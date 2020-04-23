N.S. RCMP say they were ‘in process’ of preparing alert when gunman was killed

TOPICS:

April 23, 2020

 

RCMP in Nova Scotia hold a press conference to update the public on why they did not send an emergency alert to the province.

28 Comments on "N.S. RCMP say they were ‘in process’ of preparing alert when gunman was killed"

  1. liana sammartino | April 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    a lawsuit should follow….

  2. Debauchee | April 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    How Did He Obtain The Uniform.?. Did He Have a Gun License.?. What Kind Of Gun Did He Use.?. Why Was There No Emergency Alert Alarmed Immediately Over Cellular Devices.?.

  3. daddyo mcdee | April 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Not everyone has Twitter!

  4. While You Were Sheeping | April 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Sure they did, liars

  5. I Herd Ya | April 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the CIRCUS

  6. joemad | April 22, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Pathetically weak response, nothing but excuses… How very Canadian of them

  7. David Doe | April 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    It all seems a bit fishy.

  8. Perry Courtis | April 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    You are the worst force on this planet you are despicable victims are waiting for 4 hours

  9. Perry Courtis | April 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Yeah it’s going to take time you got a big cover-up job to do how about the victims

  10. Perry Courtis | April 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    This going to be lawsuits that’s what I’m hearing from the victims who you are totally avoiding

  11. steven cameron | April 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    12 to 13 hours in and not even any alert Twitter is not our alert system in Nova Scotia a great tragedy made worse by police incompetence

  12. brian poole | April 22, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    If there was ever a time to use the emergency system , this most certainly would have saved lives. Big Thanks to the RCMP who shot him though

  13. Dave Liebrock | April 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Lies !! They seldom take culpability for anything, just another day at the office.

  14. Mike | April 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Very pathetic, like a school child giving a half assed elaborate excuse as to why they didnt do their homework

  15. scart78 | April 22, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Twitter really??? Not everyone uses it. This should have went to first responders and sound a fire alarm and broadcast it town to town. Radio would have been better. 12 hours

  16. Covid-19 Comes from a Wuhan BSL4 Lab | April 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    What a Joke. “We announced it on Twitter”…dude not everyone is glued to a 6 inch screen at all times waiting for the RCMP….correction ok they’re glued to a 6 inch screen at all times, but not for RCMP business…and honestly? If you’ve not been banned from Twitter yet, you must have the most milquetoast of opinions. like an assembly line. Twitter is for the Twits

  17. Blackbear1986 | April 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    We don’t invest in dreams, we invest in results. The chief needs to resign.

  18. Eric G | April 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Who ever was in charge should face jail time as there actions or lack of could have saved lives ! Pathetic !! Twitter ? seriously that alone deserves punishment

  19. Jett Rink | April 23, 2020 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    “we were almost ready to do our job, but then it was too late to do our job”

  20. Morimoto Musha | April 23, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    Fishy business

