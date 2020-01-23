Musician brings joy to boy living life in pain | Humankind

"It's his story, I'm just trying to breathe life into it." The smile on this boy's face when he watches Michael Franti sing his song is truly priceless.
The smile on this boy's face when he sees Michael Franti sing his song on stage is truly priceless. Special thanks to Michael Franti & Spearhead, Horizon Therapeutics, EB Research Partnership and Sing Me a Story Foundation who made this moment possible for John Hudson and his family.

  1. T M | January 23, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    What nice people

  2. T M | January 23, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Feel so sorry for that boy

  3. M | January 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Boy your so blessed with such loving parents , making you happy , going through all your pain …..love ya boy …..

