Millions Watch The White House Coronavirus Briefings. What Do They See? | The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 19, 2020

 

White House press briefings during a crisis are supposed to be a way to put out accurate information, and give reporters the opportunity to ask questions and hold the government accountable on the public’s behalf. But President Donald Trump has largely spent the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings praising himself, attacking “the media,” and making statements that are unsubstantiated and often proven to be false.
72 Comments on "Millions Watch The White House Coronavirus Briefings. What Do They See? | The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Arman D | March 31, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    a big lying mess….those who say otherwise, open your eyes and ears

  2. David Mueller | March 31, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    I stopped watching yesterday. They are just campaign ads that pat each other on the head, back, and butt. Not worth my valuable time.

    • Jims H | March 31, 2020 at 7:46 AM | Reply

      David Mueller have you noticed that every body that goes up to speak, keeps congratulating Trump on what a good job he is doing. Except for Dr Faucci and that lady Dr.

    • Epoch Fatalist | April 1, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      @Jims H If someone doesn’t stroke that weird implant on his head, he unravels, becomes a defensive, pissy little child and descends into a hissy fit.

    • kissy kat | April 2, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      Disgusting.

  3. KelZ X | March 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    We see incompetent “leadership” ! 😡

  4. B | March 31, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    A man who struggles to string a sentence together, remember basic facts, and routinely becomes aggressive to hide the fact he can’t answer very basic questions.

    • Frank Silva | March 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy you piece of crap garbage ,your name sounds like foreigner garbage that love the Demo Radicals and Fake News CNN and most main stream Media Mob,and forget ;These Anti-America Democratic Radical/socialists Demo loons went crazy,. We don’t need more criminals on the streets at this time ,open borders,another million Muslims,a green deal, corruption Incorporated,Biden and son getting kickbacks from Ukraine and China, again.impeaching presidents over false claims, Congress lying in court, fighting the president every move he makes,no NWO,no deep state,no removing historical monuments, no Koran in our schools,get Christianity back in America,get rid of college professors and teachers teaching anti- American thoughts,arrest those accountable for treason,no swearing in on the Koran to be in our government.Stop any kind of pedophilia and changing age of consent,( sick weirdos),stop disrespecting our president,flag, National Anthem, veterans, military,judges, history,way of life.

    • Mike Keller | March 31, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      What do you expect for a third grade education? Why do you think he can relate to the southern swamp people so well?

    • Mike Keller | March 31, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      The virus is VERY SMALL and VERY DANGEROUS. that’s from the standpoint of viruses… Don the con.

    • pat wright | March 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      Why do he read like he’s reading Braille?

    • King MGTOW | April 2, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      But enough about your father.

  5. Nathalie Dufour | March 31, 2020 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    He has no idea what to do, he is completely out of his depth, as the conman that he always has been , nowhere to hide for the sociopath in the white-house.

  6. FCHB Offshore | March 31, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    When election time is there …you all know what to do …get him out and put him and his ministers in jail.

    • Paul Wilson | March 31, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      *not gonna happen and you and the dems know it… Joe “I like when little kids rub my legs” Biden is pathetic*

  7. Margaret Nicol | March 31, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Use Amendment 25 on 45. Fire him. He is totally incapable of doing the job and is killing people because he’s so useless. Reckless endangerment combined with sheer incompetence.

  8. M Safrons | March 31, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    I just see a bafoon blabbing about hes the savior of the world and knows whats best for us peasants. Narcissistic bloated tangerine

    • Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | March 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      Bloated orange buffoon or tangerine twatwaffle turdbag

    • John Gray | April 2, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

      I totally agree with you on this… I made a music video call ‘Putins Toy’… I think you would appreciate. Its on my channel. It’s a satirical anti Trump punk song. M Safrons, I’m sure you’ll enjoy the sarcasm of the video. A little levity in these uncertain times. If you like it, feel free to share it and leave a comment , I value your opinion.

  9. Mainer Bates | March 31, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    I see nothing but Incompetence and disinformation anytime “Con”ald Trump opens his mouth!

  10. ccclifull | March 31, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    Trump using these briefing as a campaigning tool

  11. docfloc | March 31, 2020 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    By any judgement this man should be put in a straight jacket and put in a secure jail cell.

  12. Elva m. Lopez | March 31, 2020 at 7:44 AM | Reply

    “Out the back door” he learned something when he was working with the mob

    • Ani Fosler | April 1, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      Yup..have you noticed how every single thing he blames others for are his own “crimes”? That’s why he knows so much….ha,ha,ha……

  13. Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | March 31, 2020 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    Sadly, millions of Americans believe the incompetent and unfit IMBECILE spewing ignorant comments. Dr Birx lost all credibility when she said tRump was quick to understand the science behind the COVID-19.

    • Wilicca99 Tokoroa | March 31, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      Of course, Trump chooses only asskissers for office.

    • Liam Lians | March 31, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      lol, Trump and science are adversaries, and understanding is not exactly one of Trump’s characteristics, but to be fair, Birx lost credibility long ago

    • Mike Keller | March 31, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      @Wilicca99 Tokoroa that explains why he fired all the experts.

    • Stad Cheven | March 31, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      Birx was bought and paid for and you can see her soul physically leaving her body in the footage of her onstage.

    • Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | March 31, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      @Stad Cheven you noticed that as well. I thought it was painful and pathetic at the same time as her body language kind of gave her away.

  14. John Faircloth | March 31, 2020 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    Trump has no compassion. He has done everything to ruin the economy. He’s going down as the worst President to ever serve the office.

  15. P B | March 31, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    Now that my daughter is a covid nurse in a covid unit – I’ve come to realize what parents of military families go thru – god bless you all for all you do !

  16. Mizanoor Choudhury | March 31, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    UK government: “unfortunately 1, 415 have passed away, our thoughts are with family and friends”

    US government: “if 200,000 die, we did a good job”

    Not exact quote but the point remains, Donald Trump doesn’t care about it’s people. 😔

  17. Mark Furst | March 31, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    I wish an exasperated reporter would, when tRump says “I never said that”, would shout out “If you told told the truth you wouldn’t have to remember your lies”. Sticking to polite decorum obviously hasn’t worked.

  18. Diane Owen | March 31, 2020 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    If he hasn’t heard about testing, how can he claim to know that millions have been done? trump is a liar and too stupid to keep his lies straight.

  19. deepblue64 | March 31, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    this is such a hopless man…. and….. nobody is impressed.

    • Ani Fosler | March 31, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      deepblue64 The saddest part is that there are people who actually believe him. I’m thinking the reason is that they refuse to fact check anything and blindly believe him and FOX. I can’t think of any other reason, Why would anyone ,other than psychopath, have zero interest in humanity and human life….preferring to take advantage of it and line his pockets financially To say it’s disgusting is the nicest way I can express it.

  20. Christian Xander James | March 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    “Many people are impressed”
    Yeah! Who? Only maga maggots

    • Tony Smith | March 31, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      Keep it up Sanctuary Cities are paying dearly

    • jays knight king titan | March 31, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      MSNBC full of lies. Of course we have the most cases and highest spike when we test more than any other country. Keep pushing fear. Don’t worry Democrats aren’t gonna help you they are looking for ways to take more money

    • EarthsDreamsCos 777 | March 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @jays knight king titan you win today’s most idiotic comment award!

    • jays knight king titan | March 31, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @EarthsDreamsCos 777 na. That’s go to you far left morons. Don’t worry Democrats don’t care about you

