Milwaukee police hold press conference on shooting rampage at Molson Coors (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Molson Coors said there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered its employees to find a safe place to hide. MillerCoors changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. in 2019.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.