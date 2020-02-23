Mommy and baby koala healed and released back into the wild | Animalkind

February 23, 2020

 

What this tough mama koala and her baby did when they were released back into the wild is every rescuers' dream come true. 🐨🌴
Tippy and Jellybean were rescued from bushfires in Australia. After two weeks at the Australian Wildlife Health Centre, they are ready to return to the wild.

12 Comments on "Mommy and baby koala healed and released back into the wild | Animalkind"

  1. Billie Eilish | February 23, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    sucks

  2. Perfect Stranger | February 23, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    So sad 😥😥

  3. Darne young | February 23, 2020 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    I’m glad our beloved koalas were rescued and set back into the wild

  4. Sam | February 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    You people are HERO’S🥰🥰🥰Good job! ✨😊Greetings from Holland. Sam

  5. Concrete Watershed | February 23, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Fat and happy koalas! 😊

  6. n mc | February 23, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Man, they are soooo cute! Good job guys!

  7. Kelly Chance | February 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    This makes my heart 💓 SMILE 🤗

  8. Julie Sprik | February 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    So glad that you helped ❤️ them!

  9. Rafah Figueroa | February 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    🙏🐨❣️

  10. 1888starz | February 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    This pulls at my heartstrings…so nice to see recoverd fur babies. Lovely story.

  11. Al Torre | February 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Southern koalas.

  12. Liisa Varhalla | February 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Tears are running down my face…it is so wo fearful and amazing to see these 2 beautiful souls going home…Bless everyone who saved these wonderful animals. Took them into their homes and saved their lives.
    You are Angel’s walking this earth. Thank you for your courage and care.. from Minnesota USA
    🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨🐨🦘😁😊😄🕊♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

