Native Americans disproportionately impacted by Covid-19

TOPICS:

April 25, 2020

 

CNN's Chris Cuomo is joined by President of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez to discuss the disproportionate rate in which Native Americans are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

81 Comments on "Native Americans disproportionately impacted by Covid-19"

  1. Paul Lo | April 25, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

    navajo nation is literally impacted disproportionately by everything…they never get enough support

  2. HARRY CALLAHAN | April 25, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    Still considered as second class citizens, IN THEIR COUNTRY.

  3. Geno Mitchalinni | April 25, 2020 at 12:17 AM | Reply

    The CDC and the FDA agree. Don’t drink bleach.

  4. Dean Dedman | April 25, 2020 at 12:19 AM | Reply

    Sending Prayers to my Diné people!!! From Standing Rock!!! #HONORLIFE

  5. jrbland18 | April 25, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    YES THEY NEED HELP AND THE GOVERNMENT IS SUPPOSE TO DO THIER PART SINCE THEY HAVE TAKEN SO MUCH OF THIER LAND.

    • duckylmexican | April 25, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH
      Dig deeper into your history. They were often tricked, lied or stabbed in the back on most of their “deals”. I’m sorry, but you using your mom’s heritage and background to warrant your opinion doesn’t make you right.

    • Jess Colliflower | April 25, 2020 at 3:10 AM | Reply

      REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH don’t really think it was a deal or even a choice. Their are tribes that never surrendered to this day. The real war is to keep your culture, language, and religions still alive. And sustaining self governance at all levels on our reservations. We shouldn’t fight amongst ourselves we should fight alongside each other in battles worth winning for humanity.

    • Master Goat LeBron | April 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Mr Bojangles https://youtu.be/_bEhy-Y63Oo

    • Lynnette Reede | April 25, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Google
      “Trump Administration Mashpee Wampanoag Reservation”… Business as usual. SMH

  6. Vannak RC Official | April 25, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    The American people are under pressure from it, which is also the highest in the world

  7. terri brown | April 25, 2020 at 12:28 AM | Reply

    As a Cheyenne and from AZ, I send out my support to all my native brothers and sisters who are suffering on all reservations. Plus as a medical professional, I don’t turn anyone away because they are not native. We are all god’s children no matter the color of our skin.

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Mediterranean Diet I feel like i’m a somebody. Do you feel like you are a somebody too?

      #Sociology101 <---Clicking on that may help change your life and anyone who reads this long comment thread can click on it too, if and when they are willing and ready to do so.

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @J S You cant get any more racist than want to overlook the arsons of atheists homes that have been documents in history books.

      #TheChurchMafia

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @J S Notice how the pope has a pedo victims fund padded up with the hushmoney donations from delusional culty narcissists?

      Louisiana – A delusional sociopathic prie$t tried to mow someone down on a sidewalk 3 days ago, after someone told him to stop trying to get people to gather in mass groups of people in public areas. Good thing that person didnt get run over by that church bus that was racing towards him right?
      Vehicular homicides dont really produce afterlives.

      After that delusional sociopathic unapologetic narcissistic priest was released on bail after his delusionally stupid stupid girlfriend raised the funds from culty delusional afterlife professing narcissists, he claimed he was going to go back to preaching to try to get people to gather in large groups thus to keep spreading the pandemic which has killed many peoples lives already. Do you think he should apologize? Do you think that the stupid stupid judical moron who granted him bail should also apologize to the citizens of louisiana and to the rest of the world?

      You are probably too stupid to care about that though, right?

      Ever try walking on water, or is it something you only heard about from delusional afterlife professing murderous narcissists?

      If you want to catch pedos, you can find TONS of em in afterlife professing cults.
      sadly, pedo abuses have resulted in suicides, and their victims were depressed from the abuse so much that they thought they’d go off to a disneyland in the sky, at the end of life’s road.
      Sadly, religion$ are very prophetable scams ran by creepy creepers with disingenuous smiles. Creepy isn’t it?

