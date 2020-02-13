Musicians tell us their Valentine’s Day songs | USA TODAY

Musicians tell us what romantic songs are on their Valentine's Day playlist

RELATED: Valentine's Day: Why the heart icon looks nothing like a human heart ❤️

Musicians such as Rick Ross and band Rival Sons tell us their favorite love songs for Valentine's Day.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.