Comments on "Neglected senior dogs get second chance for a happy home | Animalkind"

  2. 渡辺ボス | January 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Good🐶❤

  3. ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | January 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Glad to hear,
    but I can’t watch this 😭

  4. Joan Block | January 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Beautiful story

  5. Thomas Wilke | January 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Such a beautiful story

  6. Foreihgn | January 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Bless her heart for giving him a great couple years rest easy man.

