Neglected senior dogs get second chance for a happy home | Animalkind

"My heart was just so open, and he just looked so broken." Kerrie Anne had no idea that adopting a senior dog with a heartbreaking past would change her life forever.

Bear spent the first 15 years of his life chained up outside but he had no idea how much love was in store for him.

