Milwaukee police responding to “critical incident” at MolsonCoors campus (LIVE) | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 26, 2020

 

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MolsonCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

MolsonCoors said there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered its employees to find a safe place to hide. MillerCoors changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. in 2019.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

45 Comments on "Milwaukee police responding to “critical incident” at MolsonCoors campus (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. francis alford | February 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Another one on the rampage wow.

  2. theldun1 | February 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    wow.. a 5th grader could of covered this better…….

  3. P Hern | February 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Was the shooter really wearing a BUDWEISER shirt?

  4. Jim Fromearth | February 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Be carful whom you hire be carful whom you fire!🤔

  5. Red Neck | February 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Time to blame guns again, huh?

    • Marcus Kuhnert | February 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Kobe Bryant Rapist what does firearms have to do with Marxism , conservatism is a mental disease

    • Red Caucasians Sunburned In Africa Egypt | February 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @luke kearney He must have been a black man because Donald Trump called him a wicked murder. If the shooter was white he would have said he was “a very sick puppy” and blamed video games, lol.

    • Kobe Bryant Rapist | February 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @luke kearney Whenever some weasel talks about gun violence I will talk about the very famous/infamous Luby’s ?? caferteria shooting in Texas many years ago-a single man went slowly and methodically from table to table shooting people.There was one lady who had left her gun in the car because it was a “gun free “zone she survived but her parents were killed with many others.She went to Congress and legislated for gun rights in Texas because of this mass murder.

    • scissors paper rocks | February 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Red Caucasians Sunburned In Africa Egypt Yet nobody calls anybody anything or references race when there was 4,133 gun shooting victims in Chicago circa 2016.

      It’s been run by Democrats for decades who said NOTHING. The victims were mostly black as were the perpetrators. Guess those victims would only be newsworthy or get empathy if the shooters were white.

      I would have thought a victim is a victim, regardless of the race of their criminal attacker.

  6. Mark De Dios | February 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Another disgruntled caucasian

  7. Action Man | February 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Coors campus???

  8. Jebus foxe | February 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Not the women please

  9. MisterTracks | February 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    amazing stuff

  10. MisterTracks | February 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    lovely content

  11. michael ojeda | February 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    The new job insurance policy, “Fire me and I will come back and fire you with a gun!!” I love this country.☺️

  12. Trent Montgomery | February 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    I am fair and precise. To be honest I am far from a billionaire. Peggy Bundy watched Oprah eating bon bons and Folorunsho from Nigeria who is the second richest woman in the world owns an oil company in Nigeria. I think way more even and unbiased and oppression really bothers me. I am the Trent tho God told me that my entire life even from a kid. Fat likes everyone who receives it. Proverbs 5:19 a Loving hind. 👼🦸🦹🧙🧚🧜Lucifer was funny🤺. Eunuch brook.

  13. James Perez | February 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    They are trying to take are guns before they could pull the virus false Flags so when they call marshal law we want have anything to fight back with

  14. B J | February 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    How’s that 2nd amendment working out for ya?

  15. Angela Lee | February 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    This a lovely state where you can get fired for NO REASON NO EXPLAINATION.. I hope and pray I don’t have to ever see anything like that..it could of been any of us.. my prayers for those poor ppl who witnessed and for families that lost loved ones..stop the violence and love one another♥️🙏

  16. Richard Webb | February 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Death by 2nd Amendment – Praise be!

  17. Ian Mclean | February 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Oh well we are all going to die from the Coronavirus anyway at least those who died in this horrible event died quickly.

    • Mark De Dios | February 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      I have a higher chance of getting shot by a white man than dying from the coronavirus here in the U.S.

    • Ian Mclean | February 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Mark De Dios yeah well if you fear us whiteys so much there’s a thing called an aeroplane it takes you high up in the clouds over the curvature of earth to any other country your fragile little heart desires. So go get a flight to somewhere safe from the whiteys.

    • Mark De Dios | February 26, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Ian Mclean If you’re so scared of the coronavirus then why don’t you fly yourself to Antarctica I’m sure you’ll fit in really well there albino

    • Ian Mclean | February 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @Mark De Dios I could do that but I’m not scared of the virus. Hey you know what else I’m not scared of white people and cops unlike you fool.

    • Mark De Dios | February 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Ian Mclean can’t handle my last reply so you reported it… What a 😺

  18. Knc Delivery | February 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Why is he smiling talking about hisself

  19. Orlando407100 | February 26, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    IS HE WHITE?

  20. Tom Stewart | February 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    ive just seen this in my recomended this is tradgic and my heart gose out to them but may i ask a american since i am a brit why do you feel safer with a loaded gun? surely it just promotes this and wont stop while if all firearms was banned to the public you could stop it? thats just what i think and im sorry if that sounds foolish but id like to know why and how to stop more tradigys

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.