N.S. RCMP say they were ‘in process’ of preparing alert when gunman was killed

RCMP in Nova Scotia hold a press conference to update the public on why they did not send an emergency alert to the province.
a lawsuit should follow….
How Did He Obtain The Uniform.?. Did He Have a Gun License.?. What Kind Of Gun Did He Use.?. Why Was There No Emergency Alert Alarmed Immediately Over Cellular Devices.?.
Well it really isn’t that difficult to obtain a police uniform. I’ve seen them before in China town thrift stores.
He did not have a fire arms license
So instead of going after illegal guns coming from the states, they will try and take vetted PAL holders property. Makes sense. …
Not everyone has Twitter!
daddyo mcdee not an official alert system
twitter is for trump and these knuckleheads
Apparently 95000 users of twitter account of n s rcmp in a province of a little more than 900000
Sure they did, liars
Welcome to the CIRCUS
Pathetically weak response, nothing but excuses… How very Canadian of them
It all seems a bit fishy.
You are the worst force on this planet you are despicable victims are waiting for 4 hours
Yeah it’s going to take time you got a big cover-up job to do how about the victims
This going to be lawsuits that’s what I’m hearing from the victims who you are totally avoiding
12 to 13 hours in and not even any alert Twitter is not our alert system in Nova Scotia a great tragedy made worse by police incompetence
absolutely!
If there was ever a time to use the emergency system , this most certainly would have saved lives. Big Thanks to the RCMP who shot him though
Lies !! They seldom take culpability for anything, just another day at the office.
Very pathetic, like a school child giving a half assed elaborate excuse as to why they didnt do their homework
Twitter really??? Not everyone uses it. This should have went to first responders and sound a fire alarm and broadcast it town to town. Radio would have been better. 12 hours
What a Joke. “We announced it on Twitter”…dude not everyone is glued to a 6 inch screen at all times waiting for the RCMP….correction ok they’re glued to a 6 inch screen at all times, but not for RCMP business…and honestly? If you’ve not been banned from Twitter yet, you must have the most milquetoast of opinions. like an assembly line. Twitter is for the Twits
Lol So True.!!!.
We don’t invest in dreams, we invest in results. The chief needs to resign.
Who ever was in charge should face jail time as there actions or lack of could have saved lives ! Pathetic !! Twitter ? seriously that alone deserves punishment
“we were almost ready to do our job, but then it was too late to do our job”
Fishy business