      Do you really care, or only pretend to care?
      Ask yourself that, while looking at the narcissist staring back at you each time you see yourself in the mirror.
      Please seek medical care. Please tell your govt that you want free healthcare access, and that you want everyone else to have the ability to access free healthcare as well.

      #inSCIENCEwetrust INSTEAD of mythology!!

  8. Shlisa Shell | April 25, 2020 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    Thank you Chris. Little is known about the sovereign nations in our country.

  9. Memphis Memphis | April 25, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    It’s a dammm shame no one talks about the natives and this they damm country?

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      @Snake Plissken Please dont be violent, because acts of violence never do produce any afterlives. Not even 9/11 hijacked planes nor pandemics produce any real afterlives. You can trust me on that. I’ve received death threats, and i am a very caring peaceful nonviolent atheist, i’m alot like snake plissken, pleased to meet cha.
      Snake Plissken tribute – Escape from New York/L.A
      1,995 views•Oct 6, 2018

    • Uncle Ed | April 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      True Tech that’s a made up story

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Ed I really wish it was, however, everything i wrote there is factually true, and i can even prove it in ways.
      You should try to get a handle on reality.

    • True Tech | April 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Ed Wow, just had a gander looksee at your youtube subscription list, you are a real mess. Can you describe the abuses that you were exposed to that occurred to you since your single digit years?

      #Sociology101

    • Lynnette Reede | April 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Google
      “Trump Administration Mashpee Wampanoag Reservation”… Business as usual. SMH

  10. Gloria Berganza | April 25, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    This is their land why the government refuse to help them thank chris

  11. DJcyberslash | April 25, 2020 at 1:19 AM | Reply

    The only people in this country who ever should be saying “go back to your country” should be the Native Americans. Just saying!

  12. KIMCHEE KWEEN | April 25, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    Shame on the US Government!

  13. Savage1 | April 25, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    At the end, President Nez said “thank you Chris, may the Holy People be with you all”.

  14. STORMY G Cannon | April 25, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Thank you to bringing this to the world. I lived on Navajo Rez. Sad . My prayers sent.

  15. Bandai Kishin | April 25, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    This is excellent coverage. I appreciate you tackling this subject, and I gotta put some respek on your name for it.

  16. P J | April 25, 2020 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    We are collectively a quiet group (Native Americans of all tribes) until we are pushed aside or coming together for the greater good of this spectacular earth…treat it and everyone wisely and respectfully.

  17. Jay Campbell Ross | April 25, 2020 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    Bout time some light on the Native Americans….seems many dont see or remember…?

    • Nic Ice | April 25, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      Actually the people you call African American are Native Americans who’s land was stolen by Europeans… Why do you think they hate those people so much?

  18. Renee Renee | April 25, 2020 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    I know the nations are trying hard. The Creek Nation gave out free groceries and closed all casinos but are still paying their workers. My daughter’s been off work for over a month and has not missed a pay check. Native Pride.

  19. GO-GO SO-SO | April 25, 2020 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    Native Americans have been through so much. One of the groups most effected by racism, white supremacy, and white nationalism in a place they were first. Then we have nationalist that stomp around acting like they own the place telling citizens to go back to countries they have never been because of their skin color. Will the ignorance ever end?

    • Lars Jones | April 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @Andro Nova wtf do you think the Clovis were? gawd you are stoopit!

    • NPC Sixfivefivethreesix | April 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      is it true what they say that democrats are pedos

    • J. J. | April 25, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      Unm Natives owned black slaves and were on the side of the South in the civil war, and denied black natives land by starting the whole “blood percentage of native blood”. So try again!!!!!! We made this country!

    • Mister Sinister | April 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      God I hate whyt people so much, condescending woke BS I’m sick of it

  20. sequentha | April 25, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    Much love to the Navajo nation! Kudos to the Cuomo brothers, Sean Penn, Mark Ruffalo and everyone helping them out. God Bless you all! ♥️♥️

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.