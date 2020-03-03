Nashville Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper speak after tornado hits | USA TODAY

March 3, 2020

 

Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville mayor John Cooper hold press conference at Nashville Office of Emergency Management following deadly tornado.

14 Comments on "Nashville Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper speak after tornado hits | USA TODAY"

  1. mewati video | March 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Hello Fred

  2. cardfan4ever2009 | March 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    🙏🙏🙏🙏 For Nashville…..

  3. Shyangel Girl101 | March 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    I’m truly worried because I’m in TN and I’m close to Nashville truly worried indeed 🥺

  4. Garrett Croslin | March 3, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    I was in Tennessee just this Sunday. Never would have thought this would happen just the next day.

  5. Lyricallynn | March 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    These are birthpangs mentioned in the Bible. This will only grow worse in frequency and intensity. Read Revelation. God doesn’t lie. The Rapture will be so soon. Please don’t be left behind for the 7 year Tribulation. Please!

  6. Viktoria Arin | March 3, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Bill Lee is another Reactionary, Confederate-apologetic Fascist. He only pretends to care.

  7. Debate Lover | March 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    How about you mention all the volunteers that have been working for the past 12 hours to help strangers they don’t know.

