February 26, 2020

 

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Molson Coors said there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered its employees to find a safe place to hide. MillerCoors changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. in 2019.

18 Comments on "Milwaukee police hold press conference on shooting rampage at Molson Coors (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. Nic Jackson | February 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Guns don’t kill. Crazy people do.

  2. Trail Hound | February 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Mega Corporation that makes poison & treats its employees like trash…. wow what a shocker!

  3. shoreline armor llc | February 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Apparently the Minnesota police are holding a press conference

  4. Donny Zeiger | February 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Was hoping someone shot ilhan omar lol

  5. MisterTracks | February 26, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    awesome content

  6. MisterTracks | February 26, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    lovely stuff

  7. Andrea Dgeorge | February 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Hmmm. Karma?

  8. DooGs OF THe WORLD | February 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    i love America ❤️

  9. Emilia Kelemanova | February 26, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    I love USA + FLORIDA + TAMPA + PRESIDENT TRUMP +family

  10. smh1121sh | February 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Really? Minnesota. Do they even try anymore..

