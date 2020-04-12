Chris Hayes talks to New York Times columnist Ben Smith about the dangers of the media downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 3/23/20.
#MSNBC #AllIn #ChrisHayes #Coronavirus
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Murdochs Failed To Rein In Fox News ‘Hoax’ Narrative Amid Coronavirus: NYT | All In | MSNBC
The Murdock family has done so much damage to the world …. time to break up that corrupt self serving group
They’re a pox
Ieró̱ny mos MSNBC isn’t great. Contrary to what a lot of GOP voters think, they’re not left wing. They’re corporatists, basically the entire media are as they’re funded by cooperate advertising or they are themselves large companies. Their interests are against the people’s.
As bad as MSNBC are though they’re no where near as dangerous and outright false as FOX. FOX is North Korea level propaganda
they’re a type of corporate mafia. trump is one of them – just less successful
I wonder what Disney thinking of this sense they own Fox.
@ELOVE4U news Corp is different to 21st century fox … they slit it out and retained control.
Rupert Murdoch and his family are positively the worst thing to ever happen to American journalism.
Maddox is the worst thing that happened to American journalism. She’s sick.
Elizabeth Stanford just like the mainstream media like msnbc cnn nyt hahahaha
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Rupert Murdoch and his Family are the worse thing that ever happen to the world. A Sick Dangerous Cult that also has its grip on Great Britain and Australia.
Everyone go after Fox till it files for bankruptcy as Trump did with his failed business
I used to watch Fox News. After this, never again.
👍👍👍
Congratulations on waking up to the Truth! 👍👏👐✊👌
R M – Sounds to me like you watched ALL sources of the news ( and I do not even KNOW you ) and we can ALL appreciate different viewpoints, but I just do not like the dishonesty, no matter where it comes from.
Too much too little too late… the damage done by this administration can’t be undone faux news and trump have managed to undo 20 years of what the three previous presidents almost gave the ppl lil that it was.
The ppl that say they see the light need to go around to every person post n tweet apologize n take back whatever damage they caused for they created the next generation of trump Republican faux news zealots. Then we’ll talk about redemption
When a group of people prove to be easily manipulated, someone will always exploit stupidity for profit. Repubs are the easiest people to con.
DT is the leader of Mad Old folks party.I say think about it ,most people coming up ain’t white so give up the old thinking learn from one another.Read Malcom followed by King.Think about it ,it’s about we th people.Not 1%
@Boris McGillicutty Nice name, Boris. That’s the way to the Kremlin. 👉
@VSW *MEXICO HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL BUILD THAT WALL AND PAY FOR IT!*
@Boris McGillicutty Republicans are the biggest suckers for believing Coronavirus was a hoax echoed by Fox News and chump man. Fake news Fox will be sued for attempted murder by some clever lawyer
@Joe Hiku yeah ok
I am old enough to remember when the president told us there were only 15 cases in the USA that would soon drop to five. That dude was so dope man.
LET SOME OLD PEOPLE DIE, IS SUCH A HEARTLESS THING TO SAY IN ANY CONTEXT. IT IS EQUIVALENT TO NAZI GERMANY’S FASCISM.
They are trump’s base. Let them die.
@Stephen West may God have mercy on you. That is an awful thing to say. Peace and health to you.
The only old people who should die is trump and his crusty old GOP cronies.
vrueda2008 lieutenant governor should go first and lead the way.
@Michael Lam but of course politicians feel entitled to volunteer others.
Shut up Hannity, you and Rush are part of the problem
@Cheryl Morris C NY
When you can begin to think for yourself & not be lead to believe what you hear is fact on its own merit maybe then we can start to talk with some sense of reason & logic not simple emotions.
When our emotions get the lead we always make rash judgments on the spur of the emotional moment. Propaganda is simple to spot. It is ALWAYS repeated over & over again by the mass media and often the script is the exact same wording. So judging from that FACT all alone Fox is far from the government run & controlled Propaganda arm of the media. That honor proudly belongs to CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS. Now go watch them all parrot the exact same thing if you need more proof.
Boris McGillicutty – The way he sucks up to Vlad the Impaler trump is already a commie. And you will be too, if you aren’t already.
