February 6, 2020

 

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gives emotional explanation of his decision to vote to convict President Trump in impeachment trial.

21 Comments on "Mitt Romney chokes up explaining Trump impeachment vote | USA TODAY"

  1. Marjorie Deconinck | February 6, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Heroic

  2. ابراهيم حورية | February 6, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    😝😝😝😝😝🤪🤪🤪🤪🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

  3. American Patriot | February 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Guess what you Romney have been under private investigation and all evidence will be kept and returned to the justice department.

  4. Armando Morales | February 6, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    His supporters are called your ex supporters and they are called republicans, you nimwit.

  5. White Candle | February 6, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Why would Mitt say he voted guilty because there were no witnesses??? If
    he didn’t have enough info to vote guilty, he should have voted
    INNOCENT.

    • Larknok | February 6, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

      When the defense votes to have no witnesses and admit no evidence, they don’t also get to act like “no evidence / no witnesses = not guilty.”
      To do so is KANGAROO COURT.

  6. dawn carlile | February 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Mitt…We’ll see how this works out for you…Time will tell so let the people decide…

  7. Ladybug Noname | February 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    The hero of the Democrat party. He should run as a democrat president. He might win. And then they will chew him up and spit him out. Karma is a B.

  8. Maga Naga | February 6, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    THIS IS WHAT COURAGE LOOKS LIKE !!

  9. Ramjet74 | February 6, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Damn, another Iscariot which by the way, quite literally means “men of the cities.” Looks like he’s having a hard time swallowing those thirty pieces of silver. But hey, he says he’s a religious guy so he gets a pass? LMAO! Yeah Mitt, you’re religious as hell.

  10. Ramjet74 | February 6, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Biden hadn’t announced his candidacy for President yet so what tune is this canary trying to sing?

  11. Princess Denise - Peet | February 6, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Why after the fact? God only dealt with him On the day of President Trump IMPEACHMENT ACQUITTAL🤦‍♀️ He should’ve did it weeks in advance then i would’ve believe him! What was his real motive? Is it to be known the first in history to go against his own Republican Party?🤫 So, while the trail going on his conscious didn’t bother him until the day of IMPEACHMENT ACQUITTAL🙄 …. 👌

  12. Peter Sarjeant | February 6, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Mitt;
    Who wrote the speech for you – Adam, or Chuck?

  13. GolfGod 1738 | February 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Country over party🇺🇸

  14. Frank Mayo | February 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    This was the most pathetic political speech I have seen in my 58 year on this rock…Mitt that was was disgraceful. I only hope that I have the occasion to be in your presence at some point in the future, for I will verbally mock and scorn you, you need to go away now…we need no longer to hear from Mitt Romney, ever.

  15. Hutch 4545 | February 6, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    What a bunch of HOGWASH!!! You are so dirty it will all come out!! Your son is right there with Hunter Biden!!

  16. ggee A | February 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Bear with him please he needed a shine some attention and he got it to put him away permanently now he’s solely depending on depend n catheters odiot Judas romney

  17. ggee A | February 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    God wanted President Trump to know about this viper a devil in disguise he looks deranged the devilish demrats ate his brains and vomit it out and gave him a cabbage brain .

  18. Della Russell | February 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    This is probably a set up, and agreement from the Democrats to get Mitt Romney to run for nothing. What will he say, his faith convicted him to run??? We will see!

  19. ideaquest | February 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    He choked because he is lying. Judas betrayed his master with a kiss. Deception and lies are the hallmark of a traitor.

  20. Anthony Sandonato | February 6, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Hey Mitt, get off your cross, we need the wood. Funny how you said you wouldn’t talk about religion when you were running for President in 2012, now you are shamelessly using it for your own personal political agenda. Nice fake tears too!

