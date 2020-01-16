Nancy Pelosi holds press conferences ahead of impeachment trial | USA TODAY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conferences.

The Senate trial of President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin at noon when House lawmakers will read aloud the articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the articles are read, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be summoned to preside at the trial and will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Then senators will be sworn in.

