Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers | USA TODAY

January 15, 2020

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will identify the lawmakers called managers who will prosecute the impeachment case.

The House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where opening arguments are expected Tuesday in only the third impeachment trial of a president in history.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the vote would be in the afternoon, after 10 minutes of debate. Hoyer said members would formally walk the articles across the Capitol to the Senate either late Wednesday or on Thursday.

32 Comments on "Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers | USA TODAY"

  1. J Gannon | January 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    They are so corrupt that they need to “manage” the Senate Trial to keep themselves out of jail for treason.

  2. dominique bourjac collier | January 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Ugly pot of vinegar!

    • Maija Liepa | January 15, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      dominique bourjac collier You might not be aware of exactly how wondrous a product vinegar is. Apple cider vinegar taken with water is cleansing to the body. A tonic. White vinegar mixed with water is used as a cleaning agent so that toxic chemicals are not needed to be used in the home. Yes – these people who love America and the Constitution are cleaning up the toxic mess created by KGB-Putin-Communist as he has/and currently is working on taking apart our dear country which is so different from his. Putin seeks world leadership by dismantling American values – yes vinegar is the perfect tool to clean up this toxic duo.

  3. Dog Man | January 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    How can Schiff be a Manager when he is a Material Witness?? Talk about Conflict Of Interest!!!

  4. kevin wood | January 15, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    she reminds me of mortisha from the Adams family

  5. Closeoutracer | January 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Bidens were in Ukraine. Paul Pelosi Jr./ Nancy’s son was in Ukraine. Chris Heinz/John Kerry’s son was in Ukraine. Hillary Clinton’s largest foreign Foundation donor til 2016 .. Was Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk. Trump mentioned “Ukraine Investigation” and Dems filed impeachment articles immediately… “Urgent.. can’t wait”. Cover Up? What would a financial investigation in Ukraine find?? Dirty Dems ??

  6. Gozaburo RoaNoa | January 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Just Kick him off!

  7. gene and aj | January 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    This is a joke and you freaks are falling for this lie!! This station is always Orange Man Bad and they have NOTHING against him! Biden Hillary Obama and the CIA DOJ FBI are and were ALL in on it! Scumbags that used the system to fake people out with the lie’s they spread out of pure spoiled brat hate! Scumbags with power and money and you people vote em office to cover your crimes! To bad you got caught now and we know it

  8. Free your Mind with Linux! | January 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Calling all “Liars” to the front please!

  9. Terrell Bone | January 15, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Fake news

  10. Mark Ogle | January 15, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Can’t we just skip the poetry and history lessons, or does that help your delay as well?

  11. Andrew | January 15, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Do Pelosi and Schiff think the American people are stupid? How do they have the gall to whine about the process of the Trial in the Senate, after riding roughshod over Rep minority – and the President’s rights – in the House?
    LIARS AND HYPOCRITES.

  12. Margo Willems | January 15, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Clown..

  13. CAROLINE Axelsson | January 15, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    No, she cannot even talk. This entire thing is far too pathetic!

  14. Chris Alvarez | January 15, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020 STONE CPDK 🤪🤪🤪🤪

  15. Family 4ever | January 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    She can’t even speak in complete sentences. What a joke

  16. Katie Williams | January 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    This is embarrassing on national television because we all know Democratic Party can’t win the 2020 election so sad.

  17. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    They don’t care about the people only the democracy

  18. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Nancy Pelosi is a drunk

  19. Mark Ogle | January 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    She doesn’t even care what she’s saying—stumbling over every other word she’s gotta say! Some speaker, anyone else wouldn’t even get elected if they couldn’t get their words out!

