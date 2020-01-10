Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill tells Chris Hayes, “If our soldiers and sailors are going to be brave enough to go overseas to fight for this country, we in Congress have to be brave enough to engage in these debates.” Aired on 01/09/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Navy Veteran Rep. Sherrill On Why She Voted For War Powers Resolution | All In | MSNBC