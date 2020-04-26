Moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Police across Canada observed a moment of silence Friday for the victims of the N.S. mass killing.
Read more:
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Im so sorry to hear of the lost
What a loss. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Quick blame the Americans!
Chosen One well, the shooter did get 2 of the guns from America. It’s no ones fault though, this was an awful tragedy that will forever scar Nova Scotians. The shooter was obviously mentally ill, no one could have every prepared for something like this.
That’s where he got his guns. Live with it.
Sad a brave lady for sure
The police who stole beer from the homless the uniformed jack boots that took children from mothers The soldiers of oppression who pushed children off swings and mothers and fathers from park benches Burn in hell slowly turning Satan has come you are going home with him Goodbye shamed and disgraced uniform your reward waits Satan take him
You are sick.
They Likely were raping her for a long time
There’s something fishy about this whole case. The mountie that died, and the other victims deserve answers. Was this a drill that went live? Was this a manchurian candidate that went rouge?
Sad that this could have happened that this could possibly last 13 hours and take so many innocent peoples lives it should have been stopped alot sooner this was some bad response
Anyone else “banned” from commenting on cbcs videos? My comments are all disappearing.