Leilani Jordan was a grocery store clerk with cerebral palsy who kept working through the coronavirus outbreak to help the elderly. She died of coronavirus in her mother's arms. Her mother, Zenobia Shepherd joins Stephanie Ruhle to share her daughter's story. Aired on 4/09/2020.
Mother Speaks Out On Losing Daughter To Coronavirus After Helping Elderly | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
Your Daughter is a Hero! I am So Sorry for your Loss.
@M Detlef STFU!!! 🤬
D Mason Why? Because the TRUTH HURTS?? She was MORBIDLY OBESE!!! THOSE people, and SMOKERS…..DIE when they get COVID-19.
EVERYBODY was TOLD this MONTHS ago!!!!!! NOT worth your LIFE for ANY job!!!!!
This is beyond sad!!
@M Detlef There’s an actor who is slim, tall, successful looking and financially successful unfortunately near deaf due to this disease coronavirus. So don’t discriminate against obesity for this disease doesn’t discriminate.
@M Detlef her being fat has nothing to do with Carina virus
I think Team Trump is too ignorant, racist and heartless to care. Sad story 😥
Trancendental The individual store was too selfish to supply gloves and masks. Trump leaves it up to each state governor. The cities leave it up to the mayor in turn leave it up to each individual business. President is not a dictatorship. He does not have that power without marshal law
@Shirley Heinbockel she didn’t die from COVID-19.
Mik S. I think as humanity we have to STOP with the bashing!! When are THE PEOPLE going to stand together and reflect HUMANITY!! The current state of our government doesn’t even have ONE side Republican or Democrat that are acting like caring individuals able to put shortsighted and self absorbed insults aside during one of the most horrific times of all times!!
We as humanity have got to be bigger than the bashing ppl that currently represent us! They can’t even report safety and lifesaving information without bad mouthing! If death doesn’t move them to do so WE ARE IN TROUBLE IF WE DONT START REFLECTING SOMETHING BETTER INSTEAD of bad mouthing due to political preference!!!
We must be better than
@Ericka Watson it seems like you passed Ebonics 101..But your doing the same thing the person you directed your comment too was doing and who you are trying to correct, but in a more subtle manner..It’s Soo funny how other African Americans try to correct other African Americans but do it in a hypocritical manner in which they are speaking about..Are you inteligent enough that you can find the Hypocritical statement in your comment? I don’t think you are..
God we need your help
There will be lawsuits against essential businesses that didn’t protect their employees.
@Black Magick Genetics nope your name suits you dog nuts.
@Dulcelina Cabral Are you offended about my Opinion or the Facts? Because there one in the same..I’m not into name calling but logical thinking and communication with understanding..your simply not on my level to reply to anything else you have to say..I’m sure you will try to decrypt this message but such a simple minded person as yourself just won’t get it..you one of the sheep..
@Dulcelina Cabral you can flood this chat with profanity all you want it just proves my point about “Your Type of People” not educated and lack of common sense..
There should be a class action lawsuit against the president! He’s the ring leader that could’ve/should’vr done something sooner and is STILL not doing enough! 😥😠 I am so sorry to the millions of families who have lost someone, so tragicly. 😥🙏
@Lia Binetti why wouldn’t you feel that way towards the Chinese Govt? Are you a communist? Ebola originated from the Democratic Republic of Congo..Those are your ancestry people..
These companies are so heartless I can’t take it
Kay S And Giant’s employee’s Union is just as GUILTY. My heart breaks for the FAMILY.
Watch it over and u can see she reading off a script, and notice it always about safety safety!
@Anthony Shostack what are you talking about?
Anthony Shostack there is nothin to see here. Move along, move along. Lol
@nycthick you need help
This is happening in one of the richest countries in the world.
@g chin well said. Trumpsters can’t handle the truth.
@HybridFlu and evil ppl
@g chin I really wish people would quit putting the value of their life on their president! Presidents come and go , whomever is in office at any particular time does NOT define who you are as an individual and should have no bearing on what happens in your day to day! We as a whole people are led astray by a handful of politicians. We owe it to ourselves to quit looking at individual people of authority to dictate what is and is not in our best interest!
Isn’t it appalling and disgusting, but not surprising considering the person in charge.
