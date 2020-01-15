Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers | USA TODAY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will identify the lawmakers called managers who will prosecute the impeachment case.

The House is set to vote Wednesday afternoon to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where opening arguments are expected Tuesday in only the third impeachment trial of a president in history.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the vote would be in the afternoon, after 10 minutes of debate. Hoyer said members would formally walk the articles across the Capitol to the Senate either late Wednesday or on Thursday.