@Shirley Rombough So bombing Syrian backed Russian soldiers & killing over 158 of them is what you call sucking up to Putin. Establishing a Western Block Missile Defense system in Poland is sucking up to Putin how? Now lets run down what a Communist actually is = A Socialist Government that has complete control of its economic production of goods & services all people are state property & tested for placement in its society. Now try to name just 1 GOP Republican that is okay with a Socialist Controlled Government that abolishes our Constitution as do so many deranged Democrats do today. Berny Sanders and all of that squad are pro Socialist Progressive Democrats and so was Hillary Clinton who denounced America in the 1970’s and joined the American Communist movement. That movement did a name change in the late 1970’s and Became the Progressive Party movement. All facts Shirley!!!! Deal with them one at a time.
f r – The two of them have a LOT of admiring followers . . .
Fox is more dangerous than Trump! We are absolutely in a crisis!
Fox literally gave us trump. The right have been leaning more right with every election since the 1990s
muadhib001 Get your Lie’s straight it was Russia Russia Russia with help from Papadopoulos Papadopoulos Papadopoulos the Maddow lad said so
You expect any less from Faux News?
@Andrew Cass Poor baby glad you’re triggered by the Pap smear.
gramcracker When’s Don Jr going to prison ? Muller Muller Russia Russia Papadopoulos Papadopoulos
OMG! FOX NEWS MUST BE EMBARRASSED…HANNITY…ITS TIME FOR YOU TO GO…Eew! THIS NEWS MAKES ME PIUCK!
Just like Trump, Fox has no shame and no conscience. As long as they have loyal sheep who swallow all their lies, they will continue to shamelessly lie.
“In times of universal deceit, telling the Truth is a Revolutionary act!” George Orwell
@The Jason yeah right people r cowards against these dinosaurs. They use cloaks to look human
Apparently, George Orwell never said or wrote that….
@joseph bvr Dude less crystal meth ok???
Ancel Rick is correct, George Orwell never used that sentence in 1984 or any of his published works
You got that right. Everyone who speaks against the propaganda machine is telling the truth. The MSM and liberal dictators are the tyrants of humanity. Nancy Pelosi proves that with how she treats the homeless in her district. Sad.
forget ISIS or the Taliban Rupert Murdoch is the danger to our society
@somthingbrutal Murdoch is NOT an Australian he is a US Citizen and has been for at least thirty years, It is unlawful for a NON US Citizen to own a Television Station in the US! He is however a blight on the World, the Irony here is that the Murdochs have been taking this seriously personally.
No MSNBC is the real danger
It’s not Trump it the globalist
@Taffoman – You are going to blame the Chinese? Not even a little bit?
Compared to trump, ISIS and the taliban are honest, caring organizations who fight for freedom of their people and way of life.
On Feb. 28, Trump said that there were 15 cases of Covid 19 and pretty soon there would be NONE. A month later there are over 100,000 confirmed cases and growing. Is this the man you trust to run our response to the pandemic?
s o 1 – Guess what ! His cronies would vote for him THIS MINUTE !
Rupert Murdoch and his sons have blood on their hands.
tony collinsworth ,when your burying you family remember trump and faux news said it was nothing to worry about
@Hugh Janus 1st time in recorded history of mankind a ‘hoax’ has spread worldwide and killed so many?…
@tony collinsworth MAGA # 1 IN CO VOID CASES AND DEATHS. POTUS 45 IS A JOKE AND A GENOCIDE PROMOTER.
@tony collinsworth you are very bad man you need a mommy.
@tony collinsworth WOW you do not know how to spell….
When Trump came in power he began to eat and demolish his own country like Cookie Monster on cookies.
Your full of it
Yep he constantly attacked our own intelligence team
He is so threatened by Obama’s popularity, still, his Administration will be forever known for dismantling all Obama’s programs and Teams. You know, the ones that might have saved us or at least mitigated people’s suffering. I loathe him.
@Sarpong Sarpong the intelligence teams that told Bush that there were WMDs in Iraq? The intelligence teams that landed us in a 25 year war? Yeah I think they can be wrong sometimes too.
@Spidermom What programs did he dismantle that would have helped in the current crisis? Obama and his admin didn’t feel it was imperative to restock the emergency supplies (masks, meds, Ventilators that were exhausted during the H1N1 crisis.
Fox is still trying to figure out how to blame it on Obama.
@ANsuperhighDY 👍
@wiremantw Freedom & Liberty Forever You are no vet, I know vets, you are a Trumpian talking hemorrhoid. Quit the BS and get out of your mom’s basement and get a job.