This what they led the world to believe. Only a minute of people have riches.
The first time I came face to face with poverty was a trip to NY. In the early eighties. To say the least I was so shocked . I was never the same.
I am so glad they let her go on and talk instead of interrupting. This was so important to hear about what the workers are dealing with.
If anyone says this isn’t real ONE MORE TIME … my heart is absolutely broken. Please stay healthy and try to stay home.
I WAS JUST LOOKING FOR THE COMMENTORS WHO SAID THEY THINK THIS IS FAKE….SO I KNOW WHO ELSE KNOWS REALLY WHATS GOING ON…
YOU CAN HEAR SOMEONE LAUGHING IN THE BACKROOM, THEN TRY TO RUFFLE THE MIC TO COVER IT…
NOT ONE TEAR DID DHE DROP…
SHE SAID VERY FEW THINGS BOUT HER “DAUGHTER” WHEN ASKED TO TELL US ABOUT HER DAUGHTER, SHE TALKED BOUT CV19, BUSINESSES AND MONEY…
I wish I could give this lady a hug her daughter sounded like such a beautiful person
Trump has alot of ppl blood on his hands. We could’ve been doing something BUT TRUMP CALLED IT A HOAX!
I hate him
NOPE! As much as I dont like him. He did exactly what he was supposed to do after he found out it was serious. We luckiky didnt have cases yet by time he realized. He shut dont everything that he was ALLOWED to. We are grown human beings who can decide for ourselves which comes first… Our lives or our jobs. So dont put this one on him smh.sorry but she knew better. Today there are people out here still working and walking around like nothing.
@Toya He knew about it since LATE DECEMBER /EARLY JANUARY. Now I will be fair and say in ALL OF HIS AND OUR LIFETIME WE NEVER experienced something like this. But he knew and did NOTHING IN THE BEGINNING. And the fact that he continues to down play it and lie about how well we handle d it compared to other countries is a lie. And we not ready to open back up; because we dont know who all has it.
Corrynthia I AM Don’t blame Trump. Blame the sins of this wicked world. God’s judgement.
@What is TruthI must admit, that’s very true also.
God Bless You stay safe!
This is more than heartbreaking. She has gone above and beyond and to only recieve. $21.64 is an insult
Not a day but $21.64 for the week!, Lord have mercy 🥺 ….#justthetipoftheiceberg
@Alegria Colding i agree
$20.64
@Valerie Handy that cannot be for week! The last paycheck one receives is any sick leave or vacation time.
@M Detlef The point is, they could have at least donated a few hundred dollars to her family for her dedication.
Thst company is a disgrace. Wow. To even GIVE A CHECK THAT SMALL. WOW
And not only that you give her recognition pen/button a year later ANNND after she’s dead…. Why wasn’t she recognized at the time she accomplished this milestone 🤔 Where was HR/Management? Obviously, they didn’t value her service….how insulting. I guess they thought this was enough to console her mother and to top it off the big bonus…$21.64!!! Smh over and over
she worked 2 hours
@Free how do you know?
The grocery could at least help with the funeral
LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT AGAINST GIANT’S GROCERY STORE!! THAT STORE SHLD BE ASHAME OF THEMSELVES $20 AND A CERTIFICATE!!
Your daughter is a beautiful example of what we all should be a HERO❣😪😪😪 So Sorry For Your LOSS Mrs. Shepard❣❣😪😪😪😪😪😪🙏🙏
God give this mother strength during this time 😭😭😭😭
Amen.
Amen..
Did y’all hear the reporter sobbing??? Omg heart breaking!
😭😭😭😭😭
I’m crying 😭😭😭😭
Yes and I’m fight back tears too I’m trying to work
Sad 😢
I was wondering who.
THE STORE SHOULD PAY FOR HER FUNERAL SINCE THEY ROBBED HER OF HER MONEY THIS IS SO SO SAD.
And her medical bill
Exactly!! This isn’t the 1930’s anymore.
Should get compensation from this store! They took advantage of this young woman. So sorry
This is so sad they need to bé sued throw that’ check n there’ face.bé strong mom
This is so sad she should have gotten paid more she was working that got me the worst 😞