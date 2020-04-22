N.S. mass killing’s size, scope creates challenges: Bill Blair

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the size and scope of the Nova Scotia mass killing makes it a very complex RCMP investigation.
It’s never the guns fault when cops/rcmp kill someone.
Stop complaining
If they think it’s going to work then let them maybe it wouldn’t be the bad
i refuse to put my life in anyones hands but my own.
What kind of office was? and why? This is so sad🤔🙏👩👦👦💖😷😧
he made dentures and he worked in a couple of places
I hope Blair gets covid
Why can’t they at least release the list of weapons used. After 2 days there should be some info. If they can’t even supply this info this investigation could take years, not months.
And whether or not he had a gun licence.
I’m glad I switch to airsoft they can ban all they want I can get all the prohibited weapons in airsoft so I don’t even care
@Cyberdyne systems model 101 I’m glad I already bought my guns and lots of ammo. Doesn’t matter what laws they pass now, I have what I need, I will never give them up.
They were likely RCMP weapons taken from female police officer. Terrible.
Blair full of BS
Learn to get airsoft
@Cyberdyne systems model 101 Nope, fight for freedom
No it is so that you can put gun ban in
No and no
they have to create a narrative that will match the story to try to teach canadians yet another lesson
on how bad it is to own a gun
Lets celebrate the lack of freedom in Canada.
Lets make Canada’s draconian gun control laws even MORE draconian.
That’s the word Ted Nugent likes describe our gun laws
Gun control is so strong already in Canada the only thing else to do is confiscation and ban. But please do not do that
Did the cops arrest the GUN? The gun did it.
Retire
I dont want to belong to.a liberal community
We already are
It was a 9mm that rcmp used to kill that 16 year old……
How more stricked can you possibly make are gun laws
So we dont get to practice ourselves hmmm will politician’s give up there armed security I think not
Is Bill Blair a drunk ?
When I hear Mr. Bill Blair’s comments with respect to the time span, the mileage covered and the fact that an officer was killed somewhat at the beginning of this awful event TELLS ME THAT AN EMERGENCY ALERT SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT ONCE THE ASSAILANT WAS NOT APPREHENDED AT THE FIRST SCENE… This is the question that needs to be answered!!!!
There is no need for more legislation!!
F.u Blair!