Who?
@What Now Who dat is?
Oh of course.
I look forward to the day when the relatives of the victims take Fox to court.
Me too.
Yes ask Alex Jones how that feels. Spreading lies of donald and their own will eventually catch up to both.
Why can’t we sue? We Americans have been misleaded, lied to & thrown under a bus. Look how many people have died now. WH has the most corrupt in history
@Terri Seaton don’t say that and please be healthy. You have to live longer for yourself and those who love you. And also, to see what you want to see~
@carbon copy You threw yourselves under the bus. Boo hoo
Uh, Hannity is a Traitor, Hannity is Donald’s only Friend, Donald has never had a Friend he didn’t buy, what does that tell you?
@doug wristen Hannity is not a journalist. He is an on-air personality, Fox viewers need to learn the difference!
@Kevin Edmonson HANNITY AND INGRAM ARE AN EMBARRASSMENT , AND I VIEW THE FOX NETWORK LIKE JUST ANOTHER COMEDY NETWORK , I DON’T HOLD OUT A LOT OF HOPE FOR FOX VIEWERS. BY THE WAY I AM NOT A REGULAR FOX NEWS VIEWER , I ONLY SEE IT WHEN I’M ON YOUTUBE, AND I WOULDN’T ALLOW THE CABLE COMPANY TO ADD THE FOX NETWORK AS ONE OF MY FAVOURATE STATIONS. I PERSONALLY WOULD LIKE THEM TO LOSE THEIR BROADCASTING LICENCE FOR ALL THEIR LIES , DECIEPT , CONFLICTS OF INTEREST INVOLVING THE PRESIDENT, WITH IT BEING USED AS HIS PROPOGANDA MACHINE
@doug wristen how can you possibly have an opinion if you don’t actually watch the network? Maybe you should educate yourself instead of relying on clearly bias YouTube videos. If you actually took sometime to educate yourself you would see that ALL networks UNDERESTIMATED this virus… There is blame to pass all around, but to think that FOX is killing people is completely ignorant. CNN MSNBC does the exact same “propaganda” for the democrat party, if you can’t see that it proves you have no common sense.
@Matthew Pickett i have an opinion because the videos i’m watching are of fox news broadcasts that are live. when i need a little entertainment and comedy in my life , listening to this comedy network does wonders for me. hannity and ingram , priceless comedy. i also have an opinion , because i am entitled to one ! JUST LIKE YOU ARE,
Are you related to Nancy?
Simple solution. Let all of Trump’s supporters go back to work as usual and let the rest of us follow expert stay at home orders. Win Win!
Jodi Tartir Let Darwinism takes its course
Do you have any idea what a collapsed economy would mean?
Combined with climate cooling, increased rain and flooding, the lack of workers is leading to disruptions in food being harvested and transported.
How many would lose their pensions, medical services and care, drugs, and other essentials.
I have seen best estimates predicting a recovery time of 5 years with upwards of 3 million dying due to lack of such.
If you know who are at the greatest risk, send them home and isolate them off.
Send the rest to work under improved protocol
Allowing the potential of a complete collapse vs the potential death of a few thousands is risk.
So, it has been discussed how doctors will soon have to choose who lives and who dies, based on age and vulnerability.
How dare a medical physician make that decision.
Whats the difference?
Fox doesn’t believe in science so I hope they are out and about and licking water fountains
Why Not Fox 👍
News should be the one licking the toilet seats lol
REMEMBER WHEN SEAN HANNITY WAS GOING TO HAVE HIMSELF WATERBOARDED TO PROVE IT WASN’T TORTURE… OF COURSE SEAN CHICKENED OUT… IT’S THE SAME WITH COVID-19… IT’S NO BIG DEAL THEY SAY..,. BUT THEY WON’T BE VOLUNTEERING AT ANY NURSING HOMES….. THEY ARE COWARDS,,, LIKE ALL BULLIES,,, BIG FAT COWARDS….
GOP should start having neonazi rallies and burn a few crosses on black peoples lawns. They should also pack the movie theaters and trains and bars and clubs. It’s all fake made up by democrats and actors who feign sickness in hospitals with fake ventilator tubes out of their mouths.
@Michael Lam As one of those black people, please keep us out of your thoughts if these type of suggestions are the best that you can come up with pertaining to us….
The greatest country ever existed was founded in the past by geniuses and now it is running by idiots…