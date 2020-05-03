Leilani Jordan was a grocery store clerk with cerebral palsy who kept working through the coronavirus outbreak to help the elderly. She died of coronavirus in her mother's arms. Her mother, Zenobia Shepherd joins Stephanie Ruhle to share her daughter's story. Aired on 4/09/2020.

Mother Speaks Out On Losing Daughter To Coronavirus After Helping Elderly | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC