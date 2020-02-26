Milwaukee police responding to “critical incident” at MolsonCoors campus (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MolsonCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
MolsonCoors said there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered its employees to find a safe place to hide. MillerCoors changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. in 2019.
Another one on the rampage wow.
He wanted to get a raise, but his boss wouldn’t let him.
wow.. a 5th grader could of covered this better…….
theldun1 Wisconsin people are stupid . The reporter was speaking Wisconsin grade level, they did vote for trump after all
P Hern tf does trump have to do with this?
@P Hern totally. had nothing to do with killary not campaigning there, its all ists, and isms. moron
Was the shooter really wearing a BUDWEISER shirt?
Be carful whom you hire be carful whom you fire!🤔
Time to blame guns again, huh?
Kobe Bryant Rapist what does firearms have to do with Marxism , conservatism is a mental disease
@luke kearney He must have been a black man because Donald Trump called him a wicked murder. If the shooter was white he would have said he was “a very sick puppy” and blamed video games, lol.
@luke kearney Whenever some weasel talks about gun violence I will talk about the very famous/infamous Luby’s ?? caferteria shooting in Texas many years ago-a single man went slowly and methodically from table to table shooting people.There was one lady who had left her gun in the car because it was a “gun free “zone she survived but her parents were killed with many others.She went to Congress and legislated for gun rights in Texas because of this mass murder.
@Red Caucasians Sunburned In Africa Egypt Yet nobody calls anybody anything or references race when there was 4,133 gun shooting victims in Chicago circa 2016.
It’s been run by Democrats for decades who said NOTHING. The victims were mostly black as were the perpetrators. Guess those victims would only be newsworthy or get empathy if the shooters were white.
I would have thought a victim is a victim, regardless of the race of their criminal attacker.
Another disgruntled caucasian
Mark De Dios sounds about white💊💉😂😳😡😈😵
All shootings of innocent people are terrible but 4,133 gun shooting victims in Chicago…crickets chirping.
@scissors paper rocks Albino beak noses are to blame for most mass shootings, serial killings and ethnic cleansings.
@scissors paper rocks This is Milwaukee, not NYC, LA, Phoenix, Chicago, El Paso, or Miami.
@scissors paper rocks media love it when these mass shootings happen, they get to push their anti gun agenda.
Coors campus???
Yeah, they changed Miller, to Miller Coors, to now Molson Coors
they mad at corona virus beer
Not the women please
amazing stuff
lovely content
The new job insurance policy, “Fire me and I will come back and fire you with a gun!!” I love this country.☺️
Tell that to those families affected.
I am fair and precise. To be honest I am far from a billionaire. Peggy Bundy watched Oprah eating bon bons and Folorunsho from Nigeria who is the second richest woman in the world owns an oil company in Nigeria. I think way more even and unbiased and oppression really bothers me. I am the Trent tho God told me that my entire life even from a kid. Fat likes everyone who receives it. Proverbs 5:19 a Loving hind. 👼🦸🦹🧙🧚🧜Lucifer was funny🤺. Eunuch brook.
They are trying to take are guns before they could pull the virus false Flags so when they call marshal law we want have anything to fight back with
Huh?
How’s that 2nd amendment working out for ya?
it would work greater if all the people had guns less death
This a lovely state where you can get fired for NO REASON NO EXPLAINATION.. I hope and pray I don’t have to ever see anything like that..it could of been any of us.. my prayers for those poor ppl who witnessed and for families that lost loved ones..stop the violence and love one another♥️🙏
No peace to the wicked.
Death by 2nd Amendment – Praise be!
Oh well we are all going to die from the Coronavirus anyway at least those who died in this horrible event died quickly.
I have a higher chance of getting shot by a white man than dying from the coronavirus here in the U.S.
@Mark De Dios yeah well if you fear us whiteys so much there’s a thing called an aeroplane it takes you high up in the clouds over the curvature of earth to any other country your fragile little heart desires. So go get a flight to somewhere safe from the whiteys.
@Ian Mclean If you’re so scared of the coronavirus then why don’t you fly yourself to Antarctica I’m sure you’ll fit in really well there albino
@Mark De Dios I could do that but I’m not scared of the virus. Hey you know what else I’m not scared of white people and cops unlike you fool.
@Ian Mclean can’t handle my last reply so you reported it… What a 😺
Why is he smiling talking about hisself
IS HE WHITE?
Racist
ive just seen this in my recomended this is tradgic and my heart gose out to them but may i ask a american since i am a brit why do you feel safer with a loaded gun? surely it just promotes this and wont stop while if all firearms was banned to the public you could stop it? thats just what i think and im sorry if that sounds foolish but id like to know why and how to stop more tradigys